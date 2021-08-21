The Delta Variant | What we Need to Know | TVJ Smile Jamaica 1

The Delta Variant | What we Need to Know | TVJ Smile Jamaica

50 comments

 

    3. @Keepit100 mi have a bridge weh stretch from Jamaica to London fi sell yuh, only $1 million JA dollars..
      tell mi weh yuh waan meet at….

      Reply

    1. @Simon John always a paper trail but i this case am guessing it will be well covered they can spread fear into people mind

      Reply

    4. Only the unjabbed will survive! It’s predicted that those who take the shots will be dead in 6 mos to 3 yrs! Good luck & condolances to those actively dying from taking the poison, untested, experimental use only, shots…

      Reply

    5. @Jake Filmore BLOOMBERG REPORTED TODAY THAT VACCINATED PEOPLE GET MORE SERIOUS ILLNESSES FROM THE DELTA VARIANT! WHY AM I SUPPOSE TO TAKE THE VACCINE IF DELTA GOING TO MAKE ME SICKER IF TAKE IT?

      Reply

    1. @Keepit100 do you know the „georgia guidestones“?
      they want to keep the population below 500 million. the same people who tell us that there are to many People on earth, tell us in the next sentence that they want to protect us with an injectionGates Schwab and co

      Reply

    4. @Keepit100 Almost 8 billion… Bill Gates said “if we do a really good job with the shots we can get that figure to 85% depopulation.

      Reply

    5. @Jake Filmore wow.. so what is it with these shots. People will start to drop like flies few years down the line?

      Reply

  5. Another question should’ve been asked. Has there been a successful vaccine before for coronaviruses? No. So if no, why did they fail? What’s the reason why you’ve never seen a vaccine for a coronavirus before? Think on that grim thought.

    Reply

    1. @Simon John IVERMECTIN has been proven to prevent all infection from flu/covid. Ask your Dr for a prescription & then demand to know WHY they won’t precribe it! It’s been used in African countries for over 70 yrs to treat malaria & i haven’t heard of any of those countries having issues with covid…

      Reply

    3. @Simon John Within 6 mos tje blood clots will have spread throughout your body & within 3 yrs most who took tje shots will die. The jabbed are the ones spreading the varients.

      Reply

    4. @Jake Filmore The sad thing is there’s too much censorship to prevent people taking it. Wall to wall propaganda saying it’s safe. Did you see the news about NSW MP Victor Dominello? 1st jab 27 May, 2nd Jab 23rd July, Develops Bell’s Palsy live on air August 18th

      Reply

    2. @Keron Leverett You know this how? Oh, right because the corrupt govt, agency’s & so called “experts” told ypu so & you believed them w/o any research or questions? Are ppl really this stupid??

      Reply

    1. They all do, they knew what’s going on, listening to him there is a lot he knew but he knew if he say it he is in deep waters

      Reply

    3. BLOOMBERG REPORTED TODAY THAT VACCINATED PEOPLE GET MORE SERIOUS ILLNESSES FROM THE DELTA VARIANT! WHY AM I SUPPOSE TO TAKE THE VACCINE IF DELTA GOING TO MAKE ME SICKER IF TAKE IT?

      Reply

  9. Why am not seeing anyone educating people what to use to build their immune system, al I can remember seeing is or hearing is mask social distance and vaccine..

    Reply

    2. Increase your Vitamin D, C & Zinc! Even dark skinned ppl in sunny climates do not make enough natural Vit D. Almost every person testing positive for “covid” is deficient in Vit D. Ask WHY your Dr won’t precribe cheap, effective & safe IVERMECTN which has been proven to Prevent infection!

      Reply

    3. No matter how strong your immune system is you can still catch covid and the delta variant, its not just like cold or flu

      Reply

    4. @Mickaela Baker how long have you been practicing medicine ?
      go siddung some weh wid yuh foolishness….
      SHEEP.

      Reply

    5. @Mickaela Baker Your immune system works very well against covid, where 99.7% recover. If it didn’t work, you die. Natural immunity lasts for life, not 2 months like these jabs. @nahor glaz tv You ask why experts don’t educate people on how to build your immune system yourself.
      A/ the expert brought on TV is chosen to support the narrative, excluding others that don’t agree.
      B/ There’s no profits in that.
      C/ They’re in the pocket of Big pharma to sell you jabs.

      Reply

    1. Every yr when they invent the newest flu shot it’s based off the previous yrs strain, that’s why they are so ineffective. These varients are coming from those who took the shots, there are no shots currently avail for any varients so no tjese shots won’t prevent illness of original virus or any variants so absolutely are of No Use! All about the BILLIONS/TRILLIONS tje manufacturers will make & about killing everyone who gets the shots.

      Reply

  12. BAGGA LIE HIM SITDOWN A TELL U CAN SEE IT ON HIM FACE ..HE’S TRAINED TO SAY THESE THINGS,THE EYES NEVER LIE

    Reply

  13. And y’all know this and yet y’all sit back and allowed this man to open up the country . his wife birthday party and their anniversary party. Dem keep dream weekend, igloo, ship festival and the list goes on. Just because them wa kill off people

    Reply

    1. haha, and government have to fraudulently use PCR test that wasnt designed to test for any virus and use false positive results to claim pandemic

      Reply

  16. I’m afraid of the vaccine but I want to go school. The government should not be putting this pressure on us students.

    Reply

