The Jan. 6 testimony that could bring down Trump
Do you think Trump will be charged with anything following these hearings? – Chris
The fact that you have to ask just shows how unsure you guys really are
@BlackCop PerMaran even in your native mother Russia?
@Richard Holly lmao
Yes. Crimes committed in full public view.
On behalf of this nation. I would like to say to the title of this video. “ God Willing “
Let’s be Honest We knew it
Since CNN and Democrats don’t believe in God, they cannot invoke Him for aid in their dastardly schemes.
Could, would, should, it’s time to do something to bring justice back to the USA. Until then we are living in lawless times.
@John Reynolds
I have not read the story about Jonny. Thanks for the summary.
I think we could find things we agree on.
It’s been a pleasure conversing.
@Ali Durand Oh, I looked it up. The book I told you about… was called “What Makes Sammy Run?” The main character is Sammy Glick. And it was written by Budd Schulberg. It is a classic read. The guy who wrote this book also the screenplay for “On the Waterfront.” Why I tell you this information is in case you want to find the book and read it. I only gave you a brief synopsis of the book. It has a good lesson about human behavior and motivation. It reminds me of Donald Trump.
@John Reynolds That is so bogus!
@Tobias Birmingham It was a first person account, but I guess that does not matter to you because you will defend a guy who would use you for his own personal gain, wipe his feet on you and leave you flat like yesterday’s trash. Good move.
I think we’ve always known that if Trump were to be brought down it would be by women and one of the claims would be about him trying to grab something. Just didn’t think this would be the context.
“18 months ago man a told me trump attacked man b.”
Man A and Man B: “she is lying though.”
Democrats: “omg trump is so done with this BOMBSHELL Testimony.”
😂😂😂😂
Some feel that bringing down a former president may be unconventional. However, trump doesn’t deserve the same respect that other former presidents have earned. He puts himself above everything that our veterans fought and died protecting. You just can’t step on our constitution and expect no repercussions at all.
Man, I so wish that presidential candidates had a political science EDUCATION!! It would have eliminated all these headaches. Just saying…
The invite to deny everything under oath was the best part 😎👉🔥
If one more person talks about the grabbing the steering wheel moment I swear to god… that is the least important piece of testimony with zero legal ramifications
However, it’s influential in the court of public opinion, and that’s important.
@LovePiha most lies are…
@Pam Ranck that entire scenario never happened he never was in the beast after his speech he got into a random suv not the beast she also was never in the car. and the secret service the man she heard this from said it never happened.
“When stupidity is considered patriotism, it is unsafe to be intelligent.” – Isaac Asimov
@Walt Likker you’ve been in the bubble too long. Your altered reality doesn’t allow you to really asses what may be deleterious to your well being.
A Jew.
Why are the individuals being subpoenaed allowed to negotiate how they testify – on video vs in person? They should be required to show in person. After all, if they’re innocent what do they have to hide? And if under oath, they would apparently be required to tell the truth. This country better get tougher on this insanity.
@topgrain Or they could do what Cnn does – bring on a former or ex fall from grace has been to speculate what is going on. Planting the idea in some people’s minds that actually may have been the case!!
@James Kenneweg if Trump doesn’t like it maybe instead of lying and crying, he’ll just admit he lost.
Anyhow we got him on tape giving the order and the people obeying the order on Jan 6th. So there’s no need for cross examination.
@Hat Bpto They’ve started with the Grand Jury in Georgia. Let’s see Trump get out of that one.👍👍👍
TRUMP 2024
@Ted Sheckler keep crying teddy…
@BitBuhkit keep spreading those cheeks for your dear leader!
Because they all know it’s steaming pile of bullshit.
Just wish the DOJ wasn’t slow-walking this. In other countries when one attempts a Coup, whether successful or not, they soon start pushing up daisies.
know this is off topic, but one of great importance to my love of democracy. the race between Marcus Flowers and mtg.
asking everyone in Georgia, even outside of district 14 that is opposed to mtg to put a Marcus Flowers yard sign up.
people do travel outside their voting district and talk. everything no matter how small can help.
How many times did he say “ She was told “ 😂😂😂 believe what you wanna believe. Lots of smoke and mirrors from CNN.
She testified under oath. If anyone is prepared to say otherwise they should also appear under oath.
domestic terrorism
(5) the term “domestic terrorism” means activities that— (A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; (B) appear to be intended— (i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and (C) occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States; and
He won’t be convicted of that, and he sadly isn’t guilty
@Zipity Watch wait and we shall ALL 👀
The junior staffers are the best witnesses. They are more aware of ethics and moral than us old cynics. God bless the young. May you make the world a better place.
Plus, the leaders NEVER think that the junior staff could turn on them, so they are freeist with their conversations around them. Same as every place I’ve ever worked in my life: if you want to know what’s happening in a motel, ask one of the maids…
I wonder if the caught and charged the people who specifically pooped in the capitol?
I’d like to see those charges read and see them explain what that was about.
Who decides I’m going to overthrow the government and poop on it today? What is that?
Some took the opportunity to smoke weed in different democrat offices. High crimes indeed.
Tf?
“COULD”
but won’t.
CNN keeping Trump in the news!
Thank you!!
Could have would have should have!
Right – these headlines are stupid. Charge him or shut up about what “could” happen. Slow news day, I guess…