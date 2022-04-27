46 comments

  1. Congratulations to astronaut Vande Hei. An American hero. And I must say that he does look like one of the astronauts from the “Thunderbirds” TV series. Not an inconsequential coincidence.

  3. We ever build a huge space station in the future it will probably be common for people to stay for years before coming home.

    2. It would have to be able to simulate a certain gravity to be viable. Until that happens, there are very real limits on how much prolonged zero gravity exposure a person can take. The human musculature just atrophies when not stimulated for long periods of time. There’s no way around that. Even the exercise equipment on board only prolongs the inevitable because it only exercises a select number of muscles.

    3. They will definitely have no choice but to finally build a rotating ring or drum eventually to make this viable long term. It is a big construction project, but it is one we cannot put off anymore.

  5. A year in zero gravity…wow. I envy him as much as I don’t envy him. His musculature must be so atrophied by now that it will take months of rehabilitation to become fully functional again…Still. I very much would. Seems worth it. Can you imagine the perspective on life you would get suspended 8n Earth’s orbit for a year…I would love to read a book written by him about his experience.

    1. @Robin Lillian The exercise is very limited to a certain group of muscles which only barely ensure that they remain ambulatory.

