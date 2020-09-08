David Jolly, former Florida Congressman and ex-member of the GOP, explains why he believes Trump’s constant attacks and fear-inducing language are not working the same way they did in 2016. Aired on 8/31/2020.
The ‘American People Are Tired Of Division And Anger’, Says Fmr. Rep. David Jolly | Deadline | MSNBC
Donald Trump killing this country
Just VOTE EARLY and drop the ballot at your local office of elections. Have a plan and start it NOW.
Marvin Stutzman stupid?
BLM is killing the country and the media lol clown
Never thought this could happen to America. It’s shameful, it’s sad, and mostly depressing.
@Marvin Stutzman COVID, it’s a “democratic hoax’. It will magically just disappear by Easter 2020. That’s just one.
Wouldn’t trump have to be actually doing something about this pandemic for people to disagree with how he’s dealing with it?
Laura, right on!! Keep reposting
BIDEN HARRIS 2020
Jesus you people only listen to biased media. You literally have no idea what is going on 😂
He does have a plan. I wouldn’t say it is a great or even a good plan, but it is a plan. From what I’ve seen he has…
1. Allowed state and local authorities to determine how to tackle the spread of the virus in their areas. After all, they would be the ones to know what their areas’ needs are.
2. Has the CDC and Surgeon General constantly reminding the public on ways individuals can help slow the spread.
3. Working towards a vaccine as fast as possible.
4. Put international travel restrictions in place along with testing those who are allowed into the country.
5. Signed off on a stimulus package and is working on another one.
It may not be the most effective of plan, but it is a plan. I believe a vaccine will be developed. We have to decide how much damage we want to do to the economy in the meantime and how many deaths are acceptable to ensure that the coming recession is not another Great Depression. Right or wrong, I think the President’s plan is a little more focused on the post-pandemic future.
This is not a defense of his plan, just an explanation of it from what I’ve seen and heard from the experts.
@Marc Walker yea media that only covered RNC with only PBS covering DNC then cultist call it Left wing? What lying trash.
Don’t get triggered and hit trump were it hurts the most IN THE BALLOT BOX VOTE!
Just VOTE EARLY and drop the ballot at your local office of elections. Have a plan and start it NOW.
Vote early, my children and I have already requested our ballots. Blue Tsunami.
brilliantly said, ty rep jolly and ms wallace.
I truly believe if Trump is reelected that our Democracy will be in grave danger. He will believe he is empowered to do whatever wants. What we have seen in his first four years will be nothing compared to what he will do in the next four. Thank you for what you wrote. I am also writing postcards and letters to Florida voters to remind them to vote and vote early. Also, consider vote-by-mail and just put the ballot in either a mailbox or take to the supervisor of the election office.
@Theophilos Mantzanas very well said, and that is wonderful!
Correct and accurate.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2020
🇺🇸 VOTE DEMOCRAT 🇺🇸
SAVE AMERICA’S DEMOCRACY
Just VOTE EARLY and drop the ballot at your local office of elections. Have a plan and start it NOW.
Constance Shaw:
Amen, Constance! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
If the historic, record numbers of voters who turned out in support of Obama when he was elected, come out to vote for Biden/Harris, we can all breathe a sigh of relief, and begin putting this whole sad, sordid part of our country’s history behind us. It’s time for common sense and basic human EMPATHETIC decency to return to this great country.
@Warm Violet your name is a fargin lie. You’re a cold hearted clueless individual
It will be saved Biden Harris 2020
@Warm Violet hush troll
Vote 45 out nov 3
We will fire 45
Biden 46!!!
😃 wow , the Democrats have Not been this upset since Prez Lincoln freed the slaves 💡
@Warm Violet =russian troll bot
Even if everything you’re saying was true the majority of Americans do not want a Mainstream deep swamp politician in the white house. The message was clear in 2016. The Dems better get an outsider to replace Biden or Trump will be reelected.
The Majority of Americans will never ever again vote for a Mainstream deep swamp politician.
Trump gets all of his power from division. Always been that way. It’s straight out of the fascist playbook.
@Erick Urias The swamp didn’t exist till Trump. NOW we have a Sane choice or more Mentally sick day after day drama. Next time you get surgery, ask for a outsider out of Med school…
@Carol Rapson you are right, the swamp didnt exist until Trump exposed them.for many decades voters were duped and the Mainstream deep swamp politicians looked the other way while the cronies deceived the American Citizen
@Erick Urias What you are saying is Trump exposed the GOP swamp that duped voters for decades !
