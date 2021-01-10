This is what guides us. | MSNBC

TOPICS:
This is what guides us. | MSNBC 1

January 10, 2021

 

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

This is what guides us. | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

52 Comments on "This is what guides us. | MSNBC"

  1. Edwin Nakamura | January 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    Unfortunately a lot of MAGA’s never got the memo!!

  2. Richo | January 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM | Reply

    Seriously! Then make Trump accountable for inciting violence against Americans! Call out untruths and repeat, repeat, repeat TRUTHS!

  3. jimmy r | January 10, 2021 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    Imagine having an ego so big you will try to tear down the entire country rather than just admit that you lost an election fair and square. well unfortunately we don’t have to imagine, we’ve got the Mango Messiah, who has done it!

    • Debbie Rushing | January 10, 2021 at 6:23 PM | Reply

      @Drake Hound kind of like the rioting on the left only that was acceptable! This was no where near as bad as what the left has done over 4 years!

    • Drake Hound | January 10, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

      @Debbie Rushing NOWHERE NEAR AS BAD .. you just did the most UNAMERICAN thing ever.. you don’t think that is bad.
      You put AMERICA in a bad light in the face of the world… by storming your own CAPITOL.. if you can’t understand that. you ain’t American.

    • John Swo | January 10, 2021 at 6:43 PM | Reply

      @Drake Hound You can bet that poor Ms. Debbie doesn’t grasp the fact that protesting about police shooting unarmed Blacks is a real thing, while Trump’s lies about his being cheated is not a real thing so there’s little need to protest it.

    • Insignificant360 | January 10, 2021 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      Baby Cheesus is a malignant narcissist, and those always burn things down whenever they feel slighted. Mary Trump and Hillary Clinton tried to warn the country about him but half the population dismissed them as c@@@s, and in the end they were tragically validated.

    • moe kopahi | January 10, 2021 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Debbie Rushingread some books

  4. Timothy Lopez | January 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    💔Well, they are at this very moment planning acts of war against you. They are armed to the teeth and the police have demonstrated they will support a coup. We are in ACTUAL immediate danger. And it breaks my heart.

    • Jung skeptiker2017 | January 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      You are right. But nobody wants to see, that the near future could be much worse.
      Trump should be removed immediately from his job, so that Biden can give all needed orders to defeat all the fascists in the military, the police and other gevernment organiszations. Now they are too powerful. They have all informations and powerful weapons, which they can use. And they have no honour, which could stop them.

    • Deathgaze Reaper | January 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      Yep it’s about time something happened.

  5. Kim Watson | January 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    That only works when those who try to overturn a fair election are truly held accountable and not given a free pass to try again!

    • Lisa Lopez | January 10, 2021 at 5:20 PM | Reply

      exactlyyyyy

    • Xtrafibers | January 10, 2021 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      Its all a show , chill out. Everytime something like this happens the first thing you have to do is ask yourself who benefits?

    • Constituent A | January 10, 2021 at 6:02 PM | Reply

      @Xtrafibers Well, last time something like this happened, I wasn’t born yet. It was in 1814.

    • Xtrafibers | January 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM | Reply

      @Constituent A I meant a major event not this kind exactly. I meant every major event like war declarations , invasion, public discreditation, massive movement of finances , new laws , etc. Dont let the media make its opinion yours , think for yourself is what i am saying.

    • Constituent A | January 10, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      @Xtrafibers I never let the media make “its opinion” mine. Wouldn’t be my opinion then, would it?

  6. David Romney | January 10, 2021 at 4:50 PM | Reply

    Great propaganda piece! A call to reason can lead those who cannot do the job themselves!

  7. David J | January 10, 2021 at 4:51 PM | Reply

    Fear, greed, narcissism, insecurities, pettiness, malice, and massive debt are what drives Trump.

  8. The Zombie Whisperer | January 10, 2021 at 4:52 PM | Reply

    Tell that to Trump’s base, they are too ignorant to understand, so find the most simpleton way of doing it okay 👌

    • george mira | January 10, 2021 at 5:43 PM | Reply

      They have coalesced around it, and to define their hate ‘s roots is to believe that they do not have the murderous intent shared by trump.

    • John Jacoby | January 10, 2021 at 9:45 PM | Reply

      Republicans are also the most heavily armed citizens. Typical lazy Democrat youths are indoctrinated with hate towards Trump.
      Kamala Harris was right, democratic youth are stupid!!!!

  9. Allan Burns | January 10, 2021 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    The seditious attack on the Capitol resulted directly from the Big Fascist Lie being pushed by Trump, Hawley, Cruz, and others. Time to hold all involved accountable.

    • John | January 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      Boy you are right there about holding those accountable ; but I think Trump was just a small bump in the road. The next couple of weeks will tell ……….

    • Samurai44314 Games | January 10, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      Im sorry to inform you that (which you should know) no one will be held accountable never have never will be. Because they are the law sorry.

  10. Johnny English | January 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Well, Trump’s base didn’t exactly endear itself to the rest of the country by attacking the capitol building. The ash heap of history awaits them.

  11. Thomas Jeff | January 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    Its time this country learn that love has no color, and hate only destroys.

  12. Chris | January 10, 2021 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    We are a country of laws? Dear FBI, pls proof it !

  13. 3E Dior | January 10, 2021 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    “Alright, alright, everyone calm down. If you wanna blame somebody, blame me. It’s all my fault, I apologise for not removing him previously”
    – Covid

  14. Danny Murphy | January 10, 2021 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    What gets me is they call themselves Make America Great Again.

    • Insignificant360 | January 10, 2021 at 7:14 PM | Reply

      Well America was Made Great Again. Thanks to Baby Cheesus and his flock of sheep, the Democrats control the White House and Congress once more.

  15. Ro G | January 10, 2021 at 5:30 PM | Reply

    Teddy Roosevelt: “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.”
    t’rump cult: “WRONG!”
    America: 🤷🤦

  16. Ralph York | January 10, 2021 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    The seditious insurrectionists look at ‘We the People’ and see ‘We the White People …’

  17. Hecubus | January 10, 2021 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    “The complicated futility of ignorance.”
    -Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

    : )

  18. Tara J. Fitzgerald | January 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    Equal justice under the law!
    Trump needs to be charged and held accountable for his treasonous coup attempts!

  19. lily and murphy | January 10, 2021 at 6:08 PM | Reply

    Impeach. Impeach. Impeach.
    And, charge and incarcerate all those terrorists. Show no mercy.

  20. tfcooks | January 10, 2021 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    “A coup attempt without repercussions is just a training exercise.”

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.