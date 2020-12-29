Filmed in Switzerland's Urseren Valley, the famous Alpine scene in 1964's "Goldfinger" set a new benchmark for the 007 movie franchise.
I always wanted to be a double naught spy.
@Michael Heintz I liked his iron hat. Might even be the first “Goldfinger” parody.
@Michael Heintz The one where he puts the dagger in backwards?
@James Ritacco Then pass it to me with a pot passer on the fancy eatin’ table!
@MARSHAL BAEK I can’t remember the first gag Jethro pulled in his quest to be a double naught. With him, I always thought double knot.
@Dkdk reported.
Sean Connery was the perfect 007 for this film.
For sure.
Think black lady bond is gonna be a hit..
Cool segment~!
I just watched this movie last night for the first time. Strange coincidence.
Nah. Still think From Russia With Love was the best, it really captured the slightly absurd but deadly cold war
I saw From Russia with Love and Dr. No as a double bill when I was six. I still remember them both vividly.
Goldfinger remains the best Bond film by far.
How could you miss at that range ?!
👍👍👍 – must have just bought the scope, installed it without zeroing lol
There is only one bond…. and that’s Connery
This is one of my favorite Bond movies, because I have actually driven up the Rhone valley, up the Furkastrasse, stopped over to hike in the area of the Rhone glacier, and down into Andematt. Part of what was unnerving, besides the fact that the mountain was enshrouded in clouds at the time, was the utter lack of guardrails – they don’t use a continuous guardrail but rather small stone and cement pillars about knee high, spaced about 3-4m apart, as seen in the video. Even though this movie was made in 1964, many sights still remain to this day – for example, at 2:40 where Bond drops the woman off at the gas station, the gas station is no longer there, but the overhanging roof structure still is, incorporated into what is now the Hotel Aurora https://www.google.com/maps/@46.632271,8.5926527,3a,75y,227.45h,83.39t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sjnQFLh32brZ333bbeqIp-Q!2e0!6s%2F%2Fgeo0.ggpht.com%2Fcbk%3Fpanoid%3DjnQFLh32brZ333bbeqIp-Q%26output%3Dthumbnail%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26thumb%3D2%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D197.28185%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i13312!8i6656
thank you for sharing – in the same spirit, I would also like to share to you that I am among the very few that are able to obtain a BMT-216A license plate even tho it’s just on my regular work car 😄
Sean will always be the best bond!
Ever!
R.I.P. Sean Connery
Sean Connery was the only Bond that was totally badass!
There’s a certain charm about vintage movies that modern movies don’t quite have ♡ different vibes
Best Bond, best Bond car, best Bond movie. RIP Sean Connery
I still cant figure out hoe they used a 22 cal for that scene
