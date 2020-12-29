SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

  1. James Ritacco | December 29, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

    I always wanted to be a double naught spy.

  2. Phresh Ideas + Designs | December 29, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    Sean Connery was the perfect 007 for this film.

  3. Dale Jones | December 29, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

    Cool segment~!

  4. No | December 29, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    I just watched this movie last night for the first time. Strange coincidence.

  5. David Sisneroz | December 29, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

  6. Mike Smith | December 29, 2020 at 8:37 PM | Reply

    Nah. Still think From Russia With Love was the best, it really captured the slightly absurd but deadly cold war

  7. Luu Sapphire | December 29, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

    Goldfinger remains the best Bond film by far.

  8. John Valean Baily | December 29, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    How could you miss at that range ?!

  9. The Saint ST1 | December 29, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    There is only one bond…. and that’s Connery

  10. Joel Hummel | December 29, 2020 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    This is one of my favorite Bond movies, because I have actually driven up the Rhone valley, up the Furkastrasse, stopped over to hike in the area of the Rhone glacier, and down into Andematt. Part of what was unnerving, besides the fact that the mountain was enshrouded in clouds at the time, was the utter lack of guardrails – they don’t use a continuous guardrail but rather small stone and cement pillars about knee high, spaced about 3-4m apart, as seen in the video. Even though this movie was made in 1964, many sights still remain to this day – for example, at 2:40 where Bond drops the woman off at the gas station, the gas station is no longer there, but the overhanging roof structure still is, incorporated into what is now the Hotel Aurora https://www.google.com/maps/@46.632271,8.5926527,3a,75y,227.45h,83.39t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sjnQFLh32brZ333bbeqIp-Q!2e0!6s%2F%2Fgeo0.ggpht.com%2Fcbk%3Fpanoid%3DjnQFLh32brZ333bbeqIp-Q%26output%3Dthumbnail%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26thumb%3D2%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D197.28185%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i13312!8i6656

    • James Martin | December 29, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      thank you for sharing – in the same spirit, I would also like to share to you that I am among the very few that are able to obtain a BMT-216A license plate even tho it’s just on my regular work car 😄

  11. Rahul Shome | December 29, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    Sean will always be the best bond!

  12. C333GTX | December 29, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    R.I.P. Sean Connery

  13. FORALL2HEAR TV | December 29, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Sean Connery was the only Bond that was totally badass!

  14. Marcos Munguia | December 29, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

  15. Marcos Munguia | December 29, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

  16. Marcos Munguia | December 29, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

  17. Moonflower Tarot | December 29, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    There’s a certain charm about vintage movies that modern movies don’t quite have ♡ different vibes

  18. Phil Campbell | December 29, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Best Bond, best Bond car, best Bond movie. RIP Sean Connery

  19. G Lopez | December 29, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

    I still cant figure out hoe they used a 22 cal for that scene

  20. Anal Eyes Analyze Anal Lies | December 29, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

