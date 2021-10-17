The Business of Farming in Jamaica | TVJ Smile Jamaica

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
21 comments
Good going Sir Rowe!
Need more young people in farming
Love this content Kudos to our Brillance. Increased hope to drive the Chinee out
.
I need some seed sponsors bell pepper
and carrots
Great job
BLESSINGS
I want to know if he deliver to St. James?
Great job young man Jamaicans need to appreciate our farmers more to be honest as a nation we look down on farming. Remember farmers feed the world
Very nice
Blessings. What is the farmer information.need to link with him on bizz. Blessup.
The ashes from wood fire and donkey poop dried could also use as manure, that’s what my grandmother usually uses. We never eat fertilized food, fertilized food is not organic.
The Covid-19 and ZOSO budgets could have done miracles for Jamaica’s economy going forward…. Why were these billions not invested in agriculture from 2016? Epoch committee, PSOJ and Grace senator boss couldn’t have forced this pon Andrew and his band, like how they forced em to do other stuff??
Today farm machines are Air condition ..i DELIBERATELY said farm machines…that is the way..from the fields to the Supermarkets and on the plates of consumers
Thanks for you information on re- positioning drying and seed b4 entering the mouth
His father’s hard work is what paid for his school
This melon looks so gooooood!! Could ravish some right now! My dear no job is degrading. Food is the staff of life, so keek up the good work. Will pay off in the long run. Pray God bless your efforts as He blessed Isaac in the year of famine when he reaped a hundred fold.
Wonderful…he need further exposure! Up up young man
Congratulations sir, very proud of you
we’re from the same parish. Keep it up.
That was funny. Nuh tell d people dem yuh coming and dem stay out deh sey a you them a wait pan enuh.
Great job Cuzzo… so proud of you