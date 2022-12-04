Recent Post
70 comments
The country that is of concern is Belarus. Not sure why that needs to be hidden from the title
@Ken Martin
Lukashenko might have said all that old guff but he is the buffer state between the NATO Baltic and Putin.
Whatever happens he could get clobbered either way.
Would suggest he is desperate for NATO to start on Russia so he can suddenly state he is neutral.
He has very little to gain by supporting Putin … after all NATO is on his front door step … and has a really big key to open his front door.
Lukashenko knows he is stuck and hopes NATO knows it too.
Yeah, if they had named Belarus I could have skipped this.
CNN, can only get a Colonel for an analyst….
This was maybe the weakest piece on the war I have seen in a month.
And the host actually said, “the Ukrainians have to PRETEND the missiles….”
Spoken like someone who has her coffee brought to her.
@VonDalen What is the internet doing to this generation that you had your feelings hurt by the title of a video. 🤣
@VICTORY UKRAINE Slava Ukraini! 💙💛💙💛💙💛
Lukashenko going all in on Russia’s side is fraught with peril for him. Both he and the Ukraine war are very unpopular in Belarus, and sending any troops into Ukraine could inflame another popular rebellion. The Belarusian army is actually pretty small, and this time Lukashenko can’t count on the Russian military to bail him out.
Mysterious circumstances? He mysteriously fell out of a window after telling
Putin he did not think joining the war would be in Belarus’ best interest?
America has no place at the table of morality.
He got epsteined.
LOL I was just going to say he was near an open window before I read your reply in the thread.
@Joseph Menezes lol, the account is a month old and I specially liked how he used a typical african american name and forgot not to comment like a Russian. Tell me Marcus from philly talks likes that.
FRIENDS VOLUNTEERS FROM EUROPE, CANADA AND THE USA❗RUSSIAN TV CONTINUES PROPAGANDA❗UKRAINE NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT IN BAHMUT, WE FIGHT AGAINST THE RUSSIAN AGGRESSOR AND PROTECT THE WORLD DEMOCRACY❗THANK YOU, SLAVA UKRAINE 💙💛🙏
I’m 80 years old. If I were 50 years younger, I would join the Ukraine Army. Most of my life was spent in fear of Russia. Patton was correct when he wanted to take on Russia during WW2. A worldwide threat since 1904.
@Robin JusticeAre you? and does it matter?
Completely different situation. The Soviet Union may have been the world’s strongest land army at that time. Also Patton was all too keen to re-arm the nazee scum that had just been defeated.
What country are you from biatch? Let me pick it apart lol
@Raymond Woods NATO will keep arming Ukraine. Also NATO is giving all the Intel and strategy to the Ukrainians. This is a Proxy war USA vs Russia so do not underestimate it. I follow multiple sources and there is a lot mainstream news can’t mention. One thing I am worried about is the Russian remark stating they will need to mobilize 5 million spillers to win the war. Since Russia has 2 million soldiers they would have have to use conscription for 3 million poorly trained soldiers. There will be a tipping point that will cause a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. WW3
хрюкни
Since the creation of the UN, 65 wars have been started, and all in the interests of the United States,” Gaddafi said in 2009.
And broke the charter of the organization.
LIST OF COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD WHICH BOMBED, ATTACKED NATO TROOPS (USA) AFTER THE SECOND WORLD WAR:
Japan (1945)
Korea and China (1950-1953)
Guatemala (1954)
Indonesia (1958)
Cuba (1959-1961)
Guatemala (1960)
Congo (1964)
Laos (1964-1973)
Vietnam (1964-1975)
Cambodia (1969-1970)
Guatemala (1967-1969)
Grenada (1983)
Lebanon (1983, 1984)
Libya (1986)
El Salvador (1980s)
Nicaragua (1980s)
Iran (1987)
Panama (1989)
Iraq (1991-2003)
Kuwait (1991)
Somalia (1993)
Bosnia (1994, 1995)
Sudan (1998)
Afghanistan (1998)
Yugoslavia (1999)
Yemen (2002)
Afghanistan (2001-2015)
Pakistan (2007-2015)
Somalia (2007, 2008, 2011)
Yemen (2009, 2011)
Libya (2011, 2015)
Syria (2014, 2015)
THIS IS SO MUCH LORD AND IT SHOULD END SOON OR LATE. THE TIME HAS COME.
