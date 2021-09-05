‘There Is No Legal Authority McCarthy Has To Issue Threats’: Social Media Firms Expert Says

Multiple outlets are now reporting that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's phone records are subject to the preservation requests that the Jan. 6 select committee issued on Monday to over 30 social media and telecom companies. Joy Reid’s guests discuss McCarthy's attempts to prevent compliance with these requests.
The GQP doesn’t need a law, they don’t obviously respect it.
Watch any episode of The First 48 and you’ll see they ask phone companies ALL THE TIME for phone records to help in their investigations. Crimes have nothing to do with freedom of speech. Maybe the Republicunts think we are all as stupid as they are
@Kempo Guy understand they don’t have respect for law was my point, you and I would be in jail pulling the stunts they have.
@Zach Riley 0
@William Stall except when he issued 1 in April and probably May, June, July and August. You lot make me laugh like you even care what happens to an Afghan American! Some have chose to stay because they have family ties, some have dual citizenship and have chose to stay. You don’t need to worry your little head they aren’t white Christians, you made it obvious how you feel about Muslims when you cheered Trump’s Muslim ban and the crap going round right now about the Afghans that have been rescued.
@Kempo Guy I’m beginning to think, they honestly think others are stupid!
They absolutely have the right to investigate, just like the GOP had the right to investigate Bengazi 66 times!!!!
@Bonnie Hall The right is full of psychos.
@Kyle Kyle what? You are completely nuts.
@Mike Judkins complete b’s. Not one of you watched the hearings. It’s hilarious how ignorant all of you are when it comes to criminality and our own government.
@Kyle Kyle do you also blame Reagan for creating Al Qaeda?
@Tats and Dogs of course. And Russia.
This isn’t funny. These people are elected, and they are turning towards tyranny. Everything hangs in the balance.
Aussie here…I’m horrified. How can America ditch the rule of law so easily and embrace fascism? Where are the charges against Trump? I don’t get it.
@William Stall. . Citizens were issued a call to leave under Trump.
@Colon Breaker Troll
@Piccalilli Pit
Our Mr. neo McCarthyism was , by the way, just publicly telling the conservative Libertarian parts of the Tech billionaires at Google, Facebook, Palantir UBER etc., ( Who willingly conspired with “certain” Republican elected officials to rabble-rouse not just the Capitol Hill’s domestic terrorists attack aka ” the “Insurrection”) to continue to not comply, remain silent and start swiping the data that are able to prove the same Republican elites- conspiracy and direct iinvolvments in the Insurrection.
They are all predictable boredoms for any actual investigator.
Godless Best,
A.E.
Projectheureka LLC
Kevin looks worried. The light is starting to expose the cockroaches.
I LOVE your analogy!
Diatomaceous Earth for all!
@Julie Henderson How organic!
In about 4 weeks McCarthy’s hair is gonna be whiter than Pence’s.
@Annie Nah, give it 2 months, guaranteed he’s gon be sporting that trump combover.
“The party of horse de-wormer” nailed it.
Stupid republicans
I had to explain to my horse that his wormer was sold out. When I told him why, he couldn’t stop laughing.
If McCarthy has nothing to hide, then his phone records should be totally CLEAN-
@charles. . .Conservatives get sent to jail by the dozens for every single Democrat. I guess reading isn’t your thing.
@Emily Xiong
”serious accusations.”
@Bingbong Bang lol, democrat abuse of power leads to conservative convictions over investigative process crimes which never would’ve existed if democrats didn’t abuse their power by engaging in witch hunts. “Show me the man. I’ll show you the crime. – Democrat motto. You think convictions make you the good guys, when in reality it proves democrats abuse their power and are corrupt to the core. But please. Continue to believe you support the good guys.
@Emily Xiong As for global conspiracy, look no further than the Great Reset for proof of a global conspiracy. It’s not like they are hiding their global one government agenda.
