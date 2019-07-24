‘This Is Why He Can’t Have A Second Term’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC

July 24, 2019

 

While railing against the Mueller probe this week, the president told audience members at the Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit that Article II of the Constitution gives him the right to do 'whatever I want as president.' The panel discusses.
69 Comments on "‘This Is Why He Can’t Have A Second Term’ | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. denisg2000 | July 24, 2019 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    If he gets re-elected it will be a dictatorship.

  2. Trumpocalypse | July 24, 2019 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    Anyone who thinks he is above the law should never hold public office. Period.

    • Basketball Coach | July 24, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      you are talking about Clinton i thought so.

    • Anonymous | July 24, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      @incipidsigninsetup When he leaves office he will be prosecuted for any crimes he committed before taking office!

    • Texas Chainsaw Jesus | July 24, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      Trump is like one of those youtube vids on how to lance a boil. Trump’s Presidency is the boil, and Trump himself is the gnarly puss that oozes out.

    • Victor Schmidt | July 24, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

      @Defenestrator as well as the Democratic party. Pelosi is playing politics and not living up to her constitutional obligation of keeping the president accountable to the people.

  3. Penny Sutch | July 24, 2019 at 8:39 AM | Reply

    tRump has abused the presidency and the constitution.He prefers Dictators than his advisers.He has degraded people in every way possible.He creates chaos to avoid what is ready happening in America.✌

    • Kman8962 | July 24, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      True. He has done all these things. I believe the larger focus should be those who have allowed such behavior unbecoming the President of the United States. From members of Congress to the every zealots posing as American citizens. Those are the roots that have given this nasty plant life.

    • Eric Noriega | July 24, 2019 at 11:57 AM | Reply

      He has sexually assaulted women and of course no justice no charges– he said “grab them by the pu***y”

    • Downright Dutch | July 24, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      Penny Sutch Mueller: “No Not Not Guilty until Not Not Proven Not Not Innocent”. Sure, again Flippertheflipflop by fake msm ‘news’! 🤷‍♂️ I believe the fake focus on Rrrussiahhrussiahh and Trump is going to change, HAS to chance now: to Oekrainekrainekraine, EnglandEnglandEngland (!spying fake Steeldossier) kiLIARyLIARLAIry📣🤣 Sorry msm media‼️ Sorry inaccessible far-off LEFT ‘democrats’‼️Sorry deep staters‼️ Sorry filthy liars‼️ Sorry anti Trumpers‼️ Sorry for ACCOUNTIBILITY soon, and prisontime‼️ Yes leaking sh*t NYT, CNN etc‼️Sorry (black and white) racists‼️Sorry 24/7 haters‼️ Sorry ungodly anti Americans‼️

  4. Miz 35 | July 24, 2019 at 8:45 AM | Reply

    The investigation was 35million and the government recovered 46million from Manafort. It made 11million!

  5. Rhonda K | July 24, 2019 at 8:46 AM | Reply

    The audiences that continually show up and support him is what is REALLY sickens me. They are truly and consistently emboldening a wannabe dictator. Don’t compare to Hitler? We have gone passed that, America. We are there.

    • Pat Boertee | July 24, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      They are probably being paid to cheer him on…

    • Curtis Ray | July 24, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @Pat Boertee go trump go ! Trump rocks! Trump is the boss! How much money do i get for saying that?

    • Ann Owens | July 24, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @shav12 Give Trump time and IF it will keep HIM in a Position of Power and Control HE WILL BE WORSE THAN HITLER! No Thanks.

    • DarthSailorMoon | July 24, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      ​@Jeremy Backup You really do need to read a history book. Trump is far worse than Hitler. Trump’s speeches are compared to a 5 year old ignorant, and spoiled child compared to Hitler’s. Hitler had his racist reasons to blame the Jews for the loss of world war 1 with their leftist beliefs. Trump is just racist who will tell Americans that were born here to “go back where they came from” just from having a different color, and race.

    • Jianeen | July 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Need to know their faces and schools. I’m legit scared!!

  6. John Swofford | July 24, 2019 at 8:46 AM | Reply

    Trump is freaking on Twitter over Mueller’s testimony today. If Trump is so innocent, why would he be freaking out so much?

