Recent Post
- ‘There’s so many uncertainties’: Expert reacts to Ukraine nuclear power plant fire
- ‘We know the danger’: Ukrainian mothers volunteer in fight against Russia
- From Flat Earth to Chemtrails, Why Conspiracy Theories Persist
- ‘Shutting down is not an option’: Inside the Ukraine children’s hospital still open in a war zone
- Ukraine MP: Direct dialogue with Putin wouldn’t lead anywhere
103 comments
Ukrainians have guts! I’m absolutely amazed by their defiance. much respect the braveness of the Ukrainians and their fight for freedom! While so many talk about “patriotism”, Ukrainians are letting their actions show the rest of the world what real patriotism looks like. Stay Strong Ukraine. 💪❤🇺🇸
@Apathy Now, NATO could continue to expand in ways unthinkable before Putin’s invasion analysts say, such as granting membership to Sweden and Finland, which would put another NATO member along Putin’s border.
U even know where Ukra geographically is? Ahahahhaha 🤡🤡🤡
U
I am
Patriotism can’t fight a nuclear meltdown
You’d think the Russians would learn from Stalingrad in WW2. The Germans reduced the city to rubble with bombings which was the worst thing they could have done for an invasion. It was impossible for their tanks to get through and there were thousands of places for the Russians to hide and fight from the ruins. Snipers picked off the Germans at will. It was brutal house to house fighting. There were even cases where the Russians were occupying one floor of a building, Germans the next, and then Russians again on the next. History is running parallel. Today Andrey Sukhovetsky. According to multiple reports, a top Russian general was killed by a Ukrainian sniper in a crucial blow to the Russian invasion. Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky was the deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of Russia’s Central Military District. Give that sniper a medal and Stay Strong Ukraine. 💪❤🇺🇸
BOOM!!!! https://youtu.be/brK__dfY7pM
@Ruslan Happy youre happy with the mess you russians are now in under putin. Russias stock market has dropped 50% in value in just the last week…now closed to investment. Western businesses leaving russia entirely including airlines and oil companies. Shipping companies not moving russian goods to or from due to safety concerns. Russian airlines can no longer fly in european airspace or land. The value of the ruble is worth less than a penny. Russia will no longer have access to swift making it difficult to get paid for exports. Russians Visa/MC no longer work. Apple products no longer sold there. Russians wont be allowed to compete in the world cup or the olympics. Movies not being released in russia, russian concerts being cancelled both at home and abroad. Another day, another run on the russian banks today by russians losing faith trying to get out what they have left. “Putin is a genius.” ~DJT #RussiaSux
@Duane Hall And so? in Russia have not changed their cost of food, clothing, etc. in rubles. Nothing has changed In the 90s under Yeltsin, it was 1000 times worse. People were starving under Yeltsin. Does anyone in the West know this? And Russian people laugh at Western sanctions
The Russians are going to get their asses handed to them. Nobody believes it at this point, but it’s true.
@Ruslan Things were going good for you guys. Why did putin need to invade ukraine? Russia is already the largest country by land mass on the globe by a large margin. And putin has a superyacht and palace compound with an amphitheater and underground hockey rink to enjoy. Yet putin isnt satisfied, and in addition wants to rule the rest of the world. The rest of the world, specifically ukraine is saying, Nyet!
As Ukrainian, I thought the situation could not get more insane since the invasion and bombing of the cities, oh boy I was wrong.
@KRYSTAL DENAPPI
blame ur stupid president.zelensky his fake bravado and posturing is costing lives.he is a cia agent
@Red Atlanta
every heard of pre emptive strike.russia is doing that
@Lunar Wuffy unprovoke🤔 8 yrs those ukro nazi boomb ppl and kids in east country…they masacrate 14000 ..time to pay😎👍
@Sir H-N-D 365 you can help by enlisting in the the Ukraine army ..zelinsky can use a person like you
@Sir H-N-D 365 you guys only going for oils, so shut up.
How sad ,,no one respects our planet or people or animals, or the environment,,just despicable
@Eris Mana you sure are triggered by a strangers faith in God. Strange. It’s always so weird to me that people who claim to not believe in God, exert so much, or even any, time and energy scoffing at those who do believe. That somehow seems sadder.
@NicoledebraH Lol. Hate to break it to you, but god isn’t real. Also, for a prophecy to be truly a prophecy, it needs to be incredibly specific. Can’t use post hoc rationalization for the Bible in regards to prophecy.
@NicoledebraH you sure yap a lot
@Richard Cookerly my last reply to Eris Mana applies to you as well. I’m sorry my faith offends you, but I’m not sorry for my faith. 🤷♀️
@SuperTrooper 435 and by the way get ur facts staright first. The reactors were not attacked. The compound which houses the power plant also had an administrative / security complex which was shelled.
But since ur media is alarmist they wont tell u the real facts.
When incurring external damage it is very unlikely a modern nuclear power plant would melt down. A melt down occurs when fissile material at critical mass starts reacting too quickly. This usually triggers the removal of control rods. The Chernobyl plant had a flawed system that has since been outlawed that cause the rods to reach critical mass during the ejection of the control rods and caused a cascade event that melted the reaction vessel and released radioactive contaminants, while the steam pressure overtook their equipment and caused a massive steam explosion ejecting super radioactive material in a giant plume out of the reactor’s roof.
@Mike Stiglic I’m sorry but you’re way way out of line. Why is there a nuclear power plant on fire ????? That to after chernnobyl????? The world needs to understand that the Russian military needs to vacate Ukraine now. Or it will be the second time the Russians would have polluted the world with nuclear fallout. That is one time too many.
@TechHelpWizard Genie But do we want radiation contamination that falls short of Chernobyl? I propose to you, no.
Which direction of the jet stream over there? Not that it will blow, but if it does don’t be “downwind”
It’s actually the opposite, putting control rods into the reactors slows and can stop the reaction. Fission is sustained by neutrons flying off of uranium atoms and hitting more uranium atoms, causing more neutrons. Control rods absorb neutrons and moderate the reaction. Regarding Chernobyl, the failure was due to many factors, but the main cause was that control rods were tipped with graphite which temporarily increases the reaction, so when they pushed an emergency shutdown button the effect was the exact opposite of shutdown and a runaway reaction occurred.
@christopher chisholm Yes I think I used the wrong language, but you are more correct. If the equipment that controls the rods loses power it will cause the rods to fall into their recepticles. Yes the graphite, I forgot the exact cause, but I knew it increased the reaction when they pressed the “stop reaction” button. Regardless most of what I said still stands, but thanks for the correction. Want people to have the best idea of what can happen.
If you have a safe and comfortable life outside Ukraine, then enjoy it and be grateful because you do not know when that ends. Salute Ukrainian soldiers for their bravery. The president of Ukraine is a real life hero RESPECT
Zelensky is a puppet that was placed in charge by Obama – There are no good guys in this, and most certainly not the west…
@JoJo Your ffing embarrassing.
The amount of troll comments is crazy holy they have the Russian trolls working overtime posting links and propaganda. You only have one problem EVERYONE knows that PUTIN is a LIAR and a murderer. He said everyone was over reacting and he would never invade Ukraine 2 weeks ago. Guess what he invaded Ukraine and admitted on live TV its going as planned?? wtf I thought there was no plan? He’s just a evil person wanting to kill people and take their land.
@B 18 HARSH SINHA I hope you find a cure for your ignorance
This Is so incredibly bad the world needs to act now before this disaster happens
I certainly agree. However, should that occur, it could result in something far worse, which Putin himself mentioned while referring to NATO countries acting in concert against Russia. Specifically he implied the use of nuclear weapons should it occur. Hence, Ukraine and perhaps much of the world, are in effect dealing with an individual whose finger is on the button so to speak.Therefore, caution and limited rhetoric is advised.
OK Mr. Smarty pants. How would you suggest the world should act then?
@Cassie Spencer “consequences greater than any of you have faced in history” very chilling and terrifying especially because it does in fact feel like we are heading towards a confrontation between NATO + Russia. Could be the end of all of us, nobody wins and everyone loses!
Men don’t get us involved they are brothers it’s their war
That’s the whole point of attacking a nuclear power plant. Draw nato into the fight.
Unbelievable that one person dictates this suffering.
@R Hakimi And many, many Americans were against that war, just like they are against this one.
@L13 Problem why so many do is because if one does others security is in jeopardy.. if you don’t allow them internationally… they just do it anyways… there will always be threats if not like this but just in general.. I don’t like it, it just is what it is because if it’s not entire countries then it’s groups posing threats… Having high technology in the wrong hands could be prevented by no one having it, but enforcing it is the real problem here..
