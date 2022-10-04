Recent Post
56 comments
Well their name still gets me and when I saw some of the members they’re all grandparents😂🤣😂🤣
AND????? THEY ARE TRYING TO DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION THAT ALLOWS U A BLACK MAN TO BE FREE
@Junior Rambo look how much the country is benefiting from their freedom…
I know this is serious and all but stewart rhodes mug shot looks like he is a really comedic super villain .
Stewart “I shot my eye out!” Rhodes…
They aren’t really a threat to a real army.
@Thomas Page lol
“My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930
How come CNN never covers the border crisis?
I think Professor Barnheart said the same thing in 1951
Isn’t treason a hanging offence!!!!
It’s Seditious Conspiracy, 20 year max sentence.
@WE THE PEOPLE 🙌 do you need help to deprogram ? Uhuh
@Jewish jen The jewel 2022 your village is getting worried
They will do well in prison. Always someone around to do all of their thinking for them.
“Ownership of the media is always in the hands of the perpetrators.” – Alexander Solzhenitsyn
“The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses.” – Vladimir Lenin
“We must be ready to employ trickery, deceit, law-breaking, withholding and concealing truth… We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn toward those who disagree with us.” – Vladimir Lenin
“Socialism itself can hope to exist only for brief periods here and there, and then only through the exercise of the extremest terrorism. For this reason it is secretly preparing itself for rule through fear and is driving the word “justice” into the heads of the half-educated masses like a nail so as to rob them of their reason… and to create in them a good conscience for the evil game they are to play.” – Friedrich Nietzsche
“Political correctness is communist propaganda writ small. In my study of communist societies, I came to the conclusion that the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.” – Theodore Dalrymple
WHATS THAT EVEN MEAN? NEVER HEARD THAT ABOUT PRISON…..
They’ll stare at the open door for hours, wondering what to do…..
“We need the migrants to pick crops” – Democrats
Republicans
It’s horrifying and sickening that these people are United States military!
You’d be surprised how many like these are in service right now. 😳
@Painkiller JonesTake a vacation from Tucker. It will do you some good.
@Altrusian WolfDogTake a look at why we had it so good between 1950s and 60s and come back and tell us.
They were in the military, people can be swayed by political ideals though, even if they have served in the military. Too often I have heard people say they fought for the flag or that they fought for this country. No matter what they think that they are doing or end up being ordered to do, they all take an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States not one man. We fought a world war against flag waving nationalistic dipsticks yet here we are, with the same sort right here in this country.
How do you prosecute the followers and won’t charge their leader? Everyone should be prosecuted!
@Painkiller Jones They should ALL get the death penalty.
@Kitty Day Hillary first, of course…
Mother don’t let your sons grow up to be Oathkeepers. Motley crew and supposed to be patriots too. Need a timeout in the federal penitentiary.
Most of them had probably never been to Washington DC before that day. And storming Capitol Hill was all they could think about.
When every clown in the circus is in jail, and only the ringmaster remains, when the law has no choice but to charge the mastermind behind the attack, maybe then we’ll see trump sing on his fellow conspirators in the GOP.
His kind does NOT go down alone.
Recently saw a comment that ‘Rhodes found out one of his eyes was a lefty”
Class🤣
😂 😂 😂
“Can’t we all just get along” Rodney King…Nope gotta create the division to usher in the boot on everyone’s neck…
These guys DESERVE that boot & a seat on Ole Sparky.
I love how the Oath Fakers all look like Family Guy characters.
@B Complex Are you talking about Fox News ????
They need to be in prison for long time.
Why would anyone think that they could get away with this?
Some people think that they have special privaleges over others. 🤷💯
Maybe they thought they would get a presidential pardon.
Opening argument for Elmer Fudd “shhh.. be bewy quiet… we are hunting wabbits “ 😅
given time elmer fudd would have shot out his other eye
I’ll never get tired of watching these people go down. : )
As an Army Veteran, the only reasonable punishment IMO is the Death Penalty. They literally violated the Oaths they took when they were in the Army/Navy.
I cannot possibly explain the horror I felt as I saw them do what they did on January 6th or the psychological harm it did to me.
I know this had to be a difficult time for all of those that served this country. My father was a WWII veteran and I know he would have been sickened to know that the lives lost in that war were totally forgotten on January 6th. To see these people follow the word of just one man, to forget all about our democracy in favor of installing a fake president. You and many like you have served honorably and that’s something you can be proud of. As for the veterans that were involved in this traitorous activity, it doesn’t matter what they did before, they are traitors of this nation now. They should get the worst punishment possible and Donald Trump should receive even worse than anyone else.