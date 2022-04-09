Recent Post
- See ex-Trump official’s reaction to Trump Jr.’s ‘revealing’ texts
- ‘Just a mess’: CNN goes inside abandoned Russian foxholes
- ‘Downright hypocritical’: Smerconish on how pandemic politics shaping midterms
- These Russians are turning on Putin and burned an effigy of him
- Shocking intercepted audio reveals talk between Russian soldiers
79 comments
You earn Ukrainian respects pal. Wish you and your family safe from this war
@Марина Попова НЕ ДОЖДАЛАСЬ, ВАНЬКУ СВОЕГО С РЯЗАНИ ОПОЗНАЛА ❓😆 20000 ТЫСЯЧ УЖЕ В МУСОРНЫХ МЕШКАХ ОТПРАВИЛИСЬ
@Марина Попова НЕ ДОЛЖНО ВОЛНОВАТЬ КАКОЕ У НАС ТАМ ОРУЖИЕ ! С НИМ НИКТО НА рАССИЮ НЕ ШЁЛ, А ВО ВТОРЫХ, ОНО БЫЛО ОБОРОНИТЕЛЬНОЕ, ЕСЛИ ТИПА ТАКАЯ ВНИМАТЕЛЬНАЯ И СМОТРИШЬ ЦЕЛЫМИ ДНЯМИ ТЕЛЕВИЗОР, ТО ДОЛЖНА ЗНАТЬ ОБ ЭТОМ!! А ВОТ рАССИЯ ВТОРГЛАСЬ В НАШУ СТРАНУ, ЗА ЭТО БУДЕТ НЕ ТОЛЬКО СТЫДНО, НО И ПОНЕСЁТ МНОГО ПОТЕРЬ!!
watch “Ukraine on fire” free on YouTube before you comment my grandfather died fighting German Nazis so do not spit on his grave before watching this film
Have a great day😀
That is how it goes when your grandparents and parents did not stand up for your freedom. Huge respect to the ones who did such that I am free!
Have a great day😀
Except their grandparents absolutely stood for their freedom. Remember that thing called WW2 where the Russians defeated the Germans?
@Al Goodmonin Georgia and their president aren’t the same thing. There are protests going on in Tbilisi daily.
@Bernard Pearce Putin didn’t gain anything in 1990. Learn some history!
@Jack Wise They were talking about Russians…
I wish all Ukraine safe from the war
Victory Ukraine 👏♥️
That’s a nice thing to say
Hahah
The amount of knowledge we have gained over this war is overwhelming. I am saddened by Putin for invading a peaceful nation and feel for them. And for those that are in Russia and know what is happening and making the decision to leave their home must be heartbreaking. Putin needs to be stopped and Heald accountable.
@João Rodrigues Did Bush , Biden , Hillary , Obama go down quickly ??? What’s the rush with Putin ? Why not start with the others ? Let’s be fair , right …
Doesn’t pootin need to be taken out? I’ve heard that somewhere before….hmmmm
@Dale Hardisty 21 u.s. soldiers died in Afghanistan between 2016 and 2020….
The tal8ban were removed from power swiftly by USA.
Mission accomplished and Usa didn’t want to waste time.
So Afghanistan army was spineless against the Taliban.
Unlike Ukraine against a Russia.
Six people, with their hands tied at the back, were doused with petrol and left in a locked room in a village, as the soldiers moved away to start burning other houses first. Their purpose was to burn those people alive as the fire spread to that house. About 200 soldiers pounded that village with heavy artilleries before entering and started shooting. The local guerrilla forces received the information of the 6 people from the villagers. A small unit of guerrillas quietly slid into the village and freed the 6 men, just in time to save their lives. No! It’s not in Ukraine. It was in Burma (Myanmar). It occurred on the 4th of April in a village called “Mee Loun Kyun” (မီးလောင်ကျွန်းကျေးရွာ) in Yesagyo Township. The whole country is currently being torched by the ruthless fascist military regime. Later on, the local People’s Defence Force (PDF) staged guerrilla warfare and managed to kill 15 soldiers including 2 officers (virtually with hunting rifles and home-made weapons). People of Burma understand and support the people of Ukraine. As Ukraine is being scorched, people of Burma know how terrible it is, to be in that horrible situation. They stand together in solidarity with the Ukrainians. May the President Zelenskyy and the heroic people of Ukraine defeat the invading Russian marauders!
@Daniel Schaeffer Agree, and paralysis from grief renders one useless.
