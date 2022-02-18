Recent Post
36 comments
“If you can convince the lowest white man, he’s better than the bestColored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. He//, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pockets for you.”
— Lyndon B. Johnson
And yet. Every president prior to Biden🤡 looks like a great President , in comparison.
@Dave Waldon Except for Trump of course.
He tried to kill american democracy.
Never forget that.
He lamented his opponent’s embrace of the Southern Strategy, never realizing it would still be relevant in US politics decades after his death.
@Sorcerer’s Apprentice No.. that was his policies too.
Bill is a legend of journalism
He made bookoo bucks off the Vietnam war. That’s his legacy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoSfSl0T4Bw&ab. *—–
Lyndon Johnson wasn’t lying when he said be voting next 100 yrs for Democrats.
1957
Nickname he gave that bill was interesting 🤔
I think he said If we pass this, then those …………. will be voting Democrat for the next 200 years.
Next up on CNN the legacy of the greatest president ever Jimmy Carter
Let go Brandon
Well I agree Jimmy carter was a good president Are you sure you didn’t mean let’s go Biden
Some years back, I was a judge at the LBJ library for a students essay project. During that time, Hurricane Sandy destroyed much of my home, including my book collection. Mark Updegrove was very generous to re-send a copy of his book Indomitable Will, which he even signed. I will always appreciate that, and am very happy to see he continues to represent this wonderful library.
The legacy of LBJ is broken black families. Encouraging black mothers not to get married and provide a stable household is evil.
🤡
@MIDNIGHT EYE is a Joe Biden/George Wallace segregationist
@MIDNIGHT EYE excrete a kid with no dad, get a pay check.
@Bill Rodriguez Dont forget what he said about the black leaders
@Bill Rodriguez Biden is a segregationist neither is LBJ, LBJ literally signed the civil rights bill into law
LET GODS MERCY SPEAK FOR ME, MY CHILDREN AND EVERYTHING THAT BELONGS TO ME.
Just look at how lovely and polite, and so good you are.. The virtue is through the ceiling, it just oozes goodness. So let me tell you what Ronald Reagan told us about you virtue, and intent,,, ,Ronald Regan warned us in 1964, about todays Democrats. He made it clear, that they would use the mantle of ”Good” and virtue, to peddle their lies. This one question dominates all the evil they push. ” But,..What has the Democrats actually done for Black People ? ”.
Same dude who implemented policies that gave just enough to where impoverished black people would have just enough to get by and not make them want to better their situation
This is crazy smh
LBJ was extremely based
I appreciated this – I am sorry – I did not appreciate the interviewer’s style. It seemed too causal for me – someone of the LBJ age.
His only legacy worth remembering is how he was complicit with the assassination of JFK… Snake..
Yeah him and President Bush sr.
Trump was right basically in everything and under amazing pressure leading country brilliantly!
Best leader by far!
Trump was a neofascist
I was almost going to get evicted and this program saved me Intellectweb s thanks for being there for me team
Well this has been very insightful Your attention I didn’t know all of that about🤔
As a mere layman:
Rome wasn’t built in one day, and you certainly don’t need a degree to see LBJ was a product of the time and environment that he grew up in.
Of course he had to have feet on both sides of the door and talk sh*t with powerful peers of that same environment to get it through, Lincoln did much of the same yet nobody’s bringing THAT up 🤣
At least he signed the damn lot, so as far as U.S civil rights go, Johnson gave America what it was owed and has got nothing to be sorry for, regardless how tf he played the game.
Practically speaking Lyndon did what he initially set out for AND more.
Yeah, America has had issues since then, just because he signed the whole lot doesn’t mean everything was INSTANTLY gonna be perfect.
Once it’s made law, it’s every citizen’s duty (by law) to recognize, uphold and improve on from there on out.
Complacency can easily do more harm than ill intent.
And as for Vietnam, the rule book wasn’t entirely set in stone yet, but he definitely misread it/was misled (scholars differ to this day), and that’s on him.
Should listen to LBJ’s mistress interview and what she had to say.
This comment section is honestly just sad to read.
I’m a hard line conservative, but some of you who come on here and say that Lyndon Johnson is pretty much responsible for all of the issues we have today are beyond idiotic and need to read into nuances a bit more. You’re no better than those on the left here who call Trump a fascist and a dictator (who are just as equally incorrect, but that’s a completely different argument).
I know the whole boogeyman with a lot of conservative and conservative organizations nowadays (TPUSA, PragerU) is that of “Big Government”.
A lot of them just adapt this “don’t tread on Me” mantra of wanting the government out of their lives and the lives of private businesses.
According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the US federal government spent $184 billion in 1968, the last year of Lyndon’s administration.
Fifty years later, the federal government spent $4.497 trillion under the Trump administration, and I support the man, mind you.
Big Government happened like the slow course of a football game over the last few decades.
It’s simple, really.
Big Government is here because the American family and civil society has completely fallen down.
When you don’t have families to take care of the most vulnerable members of our society, that’s where governments come into play in massive form.
Now, where some of LBJ’s policies responsible for this? Certainly and we need to address that, but it’s a huge exaggeration to say him and his administration is the reason for big government.
One of LBJ’s strengths that isn’t nearly discussed that much on both sides of the aisle that we really need to start talking about is the ability to hold the country together in a time of complete and utter turmoil and grief, especially since it’s clear our current POTUS could never do that. LBJ certainly didn’t have the talent of speech that his predecessor did, but he consistently spoke clearly and consciously with powerful rhetoric and avoided blame of specific groups, be it racial or otherwise. I’m not particularly fond of the man personally or politically, but there’s a certain sense of unity and togetherness whenever he gives a speech that isn’t to be found in many democratic politicians nowadays.