    • kay1234569 | July 24, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Or why did he not meet Muller for an interview – what was he hiding? Over and over again Muller in his report points out attempts to obstruct.

  7. J R | July 24, 2019 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    America under trump is a sideshow.

  8. Erika Welindt | July 24, 2019 at 8:50 AM | Reply

    What are you all waiting for, its not getting any better

  9. will ty | July 24, 2019 at 8:55 AM | Reply

    We gotta get out and vote this time in 2020

  10. X A | July 24, 2019 at 8:57 AM | Reply

    Trump has the most sickening voice ever. He exudes slime.

    • TellyToby 710 | July 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      – – O MY GOSH !! – – That is EXACTLY what i have been saying from the start ! – -His voice is REALLY bad…makes me feel i might have to soon Vomit. – How can ANYONE like him ….even as a Person YET a President !??!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! – – What an embarrassment he is – – wow. – –

    • carla mattson | July 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      I totally agree! He literally sounds like a clown!! His voice is sickening.

  11. Genady Perchenko | July 24, 2019 at 9:01 AM | Reply

    Trump is a dictator in training. During the second term the training wheels will come off.

  12. Les Field | July 24, 2019 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    One conman is enough. Now we have Two conman. A British Trump. Boris.🎃🎃

    • Bernadine McEnroe | July 24, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      Trump and trump-lite

    • Telly Vin-a | July 24, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      showing that the british are no more intelligent than americans, both countries full of gullible fools

    • Florence Gomer | July 24, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Boris has not been elected by the people. There has been no election. The former leader announced intention to resign. Three hundred Conservative MPs whittled 15 candidates down to 2, and then 150 000 members of the Conservative Party (0.25% of the electorate) chose one of those two to be party leader and PM.

    • clare dyson | July 24, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @Telly Vin-a just like 👆 they said. 150,000 is a tiny percent not worth mentioning in comparison to the millions in the country who DIDNT get a say.

    • gina george-taylor | July 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Les Field I disagree with you when it comes to Boris pls. We don’t have a british trump and in Britain Boris would not get away with all trump gets away with so please correct your thoughts thanks

  13. Von Dor | July 24, 2019 at 9:03 AM | Reply

    I laugh every time I hear him say “no obstruction “. Completely opposite of what the report says.

    • Chris Rockey | July 24, 2019 at 9:53 AM | Reply

      Yeah. Honestly how does he legally get away with it?

    • CD Smith | July 24, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Chris Rockey — He doesn’t. We’re literally seeing government oversight playing out before our eyes. There are also over two dozen other investigations going on against Trump in NY. If any of it comes to anything indictable I would wager a great deal that those charges will be waiting once he’s no longer President. and hopefully that day comes in January of 2021. Giving this lying sack of cheeto dust another 4 years would be the worst mistake America has ever made to date.

  14. Ruth Hall | July 24, 2019 at 9:04 AM | Reply

    This president is doing Anything he wants All because of the Republican gave up their power This President is above the law

  15. Benjamin Sandoval | July 24, 2019 at 9:05 AM | Reply

    He’s Afraid Of What Mueller Is Going To Say!!!

  16. T M | July 24, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    Trump rallying his version of Hitler Youth. Scary!

  17. Michael Hoerig | July 24, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    You do NOT have the right to do whatever you want! Mueller report did NOT say you didn’t obstruct justice. In fact, the DOJ indicted 30 people as a direct result of that report. To say they found NOTHING is a bold-faced LIE!

  18. FortCC | July 24, 2019 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    The 21st century brown shirts. Hitler would have been proud.

    • DarthSailorMoon | July 24, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      Hitler would of been disgusted… At least Hitler cared about Germany and wanted Germany first, Trump never did any of that for America.

    • Rem 68 | July 24, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      you people are wacked I would never vote for anybody you people would vote for

  19. Canuck Fundy | July 24, 2019 at 9:23 AM | Reply

    There should be a vetting policy for anyone running for public office. That would have prevented this entire criminal administration.

  20. Urmy Sunn Sunnrrff | July 24, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    Trump is dangerously incompetent…

    Rephrase. Trump is outrageously dangerous for America’s security and is completely compromised by Russia because of his greed for money.

    You can bet Trump is giving secrets to Russia.

    Trump is driven by greed .

