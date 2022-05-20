Recent Post
53 comments
Forgiving doesn’t mean not sending to prison for the remainder of his life or fighting off his rhetoric.
No forgiveness with this
It’s weak
Forgive him but expect him to rot in prison
Forgiveness is for the mental health of the victim, it’s not to forget what the perpetrator did.
Always expected to forgive, enough is enough, people of color been forgiving since Emmett Till, since the Scottsboro Boys and look where it’s gotten us, nowhere…
@Christopher Lucas no one is saying that you should keep your mouth shut. And having feelings about what happened is 👍 okay. And healthy. No one is implying you’re a racist either , making you feel the need to tell us how you’re married to a brown Asian lady. Racism is not okay in any way. And I’m sorry you have felt the effects too. What is a problem is the religious aspect of what you posted. And how strange that you don’t even address that when that’s what the issue was in the first place.
@Clint Coop the lady that accused Emmett Till, admitted to lying about it and is still walking around free and unaffected
@daddylongdreads and what
Whether or not the person is forgiven doesn’t mean that they should get off scott free. It really is time to bring in Capital punishment for those who commit multiple homicides for any reason.
I’ve always said. The good thing about the death penalty is that they can’t repeat offend. This world is just better off without some people in it.
@Richard Owens that’s a problem with the process of the judicial system, not the act of capital punishment. It shouldn’t be that expensive to kill someone. The real issue with capital punishment and prison in general is that we punish innocent people and people for nonsense like having a bit of weed on them while being black
Here we go again , how dare that reporter ask about “forgiveness”. So f…….inappropriate! Stop the damn stupid rhetoric about forgiveness; they are slaughtering us by design.
Only CNN acts racist stupid question that gets people going
What a fool…who forgives a man who targets others?
Others? He targeted black people like himself
Forgiveness is admirable and one can understand why victims and their families choose to forgive, but punishment should be swift, harsh and final.
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 why are you typing in all caps?
@LordoftheLair BECAUSE I CAN SNOWFLAKE😂🤣😅
@LordoftheLair I CAN TELL IF YOU EVER WENT TO PRISON THAT YOU WOULD SOMEBODY’S GIRLFRIEND IF CAP LOCKS BOTHER YOU😂🤣😅🤣😂
stop forgiving these maniacs! they don’t even WANT you to forgive them, don’t be doormat!
@Selza Selza Good for u. Doesn’t apply to everyone else.
@Selza Selza just stop
Exactly
Just because you turn the other cheek…it doesn’t mean you cannot grab the hand that will slap you.
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, March 30 1953
I’ll listen to the words of a genius over the words of an old man from the bible anyday.
We have forgiven for years and it’s still the same these old school need to get out the way we shall over come some day ent cutting it no more it’s 2022
Facts
So what’s your plan? Please tell us all!
This “turn the other cheek” “forgive your persecutors” ppl make me sick!!…Black ppl are expected to forgive the most heinous acts because of that Bible!!…smh
Amen
They are reading it out of context. You forgive your brother and turn the other cheek for your people that stand with The Most High, not this pink meat weirdo.
I disagree but respect the message
To forgive and forget this is so true but it is not an easy thing for everyone to do🤔
I would never forgive this man. He is a monster. A life time of forgiveness has never helped then to keep the same systems in place for it to happen again. HELL NO!
@Mike Pumps 👈🤣
@Roxanna Mathis you know hitler accepted Jesus as his savior and that means you’ll be stuck with him in your gods heaven
IT DIDN’T HAPPEN TO YOU OR YOUR FAMILY SO WHAT YOU WOULD DO DOESN’T MATTER!!✊😎
I have a problem with this why is it every time evil is done to black people we always have to forgive and forget enough of this foolishness we are dying out here in America and no one gives a dam!!….
Not fast enough
I’m tired of “forgiving” these murderous cowards!
@Mike Pumps if you’re a true patriot my words shouldn’t be hard to understand
Sometimes we are too quick to forgive.
Wayyyyyyyy too quick!!!
Coming from the book of the oppressor!!!😒😒😒😒😤😤I’m so done
Exactly
Far too much hatred in the world, it’s horrifying 🙏🏼🌹🌿🕊️
My prayers are with the people that have lost their lives and their family my condolences.
You can forgive this hardly adult man who recklessly killed so many people in apparantly racist attack. I hope people like him can get mental councelling so that we can avoid such incidents from ever happening. So tragic.