While railing against the Mueller probe this week, the president told audience members at the Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit that Article II of the Constitution gives him the right to do 'whatever I want as president.' The panel discusses.

'This Is Why He Can't Have A Second Term' | Morning Joe | MSNBC