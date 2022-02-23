Skip to content
64 comments
The middle class always pays the buck.
@A F the middle class is now all the republicans.
@lopez Jose we are not a socialist country. maybe you could move to europe.
@kay armstrong I should thats where all my tax money is going, I’ll be able to get free health insurance at the cost of american taxpayers.
@lopez Jose i prefer US healthcare
theres a reason ppl come to the US for healthcare
and its not cuz the quality is always better
@kay armstrong i dont think he was asking for universal healthcare
i think he was just stating they get free healthcare because our tax dollars defend their countries and trade routes
What a surprise, an opportunity for rich people to get even richer, whilst the poor will get taken away even the little that they had. Not all sins go unpunished before death, wealthy people would do well to heed those words before profiteering out of war and other human beings suffering.
@Catania Momma Italia you watch too much Alex Jones. They’re just stupid don’t think so much into it
@The Study I think the parties have swopped. Republicans have been the ones fighting for freedom and liberals have been fighting for censorship and less Freedoms
@Catania Momma Italia that s what they make you think . All about those who have power and gold .
@Say Less Yes, sadly, money controls everything.
@Jason Marchi That’s a fact !!! I see no lies !
Doesn’t the US have it’s own oil reserves? So why the rise in oil prices.
@Chris Bammer because Joe ended trumps energy policies. In 2019 we were producing more energy than we consumed, joe got rid of trumps policies, fast forward to today and we buy over 300 barrelz a day from russia amd joe was kind enough to give his buddy putin a pipeline while shutting down a number of ours. The only reason we are not using our own oil, is failed democratic leadership
@#issuesthatmatter Thank you for stating the truth.
Because Biden destroyed American energy independence, to buy Putin’s oil.
Damn, demonrats are asleep like their communist supporting president
@Janie K Carney wrong…..Biden put a cap on their drilling limits. Biden destroyed American energy independence to buy oil from Putin, dummy
And there is that pesky treaty that the gov signed with the native Americans back on the dY about not being able to drill for oil on native American reservations. Damn native americans.
jokes on them, my financial situation has been in pain since I graduated high school!
lmao same here i was finally fixing that problem got to enjoy 2 year of the great money and sence of accomplishment till i lost my jjob and hade to move home but allowed russia to build the nord start building nord stream no common sence id rather my fuel come from my country threw the ground then on a ships that are sinkable and from another country
Ong bro
You don’t know financial pain yet, just wait for your first divorce.😂🤣
@Deeds so true. 1 was enough. Won’t be marrying again to experience a 2nd 😓
Because you are lazy and you dont want to work, that is why you live in poverty
Wallet was affected before this invasion
Not my wallet. The increase groceries and rent took everything extra away
That’s what you get for voting democrat
@Nicole Canada we were NEVER energy independent. Our gas came from the Arab Emirates among others. That was one of the many lies the orange maggot told. Ok sweetie ask your self if by some chance we were energy independent, where did all our oil go. Did it perhaps evaporate honey?? Oh, no I see it disappeared along with the crumbling roads and collapsing bridges. Got me cupcake??
@Cid Sapient if you’re talking about the Canadien pipeline it was never finished. We are getting most of our oil from the Saudis who have raised the price from about $12 a barrel to almost $70
@Cid Sapient YOU’RE the one that’s empty headed. I bet you watch those propaganda channel for your news. Right. You don’t know real life. Baby bye
@Cid Sapient You need to stop voting for people that’s only in government for themselves
As long as Putin still lives just fine, he couldn’t care less about sanctions.
@Юлий Юлий
Hmm, I have worked with many Russians expats in another life … you are correct they didn’t buy into Russian nonsense at all … no wonder they were expats.
@Sergey Bovt proud of biden??? lol……….
@Ross Kneebone yeah, what else do they tell you? they sold their real estate in russia and gave up a good job for the “american dream”, and the “dream” hollowed them out rough. they do not admit that they turned out to be complete idiots who do not even have money to return home. and some are held by your “laws” that they will not be able to see their children born in the US if they leave the country, or loans that they can pay off never.
@Юлий Юлий ,, no
Joe Biden is weak
Biden , If Ukraine falls Where will we go to receive kickbacks on Foreign Aid packages
You are embarrassing yourself.
That’s a good one – and accurate as well.
They are going to blame Russia for the economic collapse!..lol….LMAO!
@dakota, not true. I’m also triggering you into a response on every single post i make
@Cellar Door I didn’t have any covid lockdowns lol
Exactly. As the great wealth transfer to the super-wealthy proceeds in the West, the super-wealthy of America and Western Europe want to convince their working people that they, the super-wealthy, and the working people of the West are “one” united against common external enemy. Which is why the Western politicians want this war so much.
@Cellar Door yeah, I guess if I was just a fat sow that couldn’t even convince her cats to give her attention, I’d probably just troll YouTube too, right Ms piggy?
Typical liberals methods.
We’re already feeling the ‘Putin Tax” on gas prices.
That is the Biden tax you have been feeling.
@Christian 153 Those executive orders he signed
I’m loving the price increases under Biden. I stay under water now
Gotta love when the millionaires tell us we need to pay
It’s time for the revolution. I’m sick of these bastards.
The average citizen pays higher gas prices.
The executives at Lockheed Martin and Raytheon get their new private jet.
It sure would be nice to be energy independent
Everyone was all about getting stimulus checks..myself included. They gave us a dollar and took back 3! Now they want 3 more!
i didnt want the checks
i only took them cuz if im going to pay taxes on everyone else i better take my cut
@Cid Sapient yeah well they’re taking it all back with interest.
@Ethan Perkins i got into crypto in 2014 when hilary announced her candidacy
i suggest u do so as well or find something similar u trust more
the govt cant touch private transactions it doesnt know about
when biden and the IRS said they were going to have banks report all deposits above $600 i returned to my anarchist roots 🙂
Biden and his Dumborats have hurt every facet of Amerrican life. I’m sure he isn’t done. Lets Go Brandon,I agree!!
I voted for Biden and now all I can say is “Let’s go Brandon!” (FJB).
Lol sure
My hope as a Russian American is for America to become a protectorate of Russia.
“By 2030 you’ll own nothing and be happy” Looks like they are keeping their word..
The beatings will continue until moral improves