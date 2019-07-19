The Morning Joe panel discusses the president's racist rhetoric this week against Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, how U.S. institutions are holding and why GOP women must have the party from Trump.
The 'Profound Heaviness' Of This Week | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Tea party to Dementia Don to Neo Fascism. The Right will go with Dictator before they give up power to the Left.
@Bee Sherman If you’re on the north pole everyone else is in the south.
@J B How is he an example of brain rot? He has a point with regards to Antifa
Spoken like a real kid, yet Democrats would grow government give their rights up to sell protection, give their healthcare choices over to a bureaucrat , all because some politician offered them some free stuff
@Quiet Entropy you’re not in the center Lefty
@dozzer009 <---- One of the few left that still believes Soros Propaganda.
Take your show, Morning Joe, and go to the dentention centers, go and broadcast from there, every day, day in and day out, until it’s fixed. Be the change that’s needed instead of asking someone to do it.
Exactly!!!
The questions we need to be asking ourselves is *who are we* and *who are we becoming?* I don’t think I like the answers to either one of those questions. It’s time to turn the page on our racist past so let’s drop the “A” in MAGA and just Make America Great. #JMAG
America never stopped being great.
@Quiet Entropy huh? you think it’s great now?
@Quiet Entropy who and what this country aspires to be is great but who we are and were is exploitative of the working class, misogynistic and racist. Of course that doesn’t negate all of the good things about this country but those elements of our society are pervasive and have handicapped us from becoming who we are intended to be. This country is great but we should be so much greater!
Republican women of conscience have become and endangered species
Actually, all of the conscientious Republicans are an endangered species. Having a conscience will position you to reject 95% of the right wing agenda!
Conscience , progressives say do whatever feels good
@Trumprules Clintondrools are you trying to reclaim the mantle of “fiscal responsibility” with that comment? Because doing “whatever feels good” is EXACTLY what this administration has been doing. Trickle down feels great when you’re a trickler. 80-90% of the public don’t fit that mold.
5:06 – 6:27 if you haven’t seen Anand’s Ted Talk about this story you should. It was so powerful.
Agreed, I’ve seen it.
GOP women are self-defeating sociopaths by nature. They vow to the Kochs/Mercers policies of hurting the poor and minorities thru ethno-white fundamentalism.
A stereotype that isn’t true
Progressive women will tell you it’s perfectly natural to destroy your offspring at planned parenthood
Republicans have no respect for women! Period!
Mindless drivel
@don dfactor No the right has not hijacked the Republican party. The party has drifted left
Not even for their OWN…!
Deja Vu well women have been doing a bang up hob of raising the next generation of American youth to be thoughtful and respectful… or not
I wonder if this is what HRC meant when she said
“if trump wins we all burn”
yes, she said so
She sad that “If he wins …We will all Hang” Deep state players going down 🙂
Oh its been a heavy week.
Of course Republicans don’t want women or POC to run. They’re fist-bumping each other when they pass legislation that strips women of their rights. The whole GOP platform right now is Make American White And Male Again. One or two (hot), blond tokens who are sufficiently submissive and/or misogynistic is about all they’d tolerate.
Many of those in leadership positions in the GOP, that General Powell referred to, are still in leadership positions within the GOP. The racists/bigots are all still there!
Yes they are Progressive Republicans.
It’s time to whittle down the candidates into a single debate. Get rid of all these vanity candidates already. They’re just taking up space.
The Election is well over a year away. It’s only fair that some of the lesser known candidates get to introduce themselves.
Trump and his dumpster-fire friends are peeing their pants over four people with views which are not theirs? “If you dont agree with me you hate America” are they really so dumn as that?
Republican Klan is Always there 🤣
Lol … Democrats started the real clan
Lying fool. The Klan was a Democrat party operation. There is no significant Klan today.
Anyone else watch the first part of this video with Colin Powell 11 years ago and say: God I miss when people like he and McCain were in the lead in the Republican Party? I mean, I disagreed with most of what John McCain stood for, but I never once thought he was willing to destroy this country by generating in-fighting. It makes the current crop look just…deplorable and disgusting.
MSM is trying to mute the Epstein stuff now.. they reported on the elephant in the room now there gonna drown it out with “Squad” talk
😂😂😂😂😂😂 I want more Sophia Nelson… what a fabulous woman.
for the narcissist different means lesser than, for those with a different gender, race, or financial standing, are targets, as the psychopath can only feel tall, when standing on someone else’s neck
Please Mika… do not forget to talk and report.. EVERY DAY about Epstein’s stuff!!! This, what is happening now regarding send her back, is just mudding the waters and redirecting people’s attantion .. Please Mika, stay in the centre of much more dangerous and criminal topic… how to bring into the light all of those who were involved into human’s trafficking and pedophilia… it was happening in old Bush, Regan, Clinton and now in Trump’s presidency… Bring it ON Mika!!! Do not forget innocent children!
The heaviness of the Trump supporters…such a depressing ,depressed bunch of folks… unpopular opinionis and rants…