46 comments
Congratulations to astronaut Vande Hei. An American hero. And I must say that he does look like one of the astronauts from the “Thunderbirds” TV series. Not an inconsequential coincidence.
It was in the job description.
“Man Returns to Earth after 1 Year: Worse than When he Left”
Yeah send me back up please.
We ever build a huge space station in the future it will probably be common for people to stay for years before coming home.
True intellectual insight from a genius 👏. I bet there will also be cars in the future.
It would have to be able to simulate a certain gravity to be viable. Until that happens, there are very real limits on how much prolonged zero gravity exposure a person can take. The human musculature just atrophies when not stimulated for long periods of time. There’s no way around that. Even the exercise equipment on board only prolongs the inevitable because it only exercises a select number of muscles.
They will definitely have no choice but to finally build a rotating ring or drum eventually to make this viable long term. It is a big construction project, but it is one we cannot put off anymore.
@davin hilderbrand elon musk
Flat earthers are coming out with conspiracy theories in 3……..2……..1 Tin foil hat on.
A year in zero gravity…wow. I envy him as much as I don’t envy him. His musculature must be so atrophied by now that it will take months of rehabilitation to become fully functional again…Still. I very much would. Seems worth it. Can you imagine the perspective on life you would get suspended 8n Earth’s orbit for a year…I would love to read a book written by him about his experience.
@Robin Lillian The exercise is very limited to a certain group of muscles which only barely ensure that they remain ambulatory.
@Алексей Румянцев Z Gagarin. But we’ve come a long way since then, Aлёша.
@Алексей Румянцев Z Вырастешь, поймёшь. Z это слоган слабости
@Алексей Румянцев Z
Kim Jong-un is a North Korean politician
who has been Supreme Leader of North Korea during their greatest growth and experiences traveled time and space personally to save the world.
Between CERN & The Philadelphia Experience seems to have created fractal diversity as we all experiencing the Mandela Effects.
To be fair & honest- during the early 1900’s the science was still motivated my men like Rasputin due to political pressures.
–
On the other hand – we do kinda look like an uplifted species who were tricked into mining resources for aliens…
…
So it all really depends on where ya get your news, what kinda litmus test you use & how many fallacies you are aware of…
This is just as amazing as when we first landed on the moon.
Homens na lua ??? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 não podemos sair da baixa órbita terrestre.
Ah, the days when Humans where ruling the universe were short lived. Now it’s up to robots, their evolutionary offspring to act worthy of that inheritence.
2 airplanes have ran into food plants in the last 2 weeks. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence.
Whenever i want to be informed i check your news – good job IF9U
Oh, I don’t know. Your typical Fox News viewer has spent his whole life in space.
Good reporting job and well done. Thank you. ❤️🇺🇸💙
Thank you for your service.
Semper Fi……
Listening to someone this smart is like fresh air
If I went to space. I think it would still be in the back of my mind all the suffering on earth.
That was a pretty good year to take off and live in space. Didnt miss much here on earth.
@Adrian Spears No clue what you said.
1:19 The greatest accomplishment?…..coming back 😮😮😮
You mean *_”The longest an American has laid low on a green screen Soundstage while pretending you’re in space”….._*
I’m pretty sure CNN+ set a record too. =D Trying to get people to pay to watch something they already don’t want to watch. Genius move.
I got $20 that says he wishes he stayed up there for at least another year.
Whoever follows the legacy media just know this. The ominous music looms around you more than you know.