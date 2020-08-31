NBC News reporters Brandy Zadrozny and Ben Collins describe how social media ensnares people into the conspiracy theory “cult” of QAnon.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
The Rise of QAnon: ‘Within A Couple Clicks, People Go Down These Very Bad Paths’ | MSNBC
QANON is poorly pronounced IQ NON.
Pretty much…
I dont follow q but this is everywhere
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/182771-sealed-indictments-being-unsealed/
She was arrested friday as she completed this https://youtu.be/ENK5RCW5hug
https://youtu.be/3NeMGY9CRzw
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c4zAAVU5lGOM/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7kgv2NUYlp7z/
https://youtu.be/BLx8Z-zsu2I
https://youtu.be/jK7C3kB1iCA
LOL!
@Island Spirit
YOU DONT GET TO POST MEDIA FOR THE KING ON OUR PAGES AGAINST US.
Sadly that doesn’t stop them from voting!
The US doesn’t look like a country, it looks more like a circus of horrors.
US has been a precursor for many things. Trump alike and QNuts could massively pop up everywhere in the world during the next 15 years. It could be the premise of the darkest period since WW2.
That’s why everyone’s dying to get here
@LBC G Nope! That is becaue of the PR that’s been promoted for decades about how wonderful the US is and because billions live in such poverty (exacerbated by Western exploitation – check out the verifiable, hard data on that). I’ve spent a number of holidays in the US. Thoroughly enjoyed each one, but happily returned home to my European ‘socialized medicine’ haven where not everything is about the almighty dollar, or screwing other people or the environment to get it.
QAnon is not just in the US. This cult has infected several other countries.
I sometimes thought USA is a country of science I was wrong
“Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity.”
― Albert Einstein
Qanon.pub is real
Pizzagate is real
Obamagate is real
D.u.m.b bases are real
Adrenochrome is real
Dont listen to fake news research your own dont let media tell you what they want you to know
Epstien started this also
Trump2020
Qanon.pub
Wwg1wga
Q – enjoy the show
Q – you cant stop what is coming
Save the children
@HANZel With all those edge lords on 4chan there can’t be a winner, it can only lead to a vicious cycle of sick stuff.
@Igor Minion Me and my positive attitude! I am afraid that what you say is more realistic.
Igor Minion yes because Q isn’t 4chan
Einstein got it right again.
“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” – Voltaire
@Soul Troll Russian collusion, pushed everyday for nearly 3 years straight. Once in a while?
@Soul Troll it was meant to be silly. cheers 😉
Elite created uneducated mob so they can be the leaders forever.
@Soul Troll Exactly. Everyone takes for granted Northkorea is one big conspiracy. And maybe it is. But what do the people living there think…? We really don’t know. Really. And that’s why alternative, sane, fact-backed perspectives – so, probably not the Q-stuff – is a good thing. Just like doing a survey on 3 people is less valuable than surveying 1000 people. Adding perspectives adds to the picture.
@Soul Troll What are the reliable sources…? You’re probably right, just want some good ones :). So I can factcheck things myself.
Reality have you down? Are Fox News, Birtherism, and the Tea Party not nutty enough for you anymore? Ask your psychologist is QAnon is right for you!
P.S. it’s OK if it’s your imaginary psychologist, too. In fact it’s even better. When have the voices in your head ever steered you wrong ? Side effects might include flat-eartherism and death from COVID.
If they concentrated their energy on real pedophiles instead of Republican political targets they might have some use. But they are useless.
I have family who follow Qanon. They cant be talked too. They believe they know more than everyone.
Have you ever considered, that they are right? And why do you believe a corporation news channel blindly? What if this whole world is crazy corrupt and you were just too busy and blind to see it?
This believe in possessing special knowledge is a common thread. Flat earthers are the same way. They also have a negative view towards educators. Did your relatives have a bad experience in school? Did any of them attend college?
@Festerbestertester6 They simply know more than you, because you refuse to look for other sources than the MSM propaganda. It’s really that simple.