@Brendan H Genocide is no matter what, never good.. I wouldn’t wish genocide on anyone.
@Christy LeGrand Exactly. I totally agree. That is my point.
@NFL damn you really all say the same comment, also like your all bots
Screw this. Russia should pull back from this power plant. If they don’t, then we must act to protect all of Europe from a nuclear disaster.
Your comment is well appreciated. For more profitable guidelines and insights, message the helpline above.
Remember when USA and their Middle-East Allies were funding ISIS terrorist organization, and Saudi-Arabia beheading people because they demonstrate for freedom ?
And Russia made an alliance with Syria, Iraq, Jordan, etc to stop that slaughter of ISIS ?
When will West pay for all crimes against humanity in Middle-East ?
Why UN/NATO/USA/EU did not stop Rwanda slaughter of 1.5M people in Africa ? Because they care about people, right ?
Why did USA/UK/NATO killed over 1 million civilians in Iraq war ?
Why is EU/USA/NATO/UN ignoring the crimes of neo-nazi Azov Ukrainian National Guard that beheads Russians and crucify them,(basically they act like US’s ally called Saudi Arabia) ?
PS: screw you! He’s taking an important objective, and if you want someone to blame for what’s happening, try your lovely Democrat Party liberals who fund war crimes 24/7
Oh the world politicians will decide enough is enough an actually do something….when it’s too late. A of now they are too scared.
Sickening.
Imagine surviving a world war only then to experience a global pandemic.
Imagine doing it in reverse order a hundred years later.
Not exactly the lesson to be learned.
https://youtu.be/pnVWhnnWSiE
*WE will not Surrender* 🇺🇦
Imagine living through the flood of mankind, just to repeat the process just to see the same results, many people laughing and mocking. All while having the book of life that explains it all. You have been deceived!
TAIWAN YOU ARE NEXT！！！！台湾你是下一个！！！！蔡英文我要来抓你了。Tsai ，I’m coming to arrest you。https://youtube.com/shorts/gxDh7F5MkgY?feature=share
unpopular opinion: the reason why trump and putin was able to cause all this chaos was because liberals were afraid of toxic masculinity. I am not defending trump whatsoever, but what people fail to realize was that liberals were scared of a guy who had no shot in winning the 2016 election (nor the republican primary)
I could understand that people were afraid of trump winning 2016 but it’s not like anybody had a chance of winning the election by exploiting Obama’s bad performance, since Obama was actually doing very well and Americans loved him. Even guys like Mitt Romney and John McCain loved and respected Obama.
In fact, 2014-2015 was a period in which feminism and gender studies were extremely popular, and that the notion that there are more than 2 genders were accepted.
With all that going on, trump had no chance of winning the election since toxic masculinity was pretty much dead at the time and people like Ron Paul never got a chance of winning the primaries, and it’s not like saying a bunch of offensive things would help.
So the real question is, why did trump win the 2016 election???
the answer is simple. trump was preying upon the fact that liberals (and many Americans) were afraid of toxic masculinity. I could argue that trump was exploiting the fears that conservatives and the working class had over people like Obama, but Obama was loved by many Americans at the time.
however, liberals were extremely afraid of toxic masculinity. In fact, many Americans became increasingly afraid of toxic masculinity during the past few decades. Since the economy was falling apart, people became more competitive so many Americans thought that alpha males would take their spots and ruin their lives.
fast forward to 2016, it was pretty evident that many liberals (and a large portion of conservatives) were afraid of trump. not because of his policies, nor his ideologies, but simply because he was saying racist and sexist things.
The point is, trump exploited the fact that many people were afraid of toxic masculinity, and unfortunately, many Americans supported trump’s very act because they were sick and twisted.
to add insult to injury, trump loves the fact that people are afraid of him and he would persuade people to harass and bully such people. funny thing is, putin uses the exact same tactic when attacking people.
The real propaganda and the sickness that we saw in america was, that many people in the 2010s were deranged enough to support trump and let all the chaos happen in america.
Obama was hated by more than your leading on. He was a horrible president and exactly why Joe Biden is garbage. That’s how Trump won the 2016 election bud. He knew what was best for America and is a billionaire so obviously he knows how to make money and that’s exactly what he did, and my children had more to eat in the fridge under this man than Biden can ever provide. Obama started this crash course if destruction the man is extremely evil so you wasted your time typing up this beautiful load of bull crap.
This is what I was worried about and haven’t heard any news until now about it even though it could be catastrophic.
