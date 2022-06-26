62 comments

  1. “The worst thing about Trump isn’t what we’ve learned about him, it’s what we’ve learned about our family, friends and neighbors who support him.”

  2. Jordan never fails. Been watching him since he started on Daily Show. Stark comedic genius.

    1. @Jason C. * To me, it just seems to be Human Nature in many respects. The mentality of these Ignorant people, is the mindset of “UNYIELDING STUBBORNEST”.🤪🤦‍♂

    2. @M Hall True study: there is a direct correlation (sorry big word for you) with the number of emojis used and functioning intellect level. Or, more emojis = lower intellect

    3. It’s not really look how these reporters totally ignored the Insurrection at the supreme court.

  5. Reminds me of the wildly facial expressions and responses I saw with the Reverend Jim Jones supporters back in the mid to late 1970s.

    3. Yes. People just went along, thinking they were doing the right thing, even to the point of poisoning their own children.

  6. “How can you be up 316,000 votes and lose”.
    Well, it was only 10pm and not all votes were counted yet.
    Then ask them, “should every legitimate vote be counted?”

  7. Those people live in an alternate reality, you will never change their minds. They are not capable of thinking for themselves.

  9. i pity the people in the US and my heart goes out to you!
    i almost feel guilty for seeing “thank god i don’t live in the US”
    my thoughts and prayers are with all of you

    2. @Nancy Howard i understand and i feel you Nancy..insane times, dont forget the world is watchin and praying

  10. Supreme court nominees who lied during hearings should be brought to justice ,they aren’t above the law!

  11. Jordan is the best at what he does, gets people to stumble over their own statements and look stupid, but they don’t realize it.
    Thanks Jordan

    1. @DarqJestor yes this was on a comical standing but it’s a little difficult to separate being serious and having it be comical with this topic. In support of Jordan he didn’t do anything special or extra in making them look stupid they did so on their own accord.

  12. A clone? 😱

    My God. These people are living an alternate reality. It’s more sad than funny…

  13. These people have so heavily bought into a lie they have to say anything to avoid accepting the truth.

    3. @Shane Alan When asked what happened on January 6th, the people in the video couldn’t answer, yet they KNOW with absolute certainty that Russia was a hoax. 🤣🤣🤣

  14. lmfao that was scary. I cant believe we have that many ignorant people in this country. Jesus help us all.

    1. I wonder if this is representative of the average Trump supporter at rallies, or if it’s the slightly more idiotic hilarious ones who are willing to be broadcast. I wonder if there are any reasonable discussions that are left out of the final product that they lack entertainment factor. we are definitely missing a lot of footage, though I’m uncertain if the missing footage would get less psychotic or more psychotic than what we already view.

  15. It’s upsetting to know that LIES got into their hearts. It’s so hard for some of them to see reality

  16. I know it’s mean to laugh at others but klepper videos are something my whole family looks forward to!! We message one another once we get alerts of his videos, some of us watch together, it’s just the best!!

  17. Jordan Klepper rocks, his courage, ability to engage with MAGA people, and his reporting is awesome!

  18. “My brain already hurts.” Wow. That’s the pain I’ve been feeling. Couldn’t pinpoint it. But you nailed it. Sometimes defining the problem helps.

  19. It is incredible to see cognitive dissonance working so hard.

    What could we possibly do in order to break down this barrier and start to sway hearts and minds?

  20. It’s so hard for folks to admit they’re victims of a con. They’ll think, say, and do anything to deny they were duped and avoid embarrassment.

    3. It’s a cult mentality. Same things a cult does, has been done to them. They are true believers. And won’t stop until something awful happens to them. Or someone they love. Sadly.

