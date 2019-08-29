The Most Inhumane Of All Of President Donald Trump’s Policies’ | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 29, 2019

August 29, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow continues reporting on the Trump administration's new policy of targeting sick immigrant children, dependent on medical treatment in the United States, for deportation with just 33 days notice.
The Most Inhumane Of All Of President Donald Trump's Policies' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

85 Comments on "The Most Inhumane Of All Of President Donald Trump’s Policies’ | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Schwerversprecher | August 29, 2019 at 1:07 AM | Reply

    Senseless unthinking cruelty

    • Raven Stark | August 29, 2019 at 4:53 AM | Reply

      @Joy Phillips
      Well, you guys only care about human life if it is all up inside the body of a woman. Illegals cannot and do not vote. That is just another Trump lie. The facts are readily available for you, if you choose to indulge in a bit of critical thinking.

    • Brother Barton | August 29, 2019 at 5:48 AM | Reply

      @Joy Phillips What we are Joy is beyond the littleness of politics and even the world. This most certainly includes you. But while you invest your sense of self in what is the opposite of truth, what is the opposite of Christ, what is the opposite of Christ, you cannot know yourself in truth. One cannot serve two masters for you will serve one and ignore the other. They ask separate things of you. You can uphold your chosen belief system which is based on a limited interpretation of yourself and others to gain a sense of place in the world, a sense of specialness and separation, but at what cost? How you see your brother you see yourself. How you think of him you think of yourself. In him you will either find yourself or lose yourself. Joy, you are lost in the darkness of unknowing if you value cruelty. If you value what is not of Christ. Google the attributes of love. Read them and ask yourself if they reflect the attributes of Christ. Then ask yourself if they reflect your own attributes. Are you living/abiding in Christ? What could a person value more in this world than living in God? If you abide in what is the opposite of Christs attributes are you living in peace and true freedom?

    • Billie | August 29, 2019 at 9:59 AM | Reply

      @Joy Phillips go away joy

    • Amelia Kittie | August 29, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      Wish we could believe it was unthinking.  Then, at least there would be hope for reversal of their heinous plan.

  2. Hugh Manetty | August 29, 2019 at 1:13 AM | Reply

    Blood Orange is always coming up with new forms of genocide.

    • Emmett Hardie | August 29, 2019 at 10:34 AM | Reply

      Shawn Smith oh the great We! Successive governments since WWI have failed US vets & citizens. Yeah guess what your country, your collective failure to address America’s prissy, pathetic & down right disregard for equality. President Smoked Cheese Head is not making things better. Have a lovely day, you doltish clot.

    • Marcia Baxter | August 29, 2019 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      With his evil side kick miller. May they both reap what they sow.

    • Hugh Manetty | August 29, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Marcia Baxter it would be lovely if they all go the way of Jeffrey Epstein.

  3. Jon Webb | August 29, 2019 at 1:13 AM | Reply

    Rachel, please target “Stephen Miller”. I would like to see him in the docket at The Hague.

  4. Marti Waterman | August 29, 2019 at 1:14 AM | Reply

    Sounds like Stephen Miller’s handiwork.

  5. Jose Doe | August 29, 2019 at 1:20 AM | Reply

    If you tolerate this, then your children will be next.

  6. Citadel of winds | August 29, 2019 at 1:29 AM | Reply

    This is beyond evil. What’s the bet that Stephen Miller came up with the idea and whispered it in Trump’s ear, and Trump enthusiastically took it up as a new way to distract the American public from all those pesky scandals, such as the G7 fiasco and the latest Deutsche Bank news.

    • YouTube Moderator | August 29, 2019 at 8:54 AM | Reply

      What idea? That mexico maybe builds it’s first hospital?

    • Comrade Trump | August 29, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

      He blew into it and licked it first and Trump was hooked

    • Scaffgal | August 29, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      And the bed bugs at Doral.

    • Newshound | August 29, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      Monsters actually enjoy the cruelty they inflict. Nice little power trip for them playing God over people.

    • Carolyn Franklin | August 29, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Stephen Miller is a dangerous man .I can never forget that cold stare of his when he stood in front of the camera the other day and said “people who have a job should be able to stand on there own two feet ” Not if you are working for minimum wages .hundred of dollars taking out. your check for insurance (because of Republican )before you even get it. He’s a cold fish when it come to minorities and poor people of all races

  7. Ley E | August 29, 2019 at 1:39 AM | Reply

    OHHHH MY GOD!!!!
    I AM SICK TO MY STOMACH.

