  1. Well their name still gets me and when I saw some of the members they’re all grandparents😂🤣😂🤣

  2. I know this is serious and all but stewart rhodes mug shot looks like he is a really comedic super villain .

  3. “My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930

    1. “Ownership of the media is always in the hands of the perpetrators.” – Alexander Solzhenitsyn

      “The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses.” – Vladimir Lenin

      “We must be ready to employ trickery, deceit, law-breaking, withholding and concealing truth… We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn toward those who disagree with us.” – Vladimir Lenin

      “Socialism itself can hope to exist only for brief periods here and there, and then only through the exercise of the extremest terrorism. For this reason it is secretly preparing itself for rule through fear and is driving the word “justice” into the heads of the half-educated masses like a nail so as to rob them of their reason… and to create in them a good conscience for the evil game they are to play.” – Friedrich Nietzsche

      “Political correctness is communist propaganda writ small. In my study of communist societies, I came to the conclusion that the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.” – Theodore Dalrymple

    3. @Altrusian WolfDogTake a look at why we had it so good between 1950s and 60s and come back and tell us.

    4. They were in the military, people can be swayed by political ideals though, even if they have served in the military. Too often I have heard people say they fought for the flag or that they fought for this country. No matter what they think that they are doing or end up being ordered to do, they all take an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States not one man. We fought a world war against flag waving nationalistic dipsticks yet here we are, with the same sort right here in this country.

  9. Mother don’t let your sons grow up to be Oathkeepers. Motley crew and supposed to be patriots too. Need a timeout in the federal penitentiary.

  10. Most of them had probably never been to Washington DC before that day. And storming Capitol Hill was all they could think about.

  11. When every clown in the circus is in jail, and only the ringmaster remains, when the law has no choice but to charge the mastermind behind the attack, maybe then we’ll see trump sing on his fellow conspirators in the GOP.
    His kind does NOT go down alone.

  13. “Can’t we all just get along” Rodney King…Nope gotta create the division to usher in the boot on everyone’s neck…

  20. As an Army Veteran, the only reasonable punishment IMO is the Death Penalty. They literally violated the Oaths they took when they were in the Army/Navy.

    I cannot possibly explain the horror I felt as I saw them do what they did on January 6th or the psychological harm it did to me.

    1. I know this had to be a difficult time for all of those that served this country. My father was a WWII veteran and I know he would have been sickened to know that the lives lost in that war were totally forgotten on January 6th. To see these people follow the word of just one man, to forget all about our democracy in favor of installing a fake president. You and many like you have served honorably and that’s something you can be proud of. As for the veterans that were involved in this traitorous activity, it doesn’t matter what they did before, they are traitors of this nation now. They should get the worst punishment possible and Donald Trump should receive even worse than anyone else.

