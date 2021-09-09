The removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. from Richmond, Virginia

Virginia set to remove Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
A 131-year-old Robert E. Lee memorial statue, which served as both a symbol of Confederate heritage and the unofficial ground zero of racial equity demonstrations in Virginia's capital last summer, will be taken down Wednesday after the state Supreme Court cleared the path for its removal.
65 comments
Now just put up a statue of Barney the purple dinosaur … he loves everyone!!
We already have a George Floyd statue
@jim Jordan Did the GF statue get struck by lightning or was that some mural put up to revere a “nasty criminal” ?
…or He-Man.
It’s a generation of Idiots.
@Mike Mike There’s this really renown American soldier and general named Ulysses S Grant, he really ought to deserve more statues especially in the Deep South.
@Pure Why? Where is the deep south?. I’m an American, I don’t understand the language any more.
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became truth.”
—George Orwell, 1984
@Person of White not in my school, they no longer teach American history
@m ptc Yes little man, of the SAME country. When the South legally seceded, they effectively became a DIFFERENT country. The North waged war on a different country.
@R Brown What an insightful rebuttal.
Not if you’re Educated !
@James Curran Yeah. But they aren’t a lost cause..
Do you think they’ll burn down Mount Vernon?
I think it will be bulldozed and a high rise apartment building put up, stocked with third worlders so that White Liberals can pat themselves on the back for their “diversity, tolerance, and inclusivity”
Put up A WAFFLE HOUSE SIGN
Y’all really that offended by a statue lmao
You clearly don’t know history
yes
@Justin Mevee why don’t we have osama or hitler statues Karen ? What have you done for America?
Just classify yourself as some kind of minority, say you are offended by something and walla, you get your way. New ‘merica.
Those who don’t know history are destined to repeat it * Edmund Burke*
This is a Jim Crow memorial not a teaching tool for history. Learn to choose your quotes
DemoRats are Repeating it Now !
@I am jacks complete lack of surprise ignorance Is You’re Enemy ! That’s Exactly what it does ! History teaches the Right And Wrongs !
You cry about history being erased when a kkkonfederate statue is taken down, but you practically screamed when the truth about the Tulsa Race massacre was brought to light. (Just for starters). You will not have it both ways.
You can tell how much this guy was loved by looking at it’s pedestal.
@Shannon Wainright It would make you cry, what Abraham Lincoln and his Union Army did against Robert E. Lee an his Family.
When the Union Army confiscated the Lee Family home, “the Arlington” and then occupied the “Arlington House:” The occupying Union Army held an “Auction” to sale the Lee and Washington Families Heirlooms, in the Arlington House and on the Plantation. (Being that Mrs. Mary Custiss Lee is Martha Randolph Custiss Washington great grand daughter & George Washingtons’)
Mrs. Mary Lee had numerous heirlooms and antique and Revolutionary items, that was her step great grand father, George Washington, in. her “Arlington home!”
The UNION ARMY invited dignitaries from England to “the Arlington” for the auction, of the Lee and Washington Heir Looms, The English purchased the Washington Heirlooms and especially those items, pertaining to the “American Revolution” The English purchased all of the Washingtons’ items and took them back to ENGLAND… For the
Lee Washington Family never to see the Washington items, ever again. The Lee’s tried to recover the Washington items, after the Un Civil War, from England, without any success. During and after the Civil War:
Mary Lee went to reside at her, step Grand fathers, George Washington College, at Lexington, Virginia. (Now: Washington & Lee University.) For her safety. It is told that Mrs. Mary could be found weeping, because she never recovered, after the loss of Her Arlington Home and the loss of her family items.
How insane is this? The “Old Glory flag,” that the Union Army carried was designed after the Washington family “Coat of Arms.” Whose aide was these Northern people on?
@Shannon Wainright Robert E. Lee also made the army MILITARY fort in Texas, before the Mexican War and Robert E. Lee lead the US Army in the War with Mexico. He was Colonel Lee then, and it was where Lee met Thomas Jackson…. the artillery man… Lee crossed miles across the Lava fields in Mexico. (When was Robert E. Lee at Arlington to abuse Slaves?)..
Upon Robert E.Lees’ death: The Muslims in the Middle East, were the first to send the Lee family condolences.
@Savanah Mclary The same month that the Emmitt Till Memorial was put on display front and center at the Smithsonian, it’s the same month that the Robert E Lee kkkonfederate memorial was removed and hacked into pieces. It’s already begun.
@Stonewall Jackson You cry about history being erased when a kkkonfederate statue is taken down, but you practically screamed when the truth about the Tulsa Race massacre was brought to light. (Just for starters). You will not have it both ways.
@Travis Davis And you cry about rocks standing.
Now that city can change the name of that avenue to “MONUMENT-LESS AV”.
Ladies and gentleman we are bound for more wars soon, seems like paving the road to it.
Traitor supporter?
@Darken Anti-American Marxist supporter?
Lift off to the ground: 6:00 – 7:45
Going to be nice when history repeats itself and the south wins. You can take the statues but you will never take our pride
yeah and it the north knew what it knows now they would have joined the south
So the month of June is officially declared Pride Month and a statue of Robert E. Lee is removed because it is deemed offensive? How progressive.
Why glorify traitors?
@Darken he wasn’t a Traitor ! To Southerners with the same Belief !
Lee wasn’t fighting for Slavery He was Fighting for his Right to live the way he wanted !
The same month that the Emmitt Till Memorial was put on display front and center at the Smithsonian, it’s the same month that the Robert E Lee kkkonfederate memorial was removed and hacked into pieces.
THIS.
@Travis Davis Who is Emmitt Till?
Only when people learn to look within themselves will we learn, people can choose to seek and blame and point fingers at others for the oppressive nature of cultureristic behaviour, unfortunately it wont change a god dam thing. You have the ability to change you and those around you…hate only breeds more hate peace and love to all..
The Statue stood for all these years until the Media decided they’re offensive. Nobody was offended until the Media said it was racist. This is Bullshit. My home state is now Fucked.
Pray for a Divine American Wind!
Nothing more Offensive than Fake News ! Get rid of those Bastards !
Better close Arlington Cemetery while we’re at it.
Virtually all heroes of every nation across the world supported slavery. So by this logic statues and memorials of Vercingetorix, Caesar, Napoleon, Genghis Khan, and countless others should be destroyed . This is pure ignorance from the hyperemotional dregs who can’t see the good in anything after the slightest offense to their delicate modern sensibilities. Ugly world you want to create.
The old world is now gone. The new one is here with the woke leftist community, LGBT community, ethnic minority, BLM community.
Welcome to the 21st century, the worst century in history.
Feel free to
This will undoubtedly be the beginning of a very, very rocky road for the Marxists on the left. This is not an isolated incident. They will be trying for statues and monuments of many other historical Americans.