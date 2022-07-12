54 comments

  2. Bro I’m helpless and I’m in the American streets … how can we give so much aid but pick and choose how to help ? Even it it means we fail ??? Billions to Ukraine when we aren’t given them the correct tools to win !!! It shouldn’t be a waiting game or just to drag out the war ! And i also doubt we would pour this money into Africa

  3. Pain and suffering to Putin and his war crime’s military 10 Fold. Peace and healing to strong Ukraine 💯 Fold.

  4. those Russian war crimes must never be forgotten, Russia can never be allowed to escape justice for it’s war crimes. Slava Ukraine.

    4. war crimes,civil war crimes or armed conflict crimes have for sure been equally committed on both sides. and one could argue that outside nations are committing crimes by supplying deadly weapon systems. first priority is negotiations .

  5. I am I white male in the United States and denied medical care in Connecticut since 2007 by Connecticut, English and Native American organized crime. I have lived in Nevada since 2016 and considering how horrible everything is I do not even try to get medical treatment though I doubt if I did that I would receive any. You want a horror story then cover the 500,000 homeless Refugees forced daily to live on the streets of the United States.

  6. It’s sad, some have given up on Ukraine, as they don’t understand “the turning point”, like the Vietnam Tet offensive! Russia already has lost more Military hardware than their Afghanistan campaign! “The tighter the grip, the more slips through your fingers”!

  7. Biggest concerns Americans have via Monmouth poll (Ukraine isn’t one of them):

    33% inflation
    15% gas prices
    9% economy
    6% bills/groceries
    5% abortion
    3% guns
    3% health care
    3% unemployment
    2% tuition costs
    2% housing/rent
    2% safety/crime
    1% civil rights
    1% climate change
    1% coronavirus
    1% education
    1% illness

  9. cmon zelensky bozo, start uploading videos to demand more medical supplies for the other side. getting inconsistent with the threats eh

  11. So much humanity lost on both sides .
    My condolences to everyone who has lost a loved one.
    This war has become a game to win.
    Some are counting the casualties the tanks lost the planes drones ships helicopters buildings destroyed.
    Raising billions for their side

    Where are the diplomates where are the statesman where are the peace lovers in the world.
    Who see the humanity being lost and do not launch peace initiatives . Even if they are rejected initially keep on relentlessly struggling for peace for life.
    People are dying people are suffering.
    CARE ABOUT THAT!!!!!;;

    2. Лидери должен прекратить войну мир должны жить без войну и голода эту войну предумали

  14. in my opinion, within 30-50km from the front lines depending on the situation, kids should be forcibly evacuated with at least one guardian. keeping kids in these places is an absurdly bad decision, and I don’t think it’s one that these particularly clueless parents should be allowed to make. bring the kids somewhere where they have basic supplies and facilities, access to a school, and don’t get traumatized by fearing for their lives and seeing ruins and corpses! they don’t have to live in cellars, there are better options elsewhere. I understand that these people are choosing to stay because it’s how they can be most sure that they’ll have their home at whatever end the war may have as long as it’s still standing (though if it isn’t, there’s a pretty serious chance that they and their kids will be buried under it), since they don’t know if they’ll be able to return. but kids ought to come first, and there should not be any children left in places like the kharkiv region at this point in time!

    1. I undersstand your concern, but who are we to say. There could be multiple reasons as to why they stay. Pets. Grandparents. Uncertainty. Defiance.
      And sometimes, just sometimes, they are pro-Russian and are waiting to be ‘liberated’.

    2. @ Semechki for Putin: I agree. The decision to stay with the kids under thr shelling with no guaranteed access to food, water and medicine is already a sign that the parent failed to protect the child. The question is weather evacuation can be mandatory. I think the reason for staying has to be evacuated and in some cases, evacuation should be mandatory.

  15. Yes it is being reported not just in the European Union other farmers from other countries are protesting in support. U.S. News reports that according to farming lobby group LTO Nederland, there are nearly 54,000 agricultural businesses in the Netherlands with exports totaling 94.5 billion euros in 2019.

  16. I would like to thank covid during these tough times. Knowing the Russia Ukraine war and the though economic situation that the world is going through it has stopped mutating, spreading and the senseless killings… thankyou covid🙃

  19. The resilience, bravery, and unity of the people in Ukraine inspire the hearts of many. This inspiration is strength. 🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦

