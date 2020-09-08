David Jolly, former Florida Congressman and ex-member of the GOP, explains why he believes Trump’s constant attacks and fear-inducing language are not working the same way they did in 2016. Aired on 8/31/2020.

The ‘American People Are Tired Of Division And Anger’, Says Fmr. Rep. David Jolly | Deadline | MSNBC