    • Ryan Edwards | August 29, 2019 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      @PJH199 1 No, you are just human garbage. I’m done dealing with gutter-trash like you. And by the by, you are a sad useless cur. You have proven it by being nonchalant in this instance, and every time you speak, more noxious garbage comes out. But hey, call me a snowflake because you can’t stand “liberals”. I can call you a snowflake because you think that because you were born here, you deserve special treatment and would rather watch people die than get medical treatment they need.

      That doesn’t make you a snowflake, that makes you less human than they are.

    • Thomas Hughes | August 29, 2019 at 9:25 AM | Reply

      Doctors Without Borders is welcome to set up in my home starting now.

    • Kittymittens Knit'n | August 29, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      Are you the great Madonna concert man boy lover?

  8. Citadel of winds | August 29, 2019 at 1:40 AM | Reply

    People who refuse to learn from history are condemned to repeat it. Here is the famous poem by Martin Niemöller about the Nazis, with one addition to update it for today’s America:

    First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a socialist.

    Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a trade unionist.

    Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a Jew.

    Then they came for sick refugee children, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not brown-skinned.
    Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

    Anyone who supports this latest evil policy of the Trump regime is as inhumane as those responsible for this atrocity.

  9. Querube Kelso | August 29, 2019 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    PURE EVIL, TRUMP AND HIS PEOPLE ARE DEMONS.

  10. Sehara | August 29, 2019 at 1:46 AM | Reply

    Hitler had Mengele, Teump has Miller

    • Newshound | August 29, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      I’d say he’s more like Martin Bormann. Odious, canniving, even his own people hate his guts but he has the bosses ear.

    • YouTube Moderator | August 29, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      @Newshound Who is Martin Bormann? Can’t you just call everyone Hitler like a true Progressive?

    • Sehara | August 29, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      @YouTube Moderator was that Trump University? I told you go back to school for a reason. Hitler was a socialist as Trump is an honest person 😂😂😂😂

    • YouTube Moderator | August 29, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      @Sehara What law has Trump broken as president? What was the National Socialist party? Were they Tupperware salesmen?

  11. Mark Dubya | August 29, 2019 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    Trump just keeps on winning. It’s like taking chemotherapy from a baby.

  12. Dannan Tavona | August 29, 2019 at 2:00 AM | Reply

    Nine will get you ten, it originated with Stephen Miller.

  13. Merle Folven | August 29, 2019 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    CONGRESS better not be letting this happen, my God how far will this go!!!!!

    • Alfred Nueman | August 29, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      How far will it go? Concentration camps, death chambers, human skin lamp shades, people on really good diets–>no fatties in the camps.

    • Ricci | August 29, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      @Dee Ess Bite me, everyone but you knows that video was altered…slow day in the Gulag Komrade?

    • hjyou | August 29, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      Democrats need control of the Senate before anything happens or some Republicans need to have heart. Pigs may fly before the latter happens.

    • Amy Vazquez | August 29, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      no ididnt what ever happened to the Golden rule, reguardless of party? When did every single one of us, but for sure at least our elected leaders, stop treating and doing unto others as they would want done to themselves?

    • hjyou | August 29, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Amy Vazquez It can exist, but it would be exception rather than the norm. Politicians are bound by money which is the name of the game and which do not flow into their campaign unless they support given agendas. All this is reenforced by corporate structure and system which facilitates access to money but, by same token and more importantly, cuts off the said money. This is especially true for Republicans who have corporate support whose money would not be accepted by the Democrat system. This is not to say Democrats are good, but certainly lesser of two evils from a less wealthy person’s point of view.

  14. Ciaran O Sullivan | August 29, 2019 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    This has Stephen millers dirty fingerprints all over this policy.

    • Lucky Me | August 29, 2019 at 11:08 AM | Reply

      PJH199 1 really??? ….Naked pictures will do it !!!

    • Lucky Me | August 29, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      Mind Freshener yeah, no help for the poor children and poor family…. you are so stupid and inhuman… neonazis right???…
      Stephen Miller…. karma will get you in a very ugly way….no compassion for children …..THE BEAST 666 👹

    • Mind Freshener | August 29, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @my turn So why didn’t the Liberal MSM raise the issue during Obama? …any “compassion”? …I didn’t think so. This is one of many of administrative bugs which are common with any complex administrative system. Why is the MSM trying to demonize this President in such a deceitful manner? The other thing you have to ask yourself – with 6 Billion Third Worlders who are multiplying rapidly, and who will become 36 Billion in the near future, to what extent does your compassion extend? Have you got the resources to cover your compassion?

