  1. That was fun.

    It’s also covered in this documentary about all the events of that day: ESPN 30 for 30 – 15 – June 17th 1994.

  2. I live in the Chicago area and I remember turning on the TV and finding out that he was under arrest. There was a local connection because he had been in a Chicago hotel.

  4. I watched it live when I lived in north Hollywood… All of it. The North Hollywood shootout too. News helicopter hay day it was!

  10. I’ve watched it live, when it happened. It was during the 1994 Football World Cup and we where at Michael Jordan’s Sports-Bar expecting to see the recaps of the match day… instead there was a white car on the big screens with no sound played and it took a while until i realized what this was actually about.

