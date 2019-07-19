The ‘Profound Heaviness’ Of This Week | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
July 19, 2019

July 19, 2019

 

The Morning Joe panel discusses the president's racist rhetoric this week against Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, how U.S. institutions are holding and why GOP women must have the party from Trump.
The 'Profound Heaviness' Of This Week | Morning Joe | MSNBC

45 Comments on "The ‘Profound Heaviness’ Of This Week | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. J B | July 19, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    Tea party to Dementia Don to Neo Fascism. The Right will go with Dictator before they give up power to the Left.

  2. Uncle BS | July 19, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Take your show, Morning Joe, and go to the dentention centers, go and broadcast from there, every day, day in and day out, until it’s fixed. Be the change that’s needed instead of asking someone to do it.

  3. Real Talk76 | July 19, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    The questions we need to be asking ourselves is *who are we* and *who are we becoming?* I don’t think I like the answers to either one of those questions. It’s time to turn the page on our racist past so let’s drop the “A” in MAGA and just Make America Great. #JMAG

    • Quiet Entropy | July 19, 2019 at 10:58 AM | Reply

      America never stopped being great.

    • TCt83067695 | July 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      @Quiet Entropy huh? you think it’s great now?

    • Real Talk76 | July 19, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      @Quiet Entropy who and what this country aspires to be is great but who we are and were is exploitative of the working class, misogynistic and racist. Of course that doesn’t negate all of the good things about this country but those elements of our society are pervasive and have handicapped us from becoming who we are intended to be. This country is great but we should be so much greater!

  4. Ely Pevets | July 19, 2019 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Republican women of conscience have become and endangered species

    • Real Talk76 | July 19, 2019 at 11:42 AM | Reply

      Actually, all of the conscientious Republicans are an endangered species. Having a conscience will position you to reject 95% of the right wing agenda!

    • Trumprules Clintondrools | July 19, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      Conscience , progressives say do whatever feels good

    • Real Talk76 | July 19, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Trumprules Clintondrools are you trying to reclaim the mantle of “fiscal responsibility” with that comment? Because doing “whatever feels good” is EXACTLY what this administration has been doing. Trickle down feels great when you’re a trickler. 80-90% of the public don’t fit that mold.

  5. TCt83067695 | July 19, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

    5:06 – 6:27 if you haven’t seen Anand’s Ted Talk about this story you should. It was so powerful.

  6. Alex P | July 19, 2019 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    GOP women are self-defeating sociopaths by nature. They vow to the Kochs/Mercers policies of hurting the poor and minorities thru ethno-white fundamentalism.

  7. Deja Vu | July 19, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    Republicans have no respect for women! Period!

  8. Patricia Dixon | July 19, 2019 at 11:24 AM | Reply

    I wonder if this is what HRC meant when she said

    “if trump wins we all burn”

  9. james west | July 19, 2019 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Oh its been a heavy week.

  10. JC Andrijeski | July 19, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

    Of course Republicans don’t want women or POC to run. They’re fist-bumping each other when they pass legislation that strips women of their rights. The whole GOP platform right now is Make American White And Male Again. One or two (hot), blond tokens who are sufficiently submissive and/or misogynistic is about all they’d tolerate.

  11. T BZ | July 19, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    Many of those in leadership positions in the GOP, that General Powell referred to, are still in leadership positions within the GOP. The racists/bigots are all still there!

  12. Helzapoppin | July 19, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    It’s time to whittle down the candidates into a single debate. Get rid of all these vanity candidates already. They’re just taking up space.

    • soberpunk | July 19, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      The Election is well over a year away. It’s only fair that some of the lesser known candidates get to introduce themselves.

  13. Michael Bowes | July 19, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Trump and his dumpster-fire friends are peeing their pants over four people with views which are not theirs? “If you dont agree with me you hate America” are they really so dumn as that?

  14. Ratna Mani | July 19, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Republican Klan is Always there 🤣

  15. Ryan Edwards | July 19, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    Anyone else watch the first part of this video with Colin Powell 11 years ago and say: God I miss when people like he and McCain were in the lead in the Republican Party? I mean, I disagreed with most of what John McCain stood for, but I never once thought he was willing to destroy this country by generating in-fighting. It makes the current crop look just…deplorable and disgusting.

  16. Patricia Dixon | July 19, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

    MSM is trying to mute the Epstein stuff now.. they reported on the elephant in the room now there gonna drown it out with “Squad” talk

  17. Eric Burkheimer | July 19, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    😂😂😂😂😂😂 I want more Sophia Nelson… what a fabulous woman.

  18. Squeaky Vegan | July 19, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    for the narcissist different means lesser than, for those with a different gender, race, or financial standing, are targets, as the psychopath can only feel tall, when standing on someone else’s neck

  19. Maj Gun | July 19, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Please Mika… do not forget to talk and report.. EVERY DAY about Epstein’s stuff!!! This, what is happening now regarding send her back, is just mudding the waters and redirecting people’s attantion .. Please Mika, stay in the centre of much more dangerous and criminal topic… how to bring into the light all of those who were involved into human’s trafficking and pedophilia… it was happening in old Bush, Regan, Clinton and now in Trump’s presidency… Bring it ON Mika!!! Do not forget innocent children!

  20. Jack Givens | July 19, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    The heaviness of the Trump supporters…such a depressing ,depressed bunch of folks… unpopular opinionis and rants…

