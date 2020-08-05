SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

28 Comments on "The secret behind Dolly Parton’s unmistakable look"

  1. Jasmine. יסמן פארוא Peace | August 5, 2020 at 8:54 PM | Reply

    i saw this thumbnail and thought she died….
    can yall not… my mind has been on trauma mode since March.

  2. Trina H | August 5, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    She looks gorgeous as always

  3. Chad the Chud Show | August 5, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

    Spoiler: it’s her bewbs.

  4. lily and murphy | August 5, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Dolly remains the truth of what is right in humanity.

  5. David Ellis | August 5, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    Dollywood is a cool sanctuary for Bald Eagles !

  6. Denna Luedecke | August 5, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    I think she is gorgeous and her distinct looks only emphasize her absolutely beautiful heart and mind.

  7. Ricky Benwell | August 5, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    We need more Dolly Parton’s

  8. My-Phuong TL | August 5, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    The most important thing is to be happy with the choices you’ve made for yourself.

  9. Cordell Senior | August 5, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    Love that ‘ol lady. She’s smok’n.

  10. Kirk Moore | August 5, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

    Handy Andy Garcia will get a woody when he sees this…..

  11. Chris Lee | August 5, 2020 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    There should be a Dolly Wigs Museum in America.

  12. T Mackie | August 5, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    Highly recommend the EXCELLENT podcast, “DOLLY PARTON’S AMERICA”. Includes fascinating discussion about her look and debate about whether it is, or is not, feminist statement, etc. I love Dolly!

  13. RaChica Conyers | August 5, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    I am completely happy with what the good Lord gave me at birth thank you.

  14. Ab by | August 5, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you. And when you pray, do not keep on babbling like pagans, for they think they will be heard because of their many words. Do not be like them, for your Father knows what you need before you ask him.

    “This, then, is how you should pray:

    “‘Our Father in heaven,
    hallowed be your name,
    your kingdom come,
    your will be done,
    on earth as it is in heaven.
    Give us today our daily bread.
    And forgive us our debts,
    as we also have forgiven our debtors.
    And lead us not into temptation,
    but deliver us from the evil one.

    For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.

    Matthew 5-7 NIV
    These are the teachings,
    “The Righteousness of our Lord Jesus Christ our God.”

    May the Spirit of our Lord Jesus Christ our God be with all.

  15. Meg | August 5, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    WOW – thank you CNN for providing this HARD HITTING STORY!

  16. klay s | August 5, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Icon. Legend. Class.

  17. Maya | August 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    Omg I thought she died when I saw her picture . 😭😭

  18. C Lynn Clark | August 5, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

    Dolly Parton is an absolutely beautiful human being. ❤❤❤❤❤

  19. Kwuan Brinson | August 5, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Oh my, how I love myself some Dolly Parton. She’s a true 💎 If You Ain’t Got Love is one of my all time favorite songs by her. That song simply does something to me. Love ya Dolly💗

  20. I_ am_ BLuR | August 5, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Honestly can’t get enough of her. <3

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.