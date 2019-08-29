Rachel Maddow continues reporting on the Trump administration's new policy of targeting sick immigrant children, dependent on medical treatment in the United States, for deportation with just 33 days notice.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

The Most Inhumane Of All Of President Donald Trump's Policies' | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC