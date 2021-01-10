» Subscribe to MSNBC:
This is what guides us. | MSNBC
Unfortunately a lot of MAGA’s never got the memo!!
Seriously! Then make Trump accountable for inciting violence against Americans! Call out untruths and repeat, repeat, repeat TRUTHS!
Do the same for all those on the left…we heard it for 4 years!
MAGA
Not “repeat”: IMPEACH. The Republican Party needs to unanimously disavow this declaration of war in no uncertain terms. If they don’t, we know what we’ve suspected all along: They’re as traitorous as these seditionists.
Make Hunter accountable for money laundering and child molesting
https://www.theepochtimes.com/black-lives-matter-activist-took-part-in-storming-of-capitol_3648749.html?utm_source=morningbriefnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=mb-2021-01-09
Imagine having an ego so big you will try to tear down the entire country rather than just admit that you lost an election fair and square. well unfortunately we don’t have to imagine, we’ve got the Mango Messiah, who has done it!
@Drake Hound kind of like the rioting on the left only that was acceptable! This was no where near as bad as what the left has done over 4 years!
@Debbie Rushing NOWHERE NEAR AS BAD .. you just did the most UNAMERICAN thing ever.. you don’t think that is bad.
You put AMERICA in a bad light in the face of the world… by storming your own CAPITOL.. if you can’t understand that. you ain’t American.
@Drake Hound You can bet that poor Ms. Debbie doesn’t grasp the fact that protesting about police shooting unarmed Blacks is a real thing, while Trump’s lies about his being cheated is not a real thing so there’s little need to protest it.
Baby Cheesus is a malignant narcissist, and those always burn things down whenever they feel slighted. Mary Trump and Hillary Clinton tried to warn the country about him but half the population dismissed them as c@@@s, and in the end they were tragically validated.
@Debbie Rushingread some books
💔Well, they are at this very moment planning acts of war against you. They are armed to the teeth and the police have demonstrated they will support a coup. We are in ACTUAL immediate danger. And it breaks my heart.
You are right. But nobody wants to see, that the near future could be much worse.
Trump should be removed immediately from his job, so that Biden can give all needed orders to defeat all the fascists in the military, the police and other gevernment organiszations. Now they are too powerful. They have all informations and powerful weapons, which they can use. And they have no honour, which could stop them.
Yep it’s about time something happened.
That only works when those who try to overturn a fair election are truly held accountable and not given a free pass to try again!
exactlyyyyy
Its all a show , chill out. Everytime something like this happens the first thing you have to do is ask yourself who benefits?
@Xtrafibers Well, last time something like this happened, I wasn’t born yet. It was in 1814.
@Constituent A I meant a major event not this kind exactly. I meant every major event like war declarations , invasion, public discreditation, massive movement of finances , new laws , etc. Dont let the media make its opinion yours , think for yourself is what i am saying.
@Xtrafibers I never let the media make “its opinion” mine. Wouldn’t be my opinion then, would it?
Great propaganda piece! A call to reason can lead those who cannot do the job themselves!
Fear, greed, narcissism, insecurities, pettiness, malice, and massive debt are what drives Trump.
A psychopathy so consuming that normalizing it with words is to consume the toxin as recreation.
@evil khor
How’s the weather in Yakutsk? Bye Pavlov
You could say that about the government also.
… and this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_x6QmuJdms
And the coming oil drill in Alaska.
Tell that to Trump’s base, they are too ignorant to understand, so find the most simpleton way of doing it okay 👌
They have coalesced around it, and to define their hate ‘s roots is to believe that they do not have the murderous intent shared by trump.
Republicans are also the most heavily armed citizens. Typical lazy Democrat youths are indoctrinated with hate towards Trump.
Kamala Harris was right, democratic youth are stupid!!!!
The seditious attack on the Capitol resulted directly from the Big Fascist Lie being pushed by Trump, Hawley, Cruz, and others. Time to hold all involved accountable.
Boy you are right there about holding those accountable ; but I think Trump was just a small bump in the road. The next couple of weeks will tell ……….
Im sorry to inform you that (which you should know) no one will be held accountable never have never will be. Because they are the law sorry.
Well, Trump’s base didn’t exactly endear itself to the rest of the country by attacking the capitol building. The ash heap of history awaits them.
Some how I don’t think that was even 10% of his supporters .
Its time this country learn that love has no color, and hate only destroys.
Amen and Amen
We are a country of laws? Dear FBI, pls proof it !
“Alright, alright, everyone calm down. If you wanna blame somebody, blame me. It’s all my fault, I apologise for not removing him previously”
– Covid
If I was religious, it looks as if ‘God’ also ‘tried’ … but failed.
What gets me is they call themselves Make America Great Again.
Well America was Made Great Again. Thanks to Baby Cheesus and his flock of sheep, the Democrats control the White House and Congress once more.
Teddy Roosevelt: “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.”
t’rump cult: “WRONG!”
America: 🤷🤦
The seditious insurrectionists look at ‘We the People’ and see ‘We the White People …’
You cant call it insurrection if all there charged with is trespassing.
“The complicated futility of ignorance.”
-Kurt Vonnegut Jr.
: )
indeed!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0tQKnauRjk
Equal justice under the law!
Trump needs to be charged and held accountable for his treasonous coup attempts!
Impeach. Impeach. Impeach.
And, charge and incarcerate all those terrorists. Show no mercy.
“A coup attempt without repercussions is just a training exercise.”