The Delta Variant | What we Need to Know | TVJ Smile Jamaica

I wonder if this Doctor took the VACCINE
Probably
Probably not
@Keepit100 mi have a bridge weh stretch from Jamaica to London fi sell yuh, only $1 million JA dollars..
tell mi weh yuh waan meet at….
Again the confusion and contradiction….sign
When this system is done with us,only the fittest of fittest shall survive
@Simon John always a paper trail but i this case am guessing it will be well covered they can spread fear into people mind
They are intimidating the people.. We are in medical slavery.. Lord help us
@Monica Appleby like lam to the slaughter
Only the unjabbed will survive! It’s predicted that those who take the shots will be dead in 6 mos to 3 yrs! Good luck & condolances to those actively dying from taking the poison, untested, experimental use only, shots…
@Jake Filmore BLOOMBERG REPORTED TODAY THAT VACCINATED PEOPLE GET MORE SERIOUS ILLNESSES FROM THE DELTA VARIANT! WHY AM I SUPPOSE TO TAKE THE VACCINE IF DELTA GOING TO MAKE ME SICKER IF TAKE IT?
Even polítics with vaccines. This is crazy. I guess It’s a money making thing.
@Keepit100 do you know the „georgia guidestones“?
Gates Schwab and co
they want to keep the population below 500 million. the same people who tell us that there are to many People on earth, tell us in the next sentence that they want to protect us with an injection
@Alphakaya_ 420 wowww and how much billon people in the world?
@Simon John Money is Never a small part in anything they do!
@Keepit100 Almost 8 billion… Bill Gates said “if we do a really good job with the shots we can get that figure to 85% depopulation.
@Jake Filmore wow.. so what is it with these shots. People will start to drop like flies few years down the line?
Another question should’ve been asked. Has there been a successful vaccine before for coronaviruses? No. So if no, why did they fail? What’s the reason why you’ve never seen a vaccine for a coronavirus before? Think on that grim thought.
@Simon John IVERMECTIN has been proven to prevent all infection from flu/covid. Ask your Dr for a prescription & then demand to know WHY they won’t precribe it! It’s been used in African countries for over 70 yrs to treat malaria & i haven’t heard of any of those countries having issues with covid…
@Fantástico Raimundo Not necessary at all, just more lies.
@Simon John Within 6 mos tje blood clots will have spread throughout your body & within 3 yrs most who took tje shots will die. The jabbed are the ones spreading the varients.
@Jake Filmore The sad thing is there’s too much censorship to prevent people taking it. Wall to wall propaganda saying it’s safe. Did you see the news about NSW MP Victor Dominello? 1st jab 27 May, 2nd Jab 23rd July, Develops Bell’s Palsy live on air August 18th
@Jake Filmore Which country are you from? What’s your nationality?
Gm….TVJ, when will you do livestream…? Thank you…
This is a eye opener for us that the vaccine is not good
The vaccines are not 100% protective but prevent you from getting very sick and from dying
@Keron Leverett You know this how? Oh, right because the corrupt govt, agency’s & so called “experts” told ypu so & you believed them w/o any research or questions? Are ppl really this stupid??
This Doctor is hideing somethi g
They all do, they knew what’s going on, listening to him there is a lot he knew but he knew if he say it he is in deep waters
Ok smarty pants could you plz give us the info on whats hiding?
BLOOMBERG REPORTED TODAY THAT VACCINATED PEOPLE GET MORE SERIOUS ILLNESSES FROM THE DELTA VARIANT! WHY AM I SUPPOSE TO TAKE THE VACCINE IF DELTA GOING TO MAKE ME SICKER IF TAKE IT?
Not only this doctor ..all of them are hiding something …perod…
Why am not seeing anyone educating people what to use to build their immune system, al I can remember seeing is or hearing is mask social distance and vaccine..
Cause the virus does not attack your immune system,it attacks your respiratory system. Your lungs.
Increase your Vitamin D, C & Zinc! Even dark skinned ppl in sunny climates do not make enough natural Vit D. Almost every person testing positive for “covid” is deficient in Vit D. Ask WHY your Dr won’t precribe cheap, effective & safe IVERMECTN which has been proven to Prevent infection!
No matter how strong your immune system is you can still catch covid and the delta variant, its not just like cold or flu
@Mickaela Baker how long have you been practicing medicine ?
go siddung some weh wid yuh foolishness….
SHEEP.
@Mickaela Baker Your immune system works very well against covid, where 99.7% recover. If it didn’t work, you die. Natural immunity lasts for life, not 2 months like these jabs. @nahor glaz tv You ask why experts don’t educate people on how to build your immune system yourself.
A/ the expert brought on TV is chosen to support the narrative, excluding others that don’t agree.
B/ There’s no profits in that.
C/ They’re in the pocket of Big pharma to sell you jabs.
But is it that these vaccines not strong enough for the Delta why take it then.
Every yr when they invent the newest flu shot it’s based off the previous yrs strain, that’s why they are so ineffective. These varients are coming from those who took the shots, there are no shots currently avail for any varients so no tjese shots won’t prevent illness of original virus or any variants so absolutely are of No Use! All about the BILLIONS/TRILLIONS tje manufacturers will make & about killing everyone who gets the shots.
The tvj team knew that something is not right listen how the questions been asked
BAGGA LIE HIM SITDOWN A TELL U CAN SEE IT ON HIM FACE ..HE’S TRAINED TO SAY THESE THINGS,THE EYES NEVER LIE
And y’all know this and yet y’all sit back and allowed this man to open up the country . his wife birthday party and their anniversary party. Dem keep dream weekend, igloo, ship festival and the list goes on. Just because them wa kill off people
Neville why you did not ask him if it’s only by vaccines the human immune system can be strengthen?
A plandemic so scary we have to be reminded about it everyday.
haha, and government have to fraudulently use PCR test that wasnt designed to test for any virus and use false positive results to claim pandemic
I’m afraid of the vaccine but I want to go school. The government should not be putting this pressure on us students.
A pandemic doesn’t need 24/7 marketing campaign to tell you it exist. This is a PANDEMIC of FEAR
Me not even go bother listen nothing bye. Am gonna pray
So delta make for young people cause the regular strain wasn’t doing the job? Mmmm mmmm mmmm