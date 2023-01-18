Recent Post
26 comments
That was fun.
It’s also covered in this documentary about all the events of that day: ESPN 30 for 30 – 15 – June 17th 1994.
I live in the Chicago area and I remember turning on the TV and finding out that he was under arrest. There was a local connection because he had been in a Chicago hotel.
Just watch that series “American Crime Story” about OJ…..very entertaining!!
I watched it live when I lived in north Hollywood… All of it. The North Hollywood shootout too. News helicopter hay day it was!
Other title….
“OJ Simpson chase lasted 45 minutes. Watch it for 27.09 minutes.”
Damn, thought it was the crying clown escape car.
the anniversary is 5 exact months from now. did someone jump the gun on publishing this?
WHAT A MOMENT.
OJ Simpson and George Santos…What a time to be alive
How could you forget Donald Trump who fked this country up the azz and then Incited a white trash riot at the Capitol?
Wow, OJ killed 2 people and walked free, Santos is an obvious liar. Why no story on Biden having classified documents in his garage. You couldn’t listen or a radio or tv without hearing about Trump being a criminal and traitor after the FBI raided his home!
George Santos ran more yards than OJ, all while studying to become an astronaut.
I’ve watched it live, when it happened. It was during the 1994 Football World Cup and we where at Michael Jordan’s Sports-Bar expecting to see the recaps of the match day… instead there was a white car on the big screens with no sound played and it took a while until i realized what this was actually about.
not world cup, it was the NBA finals Houston vs NY
WTH? Thought I slipped into a time warp for a sec.
I love these rewind videos from CNN.
Fun fact. George Santos was actually driving the white bronco.
… while flying the news helicopter and impersonating Larry King in the studio …
Missed the 90’s, the last great decade for music of all genres.
no
Were you in a coma during that time?
Still hilarious some people thought he was innocent. Guilty as sin.
The fact that he ran shows that he’s guilty, but the bad US justice system says no.
I still can’t believe they let him off.
I was 4 years old when this happened and remember seeing my Grandma glued to the TV.
This is quite tense. I see OJ…oh man…I see OJ and he looks real scared!