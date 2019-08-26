David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report joins Morning Joe to discuss the key states at play in the 2020 presidential election and the struggle a Democratic presidential candidate may face in grabbing critical electoral votes.
The Key States At Play In The 2020 Election | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Folks ignore the 🤢trolls🤢,Please Register and Vote Blue! Thank you 😊.
What my American friends need to realise is that Trump’s actions will have long-lasting consequenses reaching far beyond his presidency. Us in Europe have – because of the trade war & Paris/Iran agreement – moved on from the US as an ally and primary business partner.
This, not out of spite, but out of necessity.
Trump will CHEAT again and Republicans will take the Senate and House to further his agenda. Congress write a law no cheaters will be allowed to hold any office
Prediction = Trump will win 2020, democrats will scream “racism.” #demsarelosers
I heard Andrea likes the slats in the Wall designed because she can walk up to illegal aliens on the other side and offer cash and quickly chainsaw them thru the slats with her MSNBCannibal Chainsaw
Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin
All of these states will turn back to BLUE including Ohio in 2020!!
I think the three states that are the most important battleground states are the big, wealthy, capitalist states out west: California, Washington and Colorado. The former governor of CO, Hickenlooper, tried to tell the Dems that going left would be ‘suicide’ out west, but they aren’t listening. There’s no chance at all that these states will go for anyone to suggests that there’s something wrong with capitalism or with getting rich. But CA is the big one. It’s the wealthiest and most capitalist state.
Vote Trump 2020!