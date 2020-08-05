For over six decades, on stage and screen, Dolly Parton's look has remained unmistakable. CNN Style looks back.
For over six decades, on stage and screen, Dolly Parton's look has remained unmistakable. CNN Style looks back.
i saw this thumbnail and thought she died….
can yall not… my mind has been on trauma mode since March.
Jasmine. יסמן פארוא Peace dolly did some bedtime stories on Youtube at the beginning of pandemic. Classy and sooooo beautiful, inside and out!
That’s the exact same thing that I thought! 😳
I try not to even think about that ever happening 🙈😭 Love Dolly
She looks gorgeous as always
Spoiler: it’s her bewbs.
She’s always been buxom. Old photos prove it.
Dolly remains the truth of what is right in humanity.
Dollywood is a cool sanctuary for Bald Eagles !
I think she is gorgeous and her distinct looks only emphasize her absolutely beautiful heart and mind.
We need more Dolly Parton’s
There’s only one Dolly Parton!
WHAT WE NEED IS MORE TRUMP’S, MAGA FOREVER 🇺🇸🇺🇸👏👏👏
The most important thing is to be happy with the choices you’ve made for yourself.
Love that ‘ol lady. She’s smok’n.
Handy Andy Garcia will get a woody when he sees this…..
There should be a Dolly Wigs Museum in America.
Highly recommend the EXCELLENT podcast, “DOLLY PARTON’S AMERICA”. Includes fascinating discussion about her look and debate about whether it is, or is not, feminist statement, etc. I love Dolly!
I am completely happy with what the good Lord gave me at birth thank you.
WOW – thank you CNN for providing this HARD HITTING STORY!
Icon. Legend. Class.
Omg I thought she died when I saw her picture . 😭😭
Dolly Parton is an absolutely beautiful human being. ❤❤❤❤❤
Oh my, how I love myself some Dolly Parton. She’s a true 💎 If You Ain’t Got Love is one of my all time favorite songs by her. That song simply does something to me. Love ya Dolly💗
Honestly can’t get enough of her. <3