@VICTORY UKRAINEEuropean Parliament for France Thierry Mariani
“Crimea returned to RUSSIA following a referendum. There are millions of refugees from Iraq and Syria in the European Union, but no one from Crimea. And there are 2.5 million people living there. So everyone is happy with everything, so it all really happened by the will of the people”
as an american I agree why do we need to give money to some random country in eastern europe half our population didnt even knew existed prior to feb 24, it doesnt threaten the sovereignty of america or its people but only the interests of the NWO and the bureaucrats in charge, its shocking to me just how many ppl here in the west are blood thirsty for an invasion of russia, its not our war not our politics and i sure as hell dont want to die for some corrupt lobbyist in the Ukrainian government because he wanted to antagonize russia in a geopolitical cat and mouse game, gas prices are raising, inflation, everything is getting more expensive they just keep pumping our money into a pointless meat grinder and we get nothing in return
@Ricky Hunter who cares if they are primitive or not, but thieves, robbers and murderers like England, the USA, France is another story. It all started with colonies around the world. How was the USA formed? By killing local residents, they took possession of the lands. What is the nationality in the USA? it’s just not there. There are Russians, French, Spaniards, Germans, etc., but the United States is not, and how it is just a rabble of scumbags. At one time they brought Africans, cheap labor, and now you are suffering, and these are still flowers, berries ahead. The whole world will take a deep breath when everything collapses in the USA.
They sold the explosive warheads years ago, you just told Putin his army generals are corrupt 😂😂 Slava Ukraine 👍👍
Ukraine Is Done, After This Year Ukraine’s Army Will Be Dead And Gone, Stop Lying To The American People. Fake Comments
Ukraine Is Done, After This Year Ukraine’s Army Will Be Dead And Gone, Stop Lying To The American People. Fake Comments
Belarus does not want to fight in Ukraine. It has much to lose by doing that. Nor do their military have the desire, the equipment nor the training to fight Ukraine. Russia is pressuring them into doing so. But Belarus would make very little impact.
I read that a number of Belarusians are already fighting for Ukraine in this war
I believe we save 10 for every 1 dollar we spend to aid Ukraine. For us to fight Russia directly would cost trillions. Once Russia leaves all of Ukraine we will know they have learned not to try to invade their neighbors. Only then can we begin to reduce military aid and focus on helping Ukraine get justice and reparations.
@don mountford after Russia stepped in in Moldova and Georgia – war has stopped and civilians stopped dying. Many terrorists came to Chechnya and tried to get in power, they were blowing up residential buildings all over Russia and many police block posts – it’s not the same thing with Ukraine. But it’s the same thing for Syria when NATO sponsored terrorists to fight Syrian government
When Ukraine surrenders – war will be over. And hopefully western Ukraine will join EU, while Eastern Ukraine joins Russia
I agree, that’s just what the Russian trolls don’t want to hear. I think it would be much more efficient to provide air cover before the fact. too. Russia doesn’t need any formal prextexts to attack anybody, they just do whatever they can get away with like some bratty little creep.
хрюкни
@Tobias Birmingham<
>
They would if they could. It is obvious they do not have the resources to do so or they would NOT be sending dummy missiles. Its simple math. Every dummy missile that gets through is a missed opportunity. It just shows their level of desperation and the fact the Russians suck at statistics. And dummy missiles are not cheap by Russian standards since the part that goes boom is the cheapest part of a missile. Its just such a futile effort that tells the west they are getting close to bankrupting the Russian military.
@Yellow Tunes you have a very slanted view of foreign relations. Moldova still has violence a.d U.S. wasn’t sponsoring terrorists in Syria but they were enforcing a no fly zone so neither side could bomb the other. In Georgia, Russian separatist started a war (many would say with Russian assistance) and Russia then used that as pretense for war. No doubt Russia and Ukraine will need to negotiate a cease fire at some.poimy when both sides have realized the losses are more than the potential gains. It is remarkable that both sides haven’t already come to this point. Ukraines infrastructure is destroyed and tens of thousands dead. Russia has lost hundreds of thousands between those leaving and those that have been killed and wounded. The loss of their military equipment is in the billions and the economic impact has been in the billions. I think the only winner in this war has been the U.S. with their military complex printing money and China with cheap oil.
