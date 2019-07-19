The Morning Joe panel discusses the president's racist rhetoric this week against Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, how U.S. institutions are holding and why GOP women must have the party from Trump.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

The 'Profound Heaviness' Of This Week | Morning Joe | MSNBC