‘There Is No Legal Authority McCarthy Has To Issue Threats’: Social Media Firms Expert Says

Multiple outlets are now reporting that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's phone records are subject to the preservation requests that the Jan. 6 select committee issued on Monday to over 30 social media and telecom companies. Joy Reid’s guests discuss McCarthy's attempts to prevent compliance with these requests.
