July 21, 2019

 

CNN's Dana Bash examines which 2020 Democratic candidates have received the most support from Hollywood celebrities, according to campaign finance reports.

35 Comments on "The ‘Hollywood primary’: Which 2020 candidate is winning?"

  1. Russell Peach | July 21, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Yes Hollywood worked SO well for Hillary Clinton last time didn’t it!!!!!!!
    Hahahahahahahahahaha.

  2. Jordan Evans | July 21, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Yeah, be sure not to mention Bernie Sanders or anything

  3. Leonaza7 | July 21, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Trump supporters attacking Hollywood actors for having an opinion in politics yet they seem to forget they voted for Trump who has always been a celebrity.

    • A Cyr | July 21, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Exactly. Trump did a good job of making himself appear as an outsider. But, he’s more elite than any candidate.

    • Johnny Lawrence | July 21, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      Lots of celebrities are supporting Trump. Kanye West, Mike Tyson, Bruce Willis, Evander Holyfield, Sylvester Stallone, etc.

    • Robert Clawson | July 21, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Democrats are done. Unemployment 3%. Nazi on CNN hated Trump. Jihad Squad failed to denounce terrorists. Impeachment done. Chinese GDP drops. Mexico pays for refugees. Blue Cave 2020.

    • kale n | July 21, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Robert Clawson you do realise that the 3% unemployment number your so proud of was falling to that point long before trump was elected?

    • PA G | July 21, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      KokiriKai I’m glad a mental midget like you is on the other side. Stay there please.

  4. Destination Paradise | July 21, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    I would vote for a cheese sandwich over dump. At least I could look at the sandwich without disgust or disdain.

    • KokiriKai | July 21, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      yummy

    • brian gardner | July 21, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      The president will win reelection and the house will flip. You don’t even have a clue as to how that can happen. That is because you watch too much of the mainstream media like CNN makes ignorant just like last time.

  5. Austin Zappas | July 21, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Bernie is the one to beat Trump.

  6. LTE | July 21, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    If it isn’t Sanders, Trump will win again

    • brian gardner | July 21, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      It will NOT be Bernie sitting as the Democratic nominee for president and if it is he will still lose.

  7. victor ruiz | July 21, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

    Sanders 2020 not for sale

  8. Donald Wolfson | July 21, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    I’m not donating till there is like 5ish people. It’s too wild rn.

  9. Patriot Spearhead | July 21, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Well if hollywood says so then it must be right lmao what a joke

    • Doctor Thirteen | July 21, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Remember when the only people who would perform at Trump’s inauguration were Three Doors Down?😂

  10. discorperted | July 21, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    None of these fools have a chance

  11. catalinacurio | July 21, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Please don’t accept abusive trump trolls, they are virulent, especially after midnight…

  12. E. B. C. | July 21, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    Who needs policy when you have rich famous folk pouring money over candidates devoted to equality..

  13. who da bruh | July 21, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    Nothin but fake transgender news

  14. Joseph Moon | July 21, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Is it Mueller time yet CNN

  15. AMERICA FIRST | July 21, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    *HAPPY NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY* _But Do Not Order Vanilla Cause Its Racist!_

  16. Brandon Croniser | July 21, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    This might be the least important thing related to 2020 that CNN could possibly report on.

  17. The Ewoking Dread | July 21, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    _Whoever is infected with the most TDS wins, I bet!_

  18. Doodle duggy Bush | July 21, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Trump actually might win again

  19. Triggered Leftist. | July 21, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    They’re going so far left they’re going to fall off a cliff – President Trump.

  20. pax und peace | July 21, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    CNN Ignoring Bernie Sanders

