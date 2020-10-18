The Canadian government has released a new portrait to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

TOPICS:
The Canadian government has released a new portrait to honour Queen Elizabeth II. 1

October 18, 2020

 

The federal government honours Canada’s ties to the Commonwealth with the unveiling of a new official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.
Read more:

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

31 Comments on "The Canadian government has released a new portrait to honour Queen Elizabeth II."

  1. Punk Rachmaninoff | October 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Boo! Down with colonialism!!

  2. LAMOND HAUGHTON | October 18, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    You must bow down to the almighty 🦎

  3. The Abstract | October 18, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    We don’t care

  4. The Abstract | October 18, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Are Canadians actually excited by this?

  5. canadian survivalist | October 18, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Kings and queens in 2020 lol your world is sick

  6. Bully Bros | October 18, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Anyone know what happened in Kamloops when she visited Canada?

  7. Max Entropy | October 18, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Why so serious?
    Maybe she was thinking about Prince Andrew.

    • M K.Hancock | October 18, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      learn some fking Respect If you live here, we were free in canada under the queen her whole time in the palace, be grateful for it.

  8. Cat G | October 18, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    STOP WASTING tax payers money ,its not free money but comes off the backs of hard working Canadians.

  9. Mike Gyver | October 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    Is the Queen allowed in Canada 🤷🏽‍♂️ what did it cost the tax payers 😜

  10. DK KK | October 18, 2020 at 7:47 PM | Reply

    Rule Britannia! 🇬🇧.

  11. Smarty Pants Inc. Game On! | October 18, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    👍🏻😌👍🏻🇨🇦🤗👍🏻😍👍🏻

  12. the fresh bel air | October 18, 2020 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    LOL, look at all these Canadians crying about tax money, get rekt by Queen Elizabeth II!

  13. Jaho Salami | October 18, 2020 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    She has presided over a second golden age, although not without conflict, in the footsteps of her namesake.
    You will not know how well she has done until she is gone and it crumbles… like after Victoria.
    Regina et Patria! Long live this queen.

  14. Sandy | October 18, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

    Focusing hard to keep from shifting back.

  15. Red Redmon | October 18, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Lol the Royals are a joke. America exists today because of the oppression the English faced under the royal family.

  16. John Hillman | October 18, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

    Ugh

  17. MusicUnderMyBreath | October 18, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    Omg my heart just stopped for a second. All I saw was the thumb nail and I thought it was going to be announcement that the Queen has died. Jesus that scared me

  18. ak475008396 | October 18, 2020 at 9:09 PM | Reply

    Surprised Obama isnt on our 100$ bill yet…

  19. Kenn Smith | October 18, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Stop living off the taxpayer..

  20. Denise M | October 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    Pure EVIL

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.