When you are about to lose the war you take desperate measurements
https://youtu.be/fjx64gcYHnM
Ukraine launched new missiles in Russia
unpopular opinion: the reason why trump and putin was able to cause all this chaos was because liberals were afraid of toxic masculinity. I am not defending trump whatsoever, but what people fail to realize was that liberals were scared of a guy who had no shot in winning the 2016 election (nor the republican primary)
I could understand that people were afraid of trump winning 2016 but it’s not like anybody had a chance of winning the election by exploiting Obama’s bad performance, since Obama was actually doing very well and Americans loved him. Even guys like Mitt Romney and John McCain loved and respected Obama.
In fact, 2014-2015 was a period in which feminism and gender studies were extremely popular, and that the notion that there are more than 2 genders were accepted.
With all that going on, trump had no chance of winning the election since toxic masculinity was pretty much dead at the time and people like Ron Paul never got a chance of winning the primaries, and it’s not like saying a bunch of offensive things would help.
So the real question is, why did trump win the 2016 election???
the answer is simple. trump was preying upon the fact that liberals (and many Americans) were afraid of toxic masculinity. I could argue that trump was exploiting the fears that conservatives and the working class had over people like Obama, but Obama was loved by many Americans at the time.
however, liberals were extremely afraid of toxic masculinity. In fact, many Americans became increasingly afraid of toxic masculinity during the past few decades. Since the economy was falling apart, people became more competitive so many Americans thought that alpha males would take their spots and ruin their lives.
fast forward to 2016, it was pretty evident that many liberals (and a large portion of conservatives) were afraid of trump. not because of his policies, nor his ideologies, but simply because he was saying racist and sexist things.
The point is, trump exploited the fact that many people were afraid of toxic masculinity, and unfortunately, many Americans supported trump’s very act because they were sick and twisted.
to add insult to injury, trump loves the fact that people are afraid of him and he would persuade people to harass and bully such people. funny thing is, putin uses the exact same tactic when attacking people.
The real propaganda and the sickness that we saw in america was, that many people in the 2010s were deranged enough to support trump and let all the chaos happen in america.
@NFL WOW! That’s unbelievable.
@NFL 😂 Russian bot
I’ve seen some stupid things in my life but this takes the cake! STOP SHOOTING AT THE NUCLEAR POWER PLANT!!!!
@☁POPULATION-_-420🌿 Anybody who voted for someone in a red hat and you know where I’m going with this you go to for someone who is just like Putin and wants to be a dictator like Hitler 😌 But you’re right you can’t fix stupid you vote for him
lol
This is the kind of stupid you would see in a Jackass movie with an unlimited budget… I mean I’m not even sure how they convinced these Russian soldiers to do this… do they think they could escape a melt down, as if it wouldn’t devastate hundreds of miles with nuclear material.
@Staghorn The Druid Yeah! It’s been a
long time since
he took the main seat at the table of irrationalities
Makes u think do u think your getting the full story could it be much more worse
When an event like this has the possibility of affecting other countries in Europe, does that not give cause for other countries to step in to prevent a catastrophe.
@redwolfcanisrufus Put down like a dog. No one in the world other than him wants this.
Other countries would have stepped in already if Putin wasn’t threatening nuclear winter if we do so. I have a feeling this entire thing is a payback for the sanctions.
Step in. And consequences wil be just opposite. Russia has enough nukes and missiles . Putin has already warned
@Lars la Cour Poulsen article 5 will not be invoked no matter how much you want that. No one can do anything more than what’s currently being done, otherwise they would be.
@Democracy, Dignity, Human Rights! Postulates on your behalf 😂 You don’t know me or my wishes or intentions…
Wait there’s really question about how the fire started? Russia was literally shelling it. It’s not like it’s some spontaneous accident
They’re saying possible false flag
This is off-the-charts insane! Does this not put the Western Alliance in immediate danger, too! Extreme measures for extreme times. Waiting is just much more death.
@Patrol correct, it’s high time to respond militarily
And acting would set the world afire in a nuclear blaze. Pick your poison.
@Infidel Heretic Putin would never go nuclear. He would choose to lose Ukraine over his life and entire nation any day over the alternative. Putin wants to retain as much power as possible. Him going nuclear would mean losing all his power if not his life. What is a dictator without a country of people to dictate, what is a rich man without his money, what is an economy without any money or trade partners. Nothing: the answer to all those is nothing. It’s the biggest bluff I’ve ever heard. Not to mention the fact that the people around him wouldn’t let him do that.