    • Robert Lindeman | August 29, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener Mean person with a can’t do attitude.

  15. Justin Stephenson | August 29, 2019 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    Lets find out exactly which officials made the policy decision and charge them with a conspiracy to commit murder

  16. Bleu Berry | August 29, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    As a Canadian I’m already heartbroken by the challenges in the US medical system… this kind of absolute travesty guts me. My first thought was “Send them here! Send them to Sick Kids in Toronto, or to BC Children’s Hospital here in Vancouver!” We’ll take care of them!! Use my tax money – I’m totally cool with it… that’s how universal healthcare should work; we all pay a little and then everyone gets cared for.

    God – this is horrifying. I can only hope that enough Americans are mobilizing the vote for this upcoming election to stop this madness. No government is ever perfect, but this… every time you think it’s a new low things just get lower. 💔

    • Kristine van Ingen | August 29, 2019 at 10:53 AM | Reply

      Andres gallardo if Americans don’t care I think it’s because they don’t listen to the news, like Rachel says she doesn’t see much reporting on this so far…hopefully more and more will come out! I think a lot of people care! I hear people say they don’t listen to the news because it’s almost unbearable. Call your reps and senators!

    • Bleu Berry | August 29, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      Amelia Kittie I do think that if there’s enough media attention and that if the Trump administration doesn’t back down then JT will offer to help. Partly because it’s just the Canadian thing to do, partly because it’s a very him/Liberal Party thing to do, and partly because there’s an election coming up here. But yeah – if worse comes to worse, we took Syrian refugees when the US wouldn’t… I can’t imagine us not taking Mexican-American refugees also.

    • Dee Webb | August 29, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      I hope the world knows Trump is already forcing the US seniors into homelessness with fixed incomes, rent increases, and pushing giving us too many “free” drugs.

    • karen Burrows | August 29, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Amelia Kittie Fellow Canadian here, Amelia. You could start a petition through a reputable organization online; you could also contact your MP and ask if they are aware of the situation and if they can offer ideas to help. If you have a religious affiliation, your organization may be willing to help as well. It might be an idea to find out if we as Canadians can sponsor the parents up here; but this would be an individual effort. I know it has worked in the past for refugees from the Middle East and Africa. The key is to do what you can. Good luck.

  17. Alex D | August 29, 2019 at 2:36 AM | Reply

    This has Stephen Miller written all over it…

  18. Llewellyn Kereiff | August 29, 2019 at 3:12 AM | Reply

    It’s time for the UN, WHO, NATO etc. to get involved….. this is horrifying and pandering to the cruelty that trump and miller seem to crave

    • Marcia Baxter | August 29, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      To do this, this inhumane policy, then say it’s going to be taken care of by ICE and theyre not aware of it… It’s time to call your representatives!!

    • Marcia Baxter | August 29, 2019 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      @YouTube Moderator you’re such a horrible troll, just go away, for the sake of all the people who are interested in true and honest comments.

    • YouTube Moderator | August 29, 2019 at 11:36 AM | Reply

      @Marcia Baxter Here is a true and honest comment. Illegals are not entitled to USA taxpayer funded healthcare. We have enough USA children in need. Why do we send aid to Mexcio if they don’t spend it on their children?

    • YouTube Moderator | August 29, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      @Marcia Baxter Put some ICE on it.

    • Pete Garcia | August 29, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      The United STATES OF AMERICA is no longer the world’s beacon, because of Trump! Must impeach, (if Democrats ever get the balls to do it) or vote him out! Let’s do it!!!!

  19. Jes Andersen | August 29, 2019 at 4:37 AM | Reply

    It is now Nazism America, sadly. We haven’t learned anything.

  20. My Prayer for Justice | August 29, 2019 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    Trump and Stephen Miller are committing Crimes Against Humanity. It makes me sick to my stomach!

    • PJH199 1 | August 29, 2019 at 8:45 AM | Reply

      My Prayer for Justice no it doesn’t. Stop your fake self righteous moral outrage.

    • Judah | August 29, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      Lol@ crimes against humanity.

      In America, when you hear that phrase, you immediately look at the Black Americans and see if that’s hapoening. But Black Americans are living GOOD under Trump Presidency.

      😄