@Emily Xiong All my claims are rooted in evidence, unlike those who believe men can get pregnant.
Let’s be real here: he’s threatening his prospective donors. Imagine thinking to yourself, “I’ll donate to Republican candidates so they can punish me for my past actions.”
Does not matter. He’s a Trumplican and the Trump has them in his scrawny hands.
Good point. He looks so weak and pathetically desperate.
They have lied so much
@Timmy “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend” ~ President Donald Trump
Yeah, does seem he forget where the money is.
McCarthy is no better than Mo Brooks or the Karen’s in Congress. Well put: ” If you lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas”.
If you lay down with Republicans, you get orange skin and/or covid.
@mrs mucha That was great… hahaha
@mrs mucha “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend” ~ President Donald Trump
These dogs have rabies!
McCarthys hair is getting greyer, he must be under stress, caught between a rock and a orange place.
Cheney and Kinzinger are clearly the only honest Republicans in congress.
I prefer to think of it more like they are the two least dishonest Republicans in congress, but I see where you’re coming from.
Don’t get it twisted they are still repulsive especially Cheney but compared to the rest they are sane.
@Omero repugnants
They need to be voted out!!!
BS. They’re liars. Just because they are speaking a truth now does not erase their previous lies.
“The party of horse dewormer “
Lol I like that
Suction power will work, nowhere left to hide. Deworm all republicans.
McCarthy is so under Trump’s Wing it’s pathetic he needs to be out of office
Under his thumb, is more like it. The orange turd protects no one but himself. Under his wing implies protection, to me. But I get your sentiments.
Bet that doesn’t provide him with much security. If he’s even kind of observed DT, he must know he will soon be twisting in the wind.
“Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend” ~ President Donald Trump
More … up his butt.
The perfect example for term limits. Extortion runs rampant on Capital Hill.
I’m not seeing a difference between Republicans and the Taliban anymore.
@Martha Simons lmao
Opposites are the same.
Wow you must be very well read. Biden is working with the Taliban thats one difference !!!
@John G Trump and Pompeo released 5000 Taliban soldiers.
The difference is the clothing and lack of pigment…
GOP “the party of horse dewormer”. So true
Wait did that guy literally said, “Plan out defence?”
Why would they need to plan their defence when they supposedly had nothing to do with an insurrection?
Exactly
Because that fact hasn’t stopping Democrats from going on the offensive.
Imagine if a jury said you were guilty of a crime because you have a defense lawyer.
That’s your logic right now.
@Scott Covert Really when have Democrats ever pulled a Bemghazi attack ? That strictly a lying cheating Republican thing. And what’s more, this clown McCarthy has admitted on tape that there was no basis to it at all and that there never was.
Why isn’t McCarth under arrest for issuing threats like a mob boss he wish he was?
He has to be indicted first.
Please indict him then
Impeding a congressional proceeding, intimidating witnesses, is punishable under 18 USC Sect. 1512, and McCarthy is not immune to law.
Beautiful, maybe the telecom companies should sue Mccarthy. Think the party of law and order would go for that?
“It’s not they did something wrong”… definitely they did wrong and they want to hide it! Their benefactor is included period.
He doesn’t want his records out because he called the president to ask him to stop the insurrection. He is not afraid he did anything illegal- he is afraid of the “base.” It’s absolutely pathetic.
@Betsy Larcom It doesn’t matter in a sense. Because he just did something TOTALLY ILLEGAL UNDER 18 USC 1512. And the MORON did the whole thing in public.
“The party of horse dewormer”
I like that. Totally going to use that
They don’t believe in the vaccine for humans. But they are willing to take Cattle De wormer lmaooo. Moo! Lmao
Kevin doesn’t want anyone looking in to his attempted “ELECTION” robbery.
Our Democrat party has turned into wimps, grow teeth or let the RepubliCONS ruin our country permanently! THEY WILL OVERTURN ELECTIONS OTHERWISE!!!