@Carol Rapson yes, Trump exposed the Republican establishment and the Democrat deep state swamp. In 2016 Americans voted for the outsider because for decades the American voter was being g duped by the Republicans and the Democrats. In 2020 the Democrats are running Biden who has been part of that deep state swamp for over 40 years. Americans do not want a Mainstream deep swamp politician in office ever again.
@Erick Urias Tell me how Biden is deep state? time in office ? explain what this so called deep state is ? Limbaugh & Alex Jones made up B.S.. Because we just came out of another republican recession. Thanks to 8 years of stable democrat leadership despite GOP obstruction to save face at the cost of America and well being. YOU have been brain washed so long you can’t think for your self !
This is not “Joe Biden’s America.”
It is, most definitely, “Donald Trump’s America,” a situation we must correct this November!
@Anastasia Isabella Trump is such a stellar choice for women: https://youtu.be/ZM3PXONHFUg
😃 wow , the Democrats have Not been this upset since Prez Lincoln freed the slaves 💡
@Warm Violet is one of many TROLLS do not respond to him that’s what he wants, the more absurd the comment the more they want you to respond don’t give them the satisfaction
@Warm Violet warm Vomit 💀
@Warm Violet Yet here you are saying how happy you are that Trump has killed 180k Americans, destroyed the economy and lost 40 million jobs. Who is the real problem here?
✌Vote Biden/Harris Vote 4 Peace✌
sure sure sure. Dems make wars go on and on and on.
JOHN B<------All war since Vietnam (Over 50 yrs ago) have been under Republican President's.....Nice try Bootlicker.
My mind is blown everyday that he’s hovering around 40% in the polls.
@Pat Moore yep. Once in the morning…and then again at night when she reads me a bedtime story. lol
You just can’t fix stupid!!! BIDEN/HARRIS 2020💙💙💙 TRUMP FOR PRISON 2021!!
@Warm Violet not upset but ashamed of this country
@Ghost dog < > as an independent and #WALKAWAY democrat ; I was monumentally inspired by the four nights of the Republican National Convention 👍 ( so much more Patriot and Uplifting than the dismal dnc shitshow ) 💡- the Republican speakers aligned more with my ideas and attitude of America. Our family has researched and now #WALKAWAY from the Democrats Socialist Plantation, dig for yourselves and recognize the Leftist Manipulation
Lots of disgusting, wet brain, brainwashed people, bless them and hope they discover a shred of decency is their souls and vote for Biden.
Yall lost yalls lovedones bc of trump.voteBiden!!
Respectable modest living people in this Nation are mortified by the criminal appalling tactics of this absent proxy president Trump via his twitter account.
Poxy President.
Fixed it for you…
You called this a great nation. Leftist don’t like that.
@darknite 123222 the racist right started this.
Trump gives me hives every time I listen to him, anyone else have this problem too?
@Lisa Elissa 🤘😁
When he speaks, I literally have to push the mute button now it’s been that way for a few months actually
Funny….i get the runs when i hear him? 🤢
Anytime I see that a news outlet is about to share a clip of Trump speaking, I quickly fast forward through it so that I don’t have to endure his disgusting mouth hole spewing lies for one second.
Trump could win again. He has alot of scared cult followers that will vote. Please vote this year. This is serious. Don’t trust polls!!! Vote Biden2020.
@Erick Urias
No deeper swamp than the GOP enabled tRump swamp.
@O. B. yeah, people dont care. People want an outsider not a Mainstream deep swamp politician
@O. B. “Much as many liberals like to put guilt trips on other people, they seldom seek out, much less acknowledge and take responsibility for, the bad consequences of their own actions”
– Dr Thomas Sowell
EXHAUSTED bring sanity back to America. Vote Biden
Trump IS the “American carnage” he spoke about. We have the gravestones to prove it.
FACT!
I 🙏 American’s are sick of the chaos and that we can start to heal after the horror of the past 3years… Change HAS to happen in November I think trump has more than proven he’s completely incapable of being president 🤡
Some one third of the country love this guy and those same people can’t wait for the next civil war so they can get their money’s worth out of their gun arsenal!!! See benjaminlcorey.com
Yes we are. We’re sick and tie of trump, his enablers & Fox News spreading nothing but hate/bs conspiracies.
Facts
I am very tired of Trump’s country, all negativity, racist, hatred, toxic……nothing positive.