The New York Times: Donald Trump Sides More With Corporate Interests | Morning Joe | MSNBC

The president's 'rhetorical appeals to white working-class voters have not been matched by legislative accomplishments aimed at their economic interests,' according to new NYT reporting. The panel discusses.
LOL! People are just now seeing that Trump lies!
Beto Ortiz except he is Pushing hard against Billionaire Tech , and the Mega Media Corps who do the work of the 1% !
Beto Ortiz – Most of us _have always known that trump is an incurable liar._ The only ones who are still dubious of his lies are his brain dead supporters. _And frankly, there is no hope for that sorry gullible lot of fools aka his cult followers._
Trump sides more with corporate interest, and so are the democrats (I mean the corrupt corporate democrats who call themselves moderates) and you MSNBC practice corporate journalism, so what’s the point of this segment??? You guys love Trump but hate him for his tone.
Except Trump is pushing back on Billionaire Tech !
This is ridiculous, like you are just learning now that Trump is a lying sack of orange whatever and only cares about the rich. That he is not the American hero but just another run of the mill elitist that cares nothing about the people except at election time. Stop acting like your surprised because your stupidity is not genuine.
And trump’s sheep still dont see what poison he is cooking for them… Hate makes blind, deaf and dumb.
trump says “he knows the working people”. Yeh, he *knows the working people* – knows how to screw them. He has a lengthy track record for _NOT PAYING_ for work completed by good people like you and me. He’s a lying con man who’s out to serve himself while telling you that he’s helping you. *DON’T EVER FORGET THAT ABSOLUTE UNDENIABLE IRREFUTABLE FACT!*
Why is trump content with just his base? Becausw he counts on putin help him win the electoral college again. Probably a losing strategy when all those come out to vote against him who did not vote at all last time…
1.4 billion dollar trump tax collected ever month on american consumers in tariff
It’s not all that complicated. Trump is a gambler: he’s betting everything on his 40%’s turning out 100%, while the opposition remains comparatively apathetic – especially in the swing states which are decisive for the electoral college. I fear that there is little evidence to show that he will be mistaken. He’s very shrewdly taking advantage of the defects inherent in the American political system – including the nomination of judges for life by the executive branch, which is nothing that we ever learned about in school. The Judiciary was not supposed to be subordinate to the Executive – but it IS.
Any profit from military action, war and profit made with Mercenaries must be taxed. War has become way too lucrative for CEOs and must be stopped. Mass murder for tax free profit (From oil) is not right.
Thats why Bernie is the best to take him on because unlike the other corporate dems, his funding is from the grassroots so he can go after Trump for his corporate ties
Don’t get confused. this moron acts on impulse (mostly to divide, steal, insult, provoke) then based on the reaction comes the strategy. this is fishing in muddy moral waters. Shame that 1/2 of this great country loves the smell of the sewer cologne this rat has.
Don’t let voters forget, Trump had the perfect triumvirate … RepubliKKKans had Congress, the Senate and the White House FOR TWO YEARS. They could have passed ANYTHING they wanted … they only passed a tax cut for the rich. And now they try to hang infrastructure, health care, the decline in middle-class jobs, social unrest on the Democrats. When they could have FIXED IT ALL.