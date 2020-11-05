The State of our Roads: TVJ All Angles – November 4 2020

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
The state of our Roads is the state of our Government
Couldn’t put it any better.
🤣🤣🤷🏽♂️mi fi tell you
That is very true our roads are in dire they need more than fixing & not only in Kingston….ALL OVER JAMAICA!! COUNTRY & TOWN
We nah get nowhere wid these roads….well maybe China lol
All that money that was spent it’s a sin what the government did with taxpayers money it sad
Its really sad and if we are still hoping to reach our vision 2030 goals we need to make sure that our constructing industry is efficient and can do quality work or we are back to square one
Why complain when you guys just gave the ruling party a landslide victory that mean say you guys like the service you are getting.
That’s not it, member it’s been that way when PJ battyson was in power
@Marlon Dover Mr Paterson is not the prime minister so you can’t blame the gentleman. You have to put the blame on the shoulders of who is in power. He told us that he can do a better job. But it seems that they are doing a better job at corruption.
Wow these road are dangerous, prosperity??
That muted section at 9:59 is hiding something.
Just di other day Andrew Holness a bragg about look on three miles, look on Hagley park, look on constant springs you see prosperity, a quiet God quiet him. Him keep silent now. Him need fi go.
Jamaica needs to use concrete for roads and not asphalt
Bad road construction wasting taxpayer money need not to complain that’s what you all vote for.
I spend several months in Jamaica each year and I have been noticing that my blood pressure sky rockets each time I get behind the steering wheels of my vehicle. Not to mention the increase cost of my vehicle maintenance from damage caused by unsuspecting potholes. The damn potholes cost me more than my grocery bills. I am a person who spent millions in Jamaica in preparation to be a returning resident, but I recently told my wife that we need to cancel the returning dreams and return to occasional visits.
Most Bad roads are intentional in Jamaica…from the road contractors not doing a good work and the inspectors turning a blind eye to the NWC and the road work agency personnel poor planning and irresponsibility of digging up the roads and leaving the holes.
The man dem thief’s yaa! Man it’s been like this long be our parents were born, this is what we must vote against, but jcan ppl dem love the five Gran hand out
Unuh stop complaining dwl