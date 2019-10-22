The Political Bullets Of Impeachment Could Fly In All directions | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
The Political Bullets Of Impeachment Could Fly In All directions | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

October 22, 2019

 

The political bullets of impeachment could fly in all directions the continued fallout of removing U.S. troops from northern Syria and how impeachment could have unintended consequences for both parties. Aired on 10/22/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

The Political Bullets Of Impeachment Could Fly In All directions | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

27 Comments on "The Political Bullets Of Impeachment Could Fly In All directions | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Cooking Mexican | October 22, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

    Release the call.

  2. JOKER FACE | October 22, 2019 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    *DONALD TRUMP IS THE WORST PRESIDENT IN US HISTORY* 👌 👌👌 👌

  3. Dann Marceau | October 22, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Man, talk about an Obama obsession.

  4. Uriel Riley | October 22, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    💯🎯 that’s why a Historian is always needed. It’s clear. get 45 out of there. He is so jealous of #presidentbarackobama it’s such a bad look. Keep him out your mouth 45. There are plenty of great American patriots who will do a better jobat running this country. The world really looks at you like a trash bag.

  5. Alpa Arya Shah | October 22, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    Joe only now realising trump is a Russian agent and Americans lost the war against Russia in 2016? Bit slow… welcome to Aetas Russianus everybody😕

  6. John Carruthers | October 22, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    With Turkey onside , Russia’s Black Sea Fleet will have one major obstacle to their access to the Mediterranean removed.
    Putin has and is continuing to play Trump like the cheap plastic flute that he is.
    Trump is waaayyy out of his depth here.
    US foreign policy in this region is in tatters.
    This fact may well spell his doom rather than Pelosi’s flaccid efforts.

  7. Stephen Dedalus | October 22, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    How is it that 35% of the US population is holding the entire world hostage?

  8. Real Patriot | October 22, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    *TRUMPTY DUMPTY NEEED TO GO*

  9. VAGA Official TV | October 22, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    trusting Trump is like trusting Joseph Stalin or Hitler ..

  10. Jeroen Romijn | October 22, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    The government is now in Moscow D.C.

  11. Marc Emson | October 22, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Let’s hope one or all of these stay true and connect to the mark.

    Tinfoil-Trump’s reign of “Idiocy and Immorality” needs to end NOW!

  12. wooster | October 22, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    Lindsay is a coward. Whatever he says he will never vote against tRump.

  13. Olive Abriam | October 22, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

    love president jimmy carter!! a decent human being.

  14. John Jordan | October 22, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    Can you imagine being trapped in Trump’s head?.. He wakes up seething, scared, angry and paranoid. It’s gotta be fracking horrible….good.😉

  15. Tony S | October 22, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Goober Nation loves him for what he says; he reminds them of themselves and their own families. He speaks in small words and short sentences, he is one of them. They will vote for him again!

  16. Hollow Earth | October 22, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Off topic, but lots of heavy breathing going on here 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

  17. earlene wallace | October 22, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

    Trump has no heart. There is only a cash register where his heart should be.

  18. Amber Horstmeier | October 22, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    He started the Kurd mess on Putin Birthday… Trump gave Putin a great Birthday 🎁 this year.

  19. Rich Greene | October 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Russia gets bonespurs in the middle east.

  20. Jonas Klingberg | October 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

    That says it all: republicans are worried about how they can hold on to power.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.