The LCBO is warning customers about province-wide shortages. Here’s what you need to know.

July 10, 2019

 

The liquor store says its warehouse management system is being upgraded and deliveries are slightly behind schedule.

27 Comments on "The LCBO is warning customers about province-wide shortages. Here’s what you need to know."

  1. Chris Lübbert | July 9, 2019 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Socialist alcohol distribution…

    • Sinister Minister | July 9, 2019 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      Here in Alberta it’s privatized and since it was privatized we get shortages quite regularly. Ralph Klein in his day privatized it and the entire distribution went to a company owned by a long time pal of his.

    • Ticonderoga444 | July 9, 2019 at 9:53 PM | Reply

      Chris Lübbert LMAO eh!

    • Chris Lübbert | July 9, 2019 at 11:20 PM | Reply

      @Sinister Minister yeah, that’s also not privatized…

  2. theylied1776 | July 9, 2019 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    How long does the Canadian Summer last, two weeks? Then it’s back to winter?

  3. tdot guy | July 9, 2019 at 8:51 PM | Reply

    More reason to privatize

  4. chucky ducky | July 9, 2019 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    It’s probably Trumps fault.

  5. Andre Williams | July 9, 2019 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    the aliens beamed up 3 million gallons of beer and wine

  6. Andre Williams | July 9, 2019 at 9:08 PM | Reply

    Trump said forget about Iran start the attack on the aliens

  7. Mike Thompson | July 9, 2019 at 9:15 PM | Reply

    The unions own the monopoly

  8. Mike Thompson | July 9, 2019 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    They actually believe that there is a shortage Toronto loves to lose money city hall just proved it

  9. James P Walsh | July 9, 2019 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Gone out the back door?

  10. Ticonderoga444 | July 9, 2019 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    To bad supply couldn’t be temporary diverted from other provinces until things returned to normal.

  11. GoodGooglyMoogie Thatthangisjuicy | July 9, 2019 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Maybe it’s the liberals trying to boost the sale of devils lettuce

  12. Dappskee | July 9, 2019 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Climate change obv.

  13. K R | July 9, 2019 at 11:23 PM | Reply

    I wonder if Domestic violence will go down due to less poision on the streets. Or up….because there is less poison on the streets

  14. 78996thefox | July 10, 2019 at 1:04 AM | Reply

    Liquor board empty, Weed shops full. Don’t see a problem here.

  15. Lex Blazer | July 10, 2019 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    Weird, never seen a widespread liquor shortage in a province that runs things more privately (Alberta, for example). Can anyone explain why the government should be in the liquor-sales business? Me neither.

  16. brad bain | July 10, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    seriously , I want my taxes back

  17. Jason | July 10, 2019 at 5:45 AM | Reply

    Are they looking to raise prices, who is the purchaser fired job performance.

  18. CARNY 666 | July 10, 2019 at 7:46 AM | Reply

    Seems like Ontario can’t handle it’s booze… or it’s cannabis. Privatize both of these industries!!

  19. Susan Auger | July 10, 2019 at 9:26 AM | Reply

    I’m sure jussies all stocked up, with the best our money can buy!!!

  20. Shawn Marla | July 10, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    Just another affect of climate change. Hopefully they put more taxes on booze to rectify this problem

