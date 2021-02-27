The stimulus bill has passed in the House, where does it go next? | USA TODAY

The House passed the latest stimulus bill, but what's in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package? What happens next and when will people see any money?

The Democratically-controlled House approved President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief package early Saturday, a key step for a measure that would provide millions of Americans $1,400 stimulus payments, ramp up vaccine distribution and extend unemployment aid through the summer.