@Darth Axylis what is a 70 year old man without his pride………nothing to lose
Ukraine needs a No Fly Zone… Step up NATO Step up America
As a former nuclear plant engineer, experienced in three major nuclear construction projects, I must point out that the “expert Graham Allison” is sadly mistaken in saying our modern domestic electrical energy producing power plants are not designed to withstand an event such as an air strike.
In fact, those events are deliberately factored in the design of the reactor’s outer containment building.
@Klint Meyer Maybe
https://youtu.be/brK__dfY7pM
@elSOSA Like dude look at the photos. It’s kinda obvious it was shelled. They couldn’t do they if they wanted to. Get over yourself. And who are these Nazis?
@Momo Lord This War never should have happened period and the World should have been United together against it . Sadly it wasn’t and Putin has no reason to fear Sanctions against the elites of Russia. It’s not really doing him any personal harm or he’d have backed off by now. Sadly Russia having Nuclear capability is the cause none will honestly help Ukraine by jumping in to help. Those people in my book are totally fantastic and brave, my heart is with them 100% as I’d fight hard for what I have. We share common love of freedom and the right to choose how we wish to live and be within ourselves. You are a pleasure to have talked to. Hopefully the world will unite one day.
The operative descriptor is “modern”.
When were these power plants built? Same time as Chernobyl?
@John Bob Your telling me Ukrainians who have been shelling and bombing the Crimea and Donbass region don’t have access to bombs? get a grip of yourself.
Nuclear reactors are designed to operate within a Containment (typically thick concrete) . Some containments have been shown to withstand plane crashes. It would seem from the video in this incident at ZNPP that the fire is outside the reactor containment , possibly in the switchyard. Fire there may damage power lines or fuel reservoirs supplying oil to standby generators. If such fire is not controlled , power may be lost to the cooling function (by pumps ) of the nuclear fuel. At this point there are systems to protect the reactor by initiating automatic shutdown. Now some news are are saying that unit 6 where the fire broke out is already under under retrofit , i.e. not operating. So the worse that can happen is the loss of long term cooling which can be provided by standby and back up systems.
@boogers all disasters are a combination of things, but what actually blew it up was pressing the safe shutdown button
@Frankie D. Roosevelt You think they want nuclear fuel?
@Putins Cat True, also depending on the damage, shutting it down may not even be possible. Certain components need to be intact for a shut down to work.
@Megalonyx the reactor had xenon poisoning from running on low power. What is your point?
Sure if they stop attacking it.
As a former US soldier I am sickened; on how we (USA) can not do more to help people of Ukraine that need help now. I do understand that people are scared of war. But sometimes you have to stand up for what is right. I would take time off of work to go and fight. Since the US can not go in; I’m sure they could find some way to ask for volunteers from the US. It’s very terrible what is happening.
@Joseph Payne US said there was WMD in Iraq, then why are they brave enough to attack Iraq? Arent they afraid to get fucked up while invading Iraq?😂
Biden had a chance to stop this. Had he placed 100.000 US soldiers in Ukraine. Putin would not have attacked. Biden has also not stopped Russian oil for entering the US. 8 tankers are on the way to the US with Russian oil. Best way would be to open up drilling on federal land again and get oil prices back down to $40. Then Putin would not have the money to finance this war. But Biden is not very smart, not very strong and the AOC s seem to think climate change is more important that Ukrainians dying.
It’s horrible. But I’m sure you know why we can’t do more than what we are already doing. Hopefully Saudi Arabia can mitigate further suffering; they’ve scheduled hopeful talks between the two.
Only the USAF has a possible solution in all of this. No fly zone, with absolute air superiority. As peace keepers so to speak. F35’s VS their inhuman artillery. I’d pay money to watch it.
You can go, google Ukrainian International Battalion. Ukraine accepts international volunteers that are operating outside of NATO. If you’re an ex-soldier there should be no problem.
The whole world is at risk from this war. Can no one stop this? May God help us.
Yes, the fire was started by a rocket or missile during a firefight. Was watching live when it happened. Lots of tracers, flashes, explosions & smoke. Very intense. Random observation – 2 military vehicles on the little driveway up the middle of the frame were also hit, & it appeared Ukrainian soldiers manually pushed them off the road, down & to the left, away from the fire.