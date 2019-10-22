The political bullets of impeachment could fly in all directions the continued fallout of removing U.S. troops from northern Syria and how impeachment could have unintended consequences for both parties. Aired on 10/22/19.
The Political Bullets Of Impeachment Could Fly In All directions | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Release the call.
Yeah, and release the calls with Putin, Erdogan, etc.
*DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY* 👌 👌👌 👌
Without question.
@CornPop Dude Bogus troll site!
Man, talk about an Obama obsession.
It’s frighteningly psychotic, but not surprising. Obama is everything that Trump is not.
💯🎯 that’s why a Historian is always needed. It’s clear. get 45 out of there. He is so jealous of #presidentbarackobama it’s such a bad look. Keep him out your mouth 45. There are plenty of great American patriots who will do a better jobat running this country. The world really looks at you like a trash bag.
Joe only now realising trump is a Russian agent and Americans lost the war against Russia in 2016? Bit slow… welcome to Aetas Russianus everybody😕
With Turkey onside , Russia’s Black Sea Fleet will have one major obstacle to their access to the Mediterranean removed.
Putin has and is continuing to play Trump like the cheap plastic flute that he is.
Trump is waaayyy out of his depth here.
US foreign policy in this region is in tatters.
This fact may well spell his doom rather than Pelosi’s flaccid efforts.
How is it that 35% of the US population is holding the entire world hostage?
Electoral college!
@fumanchu Precisely.
*TRUMPTY DUMPTY NEEED TO GO*
trusting Trump is like trusting Joseph Stalin or Hitler ..
The government is now in Moscow D.C.
LOL!
Let’s hope one or all of these stay true and connect to the mark.
Tinfoil-Trump’s reign of “Idiocy and Immorality” needs to end NOW!
Lindsay is a coward. Whatever he says he will never vote against tRump.
love president jimmy carter!! a decent human being.
Can you imagine being trapped in Trump’s head?.. He wakes up seething, scared, angry and paranoid. It’s gotta be fracking horrible….good.😉
Goober Nation loves him for what he says; he reminds them of themselves and their own families. He speaks in small words and short sentences, he is one of them. They will vote for him again!
Off topic, but lots of heavy breathing going on here 🤷♂️🤷♂️
Trump has no heart. There is only a cash register where his heart should be.
He started the Kurd mess on Putin Birthday… Trump gave Putin a great Birthday 🎁 this year.
Russia gets bonespurs in the middle east.
That says it all: republicans are worried about how they can hold on to power.