And education is not helping in any way. I studied philosophy at a german university and I learned nothing about critical thinking in all of my time in school and university. It’s quite the opposite, the propaganda is so horrible in all of these facilities, that all the more “educated” people are completely blind.
It’s getting crowded in the rabbit whole.
Remember when your parents used to say “stop spending to much time on social media?” Now it’s the time to *ask them the same question*
@janvanveelen I didn’t use the word too, to, or two. So no Shakespeare I don’t.
I would say Stop spending TOO much time on the internet. And Jim Holden, all about YOU eh.?
@John Rogers 🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑sorry mr Roger’s were else I’m I going to find you clowns.
Shouldnt mock the older generations. They have far more years of lifes experiences. With grey hair, comes wisdom. Qanon seems to focus on law and order.
@Swedish Holmberg stfu
The Trolls have gone too far.
They love to goo too far and just upset everyone with the most outrageous statements, they would never care how awful or dangerous it is and how devisive. To me whatever it is all about, it’s just a scene for true narcissists with no value for any human life except for the ones w/their same…….thoughts? agenda? I don’t know but i think they like the chatter wondering wtf they up to
I imagine Q to be a chubby guy with an unkempt beard sitting at his computer in old underwear in his mom’s moldy basement!
@Steve Willis WWG1WGA
Weirdos
Or Stephen Miller, he is fully capable of doing it.
Wanna see who Q is? My page is acting up but if you click circle here you should see my page. All related proof links and proof about Q. He’s a fraud
No Q is not Biden…
I used to watch clips on youtube of people, like that jay leno asking Americans, pretty simple questions. like ‘point to Canada on a map. or who fought in the Civil war, when and why? couldn’t find Canada and had no idea about who where or why the civil war occurred. I used to laugh at how illiterate these Americans were, history teachers, TEACHERS, not students that didn’t know American history, let alone world history. I’m not laughing now! it is frightening that these idiots get, not only to vote, but to be elected to office. this is a country that has the highest number of Nuclear weapons and the will to use them (as history attests, even though a particular country was seeking peace through Switzerland) the conspiracy nut that is sitting in the oval office tweeting his day away is bad enough but how much trouble is the country, and by extension the planet going to be in when these muppets control both houses AND the oval office. Idiocracy was a comedic movie, it wasn’t meant to be a documentary, but it certainly appears that far too many Americans have taken it as guidance for the future.
Watch= WALL MART PEOPLE ! LO-F-IN -L!
Thanks for taking the time to write that. I know it feels good to ( at Ieast I feel better) get it out. I often get “long winded” on certain subjects,but,I can’t help myself. Be safe, keep writing.
@just me yeah I’m dumbfounded when I watch those and feel a little guilty laughing. Now I watch opposing gangs throwing projectiles at each other, and feel a little guilty laughing. NO! Only joking. Sanity will be resumed, fingers crossed.
Lets be honest….. If the Q Anon people were right, Trump would be a member of that baby eating club.
Isn’t QAnon a bunch of unrelated people making joke conspiracy theories? I don’t know, it’s just that — they don’t seem serious or real?
Yup
I don’t think it’s like eating birthday cake. Thirty years ago I met a doctor who had a clinic in Mexico. He explained to me that people like movie stars for instance, would admit themselves for baby skin cell injections harvested from abortions to stay looking young. There are also cosmetic products, like NU SKIN, that utilize abortion tissue to give youthfulness. Other body part tissue injections medically support virtually any bodily function that they target. This is modern day cannibalism. Now, you know why these worm consumed walking dead carcasses won’t die. Heart problems? No problem, have some baby heart pate, right? Pro-life or pro-death. Sacrificing humans for convenience, beauty and health. So, it is a baby eating club after all, but not exclusive.
Bloodyhell America you sure have issues going on in your country some real crazy 💩
Horrific ain’t it??? I’m scared lol
These people are Freaks.
Its petrifying please pray for us!!😭
Yes it is a bloody shame i have to live with all these lunitics in America.sad
fr imma move to mexico
Q…geez, collectively we are dumber than a bag-o-hammers!!!