Seriously time to contact our governments and tell them to keep supporting Ukraine in every way possible. Also searching for verified ways to help Ukraine with private donations. Lets get them through the winter and keep up the support going into next spring!
Just saw a article with a Ukrainian politician driving a porsche taycan into office while young poor men like you are dying on the front. Do you call that helping Ukraine or money laundering what do you think?
The Republicans party is the Putin party… Oh stop sending my tax dollars to Ukraine 😪😪😪😪😩😩😩😩 WTF I don’t want to hear one American talk to me about fighting for freedom😡😡 You think Republicans are going to take your Taxs dollars and put back into United States? No!… there going try to cut Social security, Medicaid, open up investigation into Hunter Biden. Start impeachment hearing on Biden administration, white wash the January 6 attack on Capitol and try to clear Trump name and anyone who had something to do with it. Oh and Trump him self said he want to do away with constitution and some Republicans are on board with it
Yes the Republicans is Party of putin Russia Putin.
@Jimmy Timmy Dear MAGA supporter, your time is over and it’s past your bedtime.
Man I wish you were that involved when our military illegally invaded Iraq in 2003 and completely destroyed the country, killing hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians in the process. Whatever happened to all those WMDs we were supposed to find ?
@DontDrinkBleach that’s the best you can come up with ?
by the look of that map Crimea in big trouble if Ukraine get that game over for Putin. And remember Belarus won’t maybe send rockets to russia or ammo but won’t fight. As some are fighting for Ukraine.
Fake news
Thought at first that was John King on the “magic board.”
Ukraine Is Done, After This Year Ukraine’s Army Will Be Dead And Gone, Stop Lying To The American People. Fake Comments
FRIENDS VOLUNTEERS FROM EUROPE, CANADA AND THE USA❗RUSSIAN TV CONTINUES PROPAGANDA❗UKRAINE NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT IN BAHMUT, WE FIGHT AGAINST THE RUSSIAN AGGRESSOR AND PROTECT THE WORLD DEMOCRACY❗THANK YOU, SLAVA UKRAINE 💙💛✊
This is very serious problem. Preventive actions must be taken as soon as possible and the residents living in the area must be evacuated immediately.
Air cover is the only possiblle preventive action other than nuking Moscow.
They’ve been trying to take Bakhmut for literally months. There’s a series of hills/high ground to the north of the city that’s controlled by Ukraine that also contains a road that keeps the possibility to resupply or even retreat open to the Ukrainians. There’s no real reason they want Bakhmut other then to announce they seized it after months of some of the deadliest fighting in Ukraine. If the Ukrainians commit, which they obviously have, they can make Russia pay with an insane amount of their men’s lives and equipment (which Russia frankly doesn’t have) just to have Ukraine fall back relatively safely at the last minute and devastate them from the high ground outside the city. This a lose lose for Russia. Even if they take it they won’t hold it for long. Logically it makes no sense for them to put this much effort and loses into Bakhmut while the men of Ukraine are doing exactly what they should. And that’s making them bleed for every meter they seize.
Nope its a meat grinder which Russia Makes Ukraine perception that they can hold the city and See Ukraine got into Russia trap they again Sending Reinforcements.
Careful about the reporting — referencing nuclear armed missiles vs. “dummies’ — that’s not what’s going on here. It’s conventional warheads on those missiles vs. dummy warheads that’s at issue here. Just because a cruise missile or other delivery system could carry a nuclear weapon doesn’t me that’s whathappening here. Heck, you can fire a small tactical nuke in a howitzer shell but no one is putting that on the table as an actual alternative for ground-based weapons. Same applies for airborne delivery systems today. We shouldn’t slip inflammatory rhetoric into the news.
Yanks just love using the N word.
I’m not too concerned about Belarus entering the fight. That would be viewed as an “escalation” and you know that the Poles are champing at the bit for any excuse to get into this, to payback Russia, and to get some battle experience. So #1 – Lukashenko doesn’t want to escalate as he knows it would not end well for him and #2, They don’t have the means to conduct a war. Russia has taken their functional armor and artillery. They’re not going to open a front with just small arms.
Talk about being delusional…
“Belarus is Russian ally” – there is nothing like that. Instead there are 2 allied dictators with extremely unwilling population to help them, particularly in Belarus.