@Daniel Schaeffer China voted against helping Myanmar when the coupe happened
FRIENDS, VOLUNTEERS FROM THE USA AND EUROPE❗ PLEASE HELP UKRAINE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE RUSSIAN AGGRESSOR ⛔ COME TO UKRAINE, THANK YOU 🙏🙌
Russia is losing so many of its most talented young people. Many have gone to Finland, while others have gone to Georgia and Ukraine. That is an intangible loss that isn’t being factored into the impacts of this war on the Russian economy today and in the future.
Have a great day😀
Hope that millions of russians will going to rally against putin’s regime……Peace to UKRAINE…
Wonderful , thanks !😀
@Take me to the Moon I watched.. it’s pure Russian propaganda. Oliver stone came down, way down.
Have a great day😀
imagine being a poll counter and then having the canidate nominee arresting you for counting the polls
i know…. Donny Trump would do this……
Wonderful , thanks !😀
DeSantis has his own police force now t do just that.
Trump loves the idea, no doubt
Have a great day😀
“It’s not nice knowing your the Nazis now” she’s one of few Russians that realize this fact.
Have a great day😀
There is a difference Between Nazis and war in Ukraine
@Oleg Kuzmitskiy Are your russian feelings hurt by the turth?
It’s always conscientious and courageous people who have to put their lives at risk because of the stupidity of the masses who condon or even support despotism.
@Take me to the Moon JOHN 8:32KJV!
i am so Happy to see your emails , Thank you😀
Have a great day😀
As much as I support Ukraine, it’s important to remember to have sympathy for Russians that have the courage of their convictions by voting with their feet.
Or get locked up, or worse.
@Clark Kent 15 years in prison is nothing what they do to you in the USA where you’d get eliminated or life in prison, think about it Edward Snowden went to Russia running from America the peaceful country lmao 😂
This young woman couldn’t have said it any better: “We are the Nazis now”.
Wonderful , thanks !😀
@Techking data When people say nazi they use that term in the colloquial sense to mean fascist, fascistic or ultraNationalist/ultra-Authoritarian. Nazi just means those things so Putler and his regime and what they are doing to Ukraine is definitely nazi like. The way he suppresses Democracy in Russia and controls the media. Yeah, there’s nothing wrong about calling him a nazi in the colloquial sense.
When ww2 ended, there was a catch phrase from all Germans. “I am not a nazi”. Well… at least she knows what’s going on In russia.
She’s right, Russian ‘s have forgotten what happened to their Grandfathers during WW2. And have now become what their Grandfathers fought against.
Sadly, some of their grandfathers were doing the exact same stuff that they’re doing now. Same atrocities, different day.
@J W Yup, just a different team jersey.
@Dark Thoughts America will never allow that….
I wish anyone well leaving Russia, I hope you find peace……Peace is what most of us want..
@Viktor Khramtsov Calling someone else trash? Pot meet kettle!
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/Hp1nVHzOt9w
😉😃
Wonderful , thanks !😀
Have a great day😀
That woman spoke the most truth when she said,
“It’s not nice to know that WE are now the Na’z’is”
WOW!
If only THAT message could get through
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/Hp1nVHzOt9w
😉😃
“It’s not nice knowing that you’re the nazis now.” That sentence hit me hard, wishing the best for the Russians who disagree with the war
i am so Happy to see your emails , Thank you😀
@rikki huia It must be heartbreaking to leave a homeland you love because your government is so off the tracks. We complain here in the USA but it’s nothing like this. So very sad for all involved that are innocents.
@Stephen Farthing how do you know?
What they told you?
One thing I’d like to point out is they get punished for speaking out against Putin. When a pollster calls and asks if they approve of Putin they will most likely say yes out of fear. The 80% approval rating is a little laughable.
Когда вам говорят правду, которая вам не нравится, вы спасаетесь от неё смехом???
i am so Happy to see your emails , Thank you😀
“It’s not nice to know we’re the Nazis now.” ☹️
Breaks my heart, she is not wrong. 💔
i am so Happy to see your emails , Thank you😀
@Андрей С Sadly, we are all what is allowed to represent us.
GOD bless her and all the people that are standing against this one man madness.
i am so Happy to see your emails , Thank you😀
“Sooner or later…one has to take sides. If one is to remain human.” Graham Greene, The Quiet American
Trump sided with Russia
@Techking data 😀😀😛😂
i am so Happy to see your emails , Thank you😀
Have a great day😀