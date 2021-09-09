The removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. from Richmond, Virginia

Virginia set to remove Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue

A 131-year-old Robert E. Lee memorial statue, which served as both a symbol of Confederate heritage and the unofficial ground zero of racial equity demonstrations in Virginia's capital last summer, will be taken down Wednesday after the state Supreme Court cleared the path for its removal.