That’s sad and insulting for sure, lol, I’ve always been dumb just not Plumb dumb you with me 😂😂😂
There is absolutely no reason to insult hammers.
@Tony Sanchez mmm;; mmmm;; mmmmmmm; mm; mmmmmm; mmmm; mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm;;; m; mmmmmmmm;; mmmmmmmmmm;;;; mmmm; m; mmm; m; mmmm; mm; mmmm;;;; mm; m; mm;; mmmm; mmmm; mm; mm; mmmmmmm;; mmm; m;; mm; mm; mm; mmmm; mmmmmm;;;; m; mmmmm;; mmmmmmmmm; m; mmmmmm; mmmmmmmmm; mm; m; m; mmmmm; mmmmmmmm; m; m; mm; mmm; m; mmm; mmmmmmmmmmm;; mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm; mmm; mmm; mmmmmmmmmmm; m;;;; m; mmmmmm; m; mmmmmm; mmmm;;; mmmm;; m; mmmm; mmm;; mm; mmmmmmmmm;; mm; mmmmmmmmmmmm; mmmmm; mmmmm; mmmmmmmm; m; mmmm; mmm; mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm; mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm; mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm; mmmmmmmmmmmm; m; mmmm; mmm; mmm; mmmmmm; m; mmmm; mmm; mmmmmmm; mmm;;; m; mmmmmmmmmmmm; mmmmmm; m;;; mmmm; mm; mmmmm; m;; mmm; mmmmmmmmmm; m;; m; m; m; mmmmm; mmmmmm; mmmmm; mm; mmmmmmmm;; mmmmm; mm; mm; mm; m; m;;;; mm; mmm; mm;; mm;;; mmmmm;; m; mm; mm; mm; mm.
@Tony Sanchez l
@Joyce Duncan just breaking the ice, after all I never could understand all that anti-matter thing, or what really caused the Earth to now wobble on it’s axis, I guess I will recanter the Dumb statement and just go with ” Uninformed” ehh???
facebook disinformation and psyops is 2020’s other pandemic
Hahaha ok 👌
Another troubling conspiracy group is the Don-drone-onandon group currently making waves in our nation’s capital. The guy in charge hasn’t stopped lying, suing,
gaslighting, misinforming and misleading folks for the past four years! The Don character is in charge of the mightiest state of all — the shallow state. They are trying to destabilize, bankrupt, and destroy your country from within.
First, they attempted to wipe out
the healthcare system. Then, they passed a bill to give the top 1%
of the wealthy huge tax breaks.
They are working extensively with Putin and his oligarchs to undermine the U.S. military, and to sever our relations with NATO and Europe. Now, they are trying to sabotage the postal system so it will not be able to count mail-in ballots for the 2020 presidential election. But unlike the QAnon
fella, the Don dude loves his fellow pedophiles. I mean, he’s not just promoting the Senate candidacy of Roy Moore, and trying to convince Jeffrey Epstein to take over for Pence as his new vice president. I mean the Don is himself a pedophile. And I’m not just talking about the times he walked into the dressing rooms of teenage girls in his beauty pageants to make sure they had enough lip gloss, eye liner, and Max Factor as he claimed in his
famous Access Holywood tape.
This guy’s the real deal, with hoax appeal. The other minor pedophiles look up to him, attend his lectures at his university, and take extensive notes. If we’re not careful, he could continue his reign as the first dictator of your country.
Look out below, people. The truth is out there. It’s all in the X Files!
Qanon should pull a Jim Jones pass the Koolaid and be done with it.
Why would you say that they’re not hurting anyone
I agree.
Like your thinking, sounds like Jim Jones cult!
The amount of craziness in this country is mind blowing.
Exactly
As well as the stupidity of the General populous that would vote this Crazy Q woman into congress !! As if we don’t have enough Crazy going on as it is !
Out there? So Podesta’s laptop and Henry Weinstein’s was all fake and FRAZZLEDRIP is fake? Lmao you people are demons!! What about all the protest in Hollywood?!?!? No media will touch it because it’s real news!!! Children Lives matter!!!! All lives matter!!
When you keep calling everyone a racist soon no one’s going to believe it