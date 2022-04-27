43 comments

  1. Busted… I just have this sad feeling in my heart nothing is going to come out of this but all the evidence I don’t know who’s got the balls to make this stop

    1. @emort6 if you can’t see any dishonesty from the actions and words of your party then I’m lost for words at the poor level of education within the right wing supporters

    4. But maybe the lemmings will snap out of their stupor, and realize while they take everything to heart, their leaders are playing theater.

    1. We need someone or others to lead millions to the capitol to DC to protest the doj the president the vp THE D.O.J to do something NOWWWWWW!!!!! LETS GOOOOOOO !!! IM SO UPSET RIGHT NOW !!!

  5. It’s like filming a crime and selling the footage instead of telling the cops.
    Where was all this audio a year ago?
    Gotta wait for the book to come out to get the bonus damning evidence.

    2. I don’t think your example rises to level of equal comparison, but I certainly get your point. Along with agreeing that anyone who can be proven to have a hand in participating or rallying anything to do with this atrocity.

  7. Tomorrow someone will confront McCarthy about his call to Matt Gaetz, I presume his answer will be something like: “I have never told Gaetz to eat a corn dog with mustard”.

  8. Maybe if McCarthy and the GOP didn’t “love the poorly educated” so much, things would be different

    1. @Brandon Letzgo Maybe because they chose to vote as AMERICANS , they chose Country over party …. 🙂 Zoe

  9. Looking back, the only question I have: What does Donald Trump have on these people that put them in line?

  10. Doesn’t really matter how much McCarthy pounds his chest in private, he already admitted that he’s Trump’s bottom at the end of the day, which is all that matters

  13. For SIX YEARS we’ve heard the same thing? The walls are closing in! When he’s in cuffs let us know. Until then…

  14. Man, McCarthy was crying on Jan 6. I remember his call in interview on one of the stations. He was saying that things have gone too far and blah blah. Shorlty after he was at maralago bemding the knee to dear leader.

  17. “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.” — President Dwight D. Eisenhower (R), March 6, 1956

