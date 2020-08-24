News Ticker

This health expert explains how COVID-19 spreads from person-to-person

As the world looks to continue curbing COVID-19, Dr. Ronald St. John shares what is now known about the virus and how it spreads.

    • @K C Denmark and Finland are seeing rising active cases now while Sweden is not. The will likely have a second wave while Sweden doesn’t.

      Reply

    • @Jeff Johnson Now you are lying through your teeth to cover your incorrect statement. They not even close to reaching herd immunity. They even admitted that if they could do it all over, it would be done differently and many lives didn’t unnecessarily have to die. Also “Sweden’s unemployment rate rose to 9.8 percent in June, while the European Union’s overall unemployment rate is 7.1 percent. And Sweden’s neighbors? Denmark’s unemployment rate is 5.5 percent; Norway’s is 4.6 percent; Finland’s is 7.9 percent. ” So Sweden ended up with more unemployment than the rest of EU. So basically, do the opposite of Sweden. Don’t even try to defend yourself anymore.

      Reply

    • @K C bang on. I didn’t even get to the EU and Sweden’s economy. Doctors all around the world agree… Nobody is anywhere close to a natural herd immunity. Sweden will not be immune. Especially if it’s business as usual, no responsibility to the covid approach, seasonal flu overlaps and boarders within the EU are opening up.

      Reply

  4. Its funny, this doctor worked on SARS. I lived in Toronto in SARS and there was no push for masks then and it was significantly deadlier.

    Reply

    • @N N “Invisible” alright, even to the general public. covid19 kills its victims out of sight in groups who are separated from their families and loved ones for long amounts of time eg. 1) Care homes 2) Long term residence/hospice 3) prison 4) Processing plants

      Reply

    • Except at worst, the mask CAN harm you. DO NOT RESEARCH IT YOURSELF THOUGH, research may confuse the lay-person because they are unable to think on their own.

      Reply

    • Yup I worked at the airport at the time of the SARS outbreak. No shut downs. Hand sanitizer, yes. No masks. We did just fine, ever with flights in and out of China.

      Reply

    • @Call Me Ishmael Same reason you get a Flus hot. Because it IS deadly to certain demographics. Every time you go out without a mask, or break social distancing, you’re absolutely putting lives at risk.

      Reply

    • Have we not learned to do our own research, get second opinions, and realize that there are many other ‘experts’ out there that also have something to say about all of this

      Reply

    • @Jorge Sweet Sweden has had more cases and deaths relative to any other European country near it’s size. And there is NO evidence that Sweden has achieved herd immunity as there is no such achievement anywhere in the world. Assuming that covid 19 won’t act like other coronaviruses in having short term immunity is folly. Even on the short time the virus has been known there isn’t evidence of long term immunity.

      Reply

    • @Cc Did you get your info from the news? One more thing , why are they all racing for a vaccine if you couldn’t achieve herd immunity ? Where is the proof that vaccine-induced herd immunity actually exists? (Hint: information from the CDC’s own website shows that vaccines do not confer anything like lifelong immunity, and also that adult vaccination coverage is on average well less than 50%.)

      Reply

  13. Transmission of CV-19 occurs mostly through news broadcasting. The virus settles in between the ears and affects rational thinking. Symptoms may include hyper-vigilant cleansing, distrust of friends and neighbors, and an overwhelming urge to give up basic human rights in exchange for the perception of safety. Individuals with larger vacuums between the ears are at higher risk.

    Reply

    • Rastrman TheSeer
      Your opening post…. BRILLIANT!

      Why have they SABOTAGED (crapflooded) the news with 50% to 75% of it’s content INCESSANTLY talking about this “CONTAGIOUS and DEADLY” virus?

      I would have DIED EVERY MONTH from March 2020 to August 2020, with my outdoor exploits (excursions)!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      Reply

    • @Atheist7 Because they’re taking orders from the higher ups. Pyramidal, top-down chain of abuse and control, similar to multi-level marketing schemes. When we finally take out the top 0.001% the pyramid will cease to function.

      Reply

    • This is why I’d never get tested. If I feel sick I’ll just self quarantine and monitor it myself. Next thing you know I’m getting a false positive and I’m out for mandatory 2 weeks and they’re trying to inject random vaccines in me that end up wrecking me worse than the virus would have.

      Reply

