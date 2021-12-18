This B.C. woman wore an inflatable dinosaur costume to reunite with her partner at the airport

"It's easily the best hug I've ever gotten in my life!" CTV's Adam Sawatsky finds out the love story behind an airport reunion caught-on-camera, involving a woman in a inflatable T-Rex costume holding a bouquet of flowers.
6 comments
Now that beautiful nice Choice girl
Whoever’s job it is to write the puns for these videos isn’t being paid enough.
More of this, please – world….thank you.
Lmao
Weird choice…
No extra padding required.