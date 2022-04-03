Recent Post
34 comments
They are lucky to be alive. No reporter has the delusion how dangerous their profession is. Take care and glad you all made it out!
I can’t imagine how journalists were terrified since I get terrified by just watching this video. Let journalists and Ukraine people be safe
I’m extremely glad they survive this man. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿😢😢😢😢😢
” An appeaser is someone who feed crocodiles, hoping to be the last to be eaten.” Winston Churchill 1939
I love that the guy asking the questions took himself out his words, it shows he wants to showcase the news not him and that is perfect!
So horrendously scary, I am glad you all made it out alive. Journalists are so brave to go into these war zones. Thank you for your public service. Thank you Ukrainian police for getting them out of there.
It is definitely a brave profession, whether in a war zone or asking hard questions of public figures.
Just one thing: finally all the world can see what some of the people I was raised among are able to commit. This is what was accumulating inside (and what was ignored by the west) and now is spilling over to others.
To be a war correspondent isn’t for the faint of heart.
Pretty harrowing experience, thank God they survived!
We watched the raw story right after they were rescued. What is not mentioned is Brent R. (then several more) was killed by the same method very shortly thereafter. In the raw footage you hear the producer yell “journalist” after a few shots are fired, the distant voice say “who”, her respond “journalist” then all hell breaks loose.
I am so glad that they are now able to tell the world their story.
Thanks to all you Frontline reporters for putting your life in danger to show us what’s really going on.
Much appreciated!!!
“There is nothing exceptional in the attack upon us, what is exceptional is that our cameraman filmed it all”
A band of fearless journalists!
@Carol Miller The people that came to rescue them were the true heroes here.
I remember seeing their video right after it happened. Always wondered how everyone faired after they went into the shop garage. So scary!! Those assholes KNEW you were press. They didn’t care.
I did not know at the time one of then was injured. Damn.
All of these journalists deserve a Pulitzer Prize for this filming while being under siege by Russian soldier’s bullets AND… continued documenting the experience in front of them, on them, in their faces, JUST WOW!
Thanks a lot for doing the perfect job and conveying the truth about this war. I hope you continue and stay safe!
5:40 sometimes adrenaline numbs you and you dont even feel the injury
Man watching it is intense. No wonder soldiers who survive several of these have PTSD. The level of stress and anxiety you reach in those moments is enough to traumatize anyone
that is one of the fights the Ukrainian Forces took to prevent the Horde from advancing, rus atrocities in Bucha and Irpin and Mozhyn were underway at the time. You were very lucky to get out of there alive, guys.
You all deserve a raise — especially the cameraman who kept filming!