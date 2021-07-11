Eboni K. Williams describes her experience on the show as “challenging” but “impactful” as she works to represent Black empowered women.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
The Real Housewives of NYC Cast Member Talks About Race And Reality TV
27 comments
Eboni preaches way too much.
White folks listen way too little
Turning to Real Housewives for a critical commentary on race in America is like going to a maga rally looking for….a critical commentary on race in America.
Thank you! Exactly don’t need to be preached to by these headcases.
This is not a good look for us! This is embarrassing.
This is the best they got hahahahaha
Its reality TV
What does race have to do with anything? Everything Tiffany discusses is race-based.
@Monique Watkins Triggered racist women says what? (Since you can see color in names and words.)
80% of everything wrong with the country is race based …
@Brandon Tillery maybe? But it is from ALL race’s to be honest. Every race you can think of. .. …. … Always that group of bad apples you know?
@Colorado IsME Just because black people speak truth does NOT mean they’re racist. Why are white people so scared of truth and facts?
@Monique Watkins What facts is a reality TV star giving us here? Race has nothing to do with it, reality tv is trash and so are the people who exploit themselves on these shows.
Some “racial reckoning.” A token black woman on a braindead t.v. show. I don’t like “real housewives…” either.
Edit: I wonder if my comment will be taken down?
@Thomas…Indeed some racial reckoning, I however, disagree with the tokenism part. I just hope her hair is not weave ‘cos these days one can’t tell the difference. That aside, she’s beautiful, highly educated & upper class in America in general. Still she’s black woman in the cast.
Oh and by the way this show is definitely not scripted. And the sky is pink..
Black privilege
With shows like this being of interest to so many people, I have very little hope. I’m OK with that, but get tired of listening to people complain about “REAL” things in life when what they really value trash like this TV crap.
Slavery wasn’t taboo in civilization until a bunch of white guys with wigs sat down and made it so.
Blacks aren’t victimized because of the color of their skin in 2021…
That was cringe worthy 30 seconds. Not the TV I would ever watch.
Why do these shows call themselves “Real Housewives”? Are the majority of housewives in the country fake?
Sorry, but there’s nothing “real” about that program, so this is pointless.
Idreamed that the country was runner by my fame! And iam the greatest! martinelvsisthegratest!
Mind my spelling the king
The propagandist’s purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human.
Aldous Huxley
this passes for journalism at msnbc?