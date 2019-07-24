While railing against the Mueller probe this week, the president told audience members at the Turning Point USA Teen Student Action Summit that Article II of the Constitution gives him the right to do 'whatever I want as president.' The panel discusses.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
'This Is Why He Can't Have A Second Term' | Morning Joe | MSNBC
If he gets re-elected it will be a dictatorship.
denisg2000 it’s all in your hands Americans. You have the votes. Will you do the same mistake as in 2016?
@MP398310 does your country have term limits? How about setting Democratic tradition?
@Jacob Schmidt the Republican majority in the Senate would look the other way if trump were proven to be a pedophiliac cannibalistic serial killer.
what are you going to do about it snowflake cry to mommy hahahahahah
Anyone who thinks he is above the law should never hold public office. Period.
you are talking about Clinton i thought so.
@incipidsigninsetup When he leaves office he will be prosecuted for any crimes he committed before taking office!
Trump is like one of those youtube vids on how to lance a boil. Trump’s Presidency is the boil, and Trump himself is the gnarly puss that oozes out.
@Defenestrator as well as the Democratic party. Pelosi is playing politics and not living up to her constitutional obligation of keeping the president accountable to the people.
tRump has abused the presidency and the constitution.He prefers Dictators than his advisers.He has degraded people in every way possible.He creates chaos to avoid what is ready happening in America.✌
True. He has done all these things. I believe the larger focus should be those who have allowed such behavior unbecoming the President of the United States. From members of Congress to the every zealots posing as American citizens. Those are the roots that have given this nasty plant life.
He has sexually assaulted women and of course no justice no charges– he said “grab them by the pu***y”
Penny Sutch Mueller: “No Not Not Guilty until Not Not Proven Not Not Innocent”. Sure, again Flippertheflipflop by fake msm ‘news’! 🤷♂️ I believe the fake focus on Rrrussiahhrussiahh and Trump is going to change, HAS to chance now: to Oekrainekrainekraine, EnglandEnglandEngland (!spying fake Steeldossier) kiLIARyLIARLAIry📣🤣 Sorry msm media‼️ Sorry inaccessible far-off LEFT ‘democrats’‼️Sorry deep staters‼️ Sorry filthy liars‼️ Sorry anti Trumpers‼️ Sorry for ACCOUNTIBILITY soon, and prisontime‼️ Yes leaking sh*t NYT, CNN etc‼️Sorry (black and white) racists‼️Sorry 24/7 haters‼️ Sorry ungodly anti Americans‼️
The investigation was 35million and the government recovered 46million from Manafort. It made 11million!
@Miz 35 Yes! Also it made much more money than previously noted. trump is now saying the cost was 40 million. He keeps upping it every time.
You’re running very complicated arithmetical calculations for trumpturds, buddy..
And their will be more money from trump too when he goes to jail!!!
Mueller investigation made a profit. of course GOP is a herd of liars .
The audiences that continually show up and support him is what is REALLY sickens me. They are truly and consistently emboldening a wannabe dictator. Don’t compare to Hitler? We have gone passed that, America. We are there.
They are probably being paid to cheer him on…
@Pat Boertee go trump go ! Trump rocks! Trump is the boss! How much money do i get for saying that?
@shav12 Give Trump time and IF it will keep HIM in a Position of Power and Control HE WILL BE WORSE THAN HITLER! No Thanks.
@Jeremy Backup You really do need to read a history book. Trump is far worse than Hitler. Trump’s speeches are compared to a 5 year old ignorant, and spoiled child compared to Hitler’s. Hitler had his racist reasons to blame the Jews for the loss of world war 1 with their leftist beliefs. Trump is just racist who will tell Americans that were born here to “go back where they came from” just from having a different color, and race.
Need to know their faces and schools. I’m legit scared!!
Trump is freaking on Twitter over Mueller’s testimony today. If Trump is so innocent, why would he be freaking out so much?
Or why did he not meet Muller for an interview – what was he hiding? Over and over again Muller in his report points out attempts to obstruct.
America under trump is a sideshow.
What are you all waiting for, its not getting any better
We gotta get out and vote this time in 2020
Sorry but blacks are done with this voting system. We don’t care if he wins again….. America is full of prejudice maggots before Trump….. We are opting out this process
I Agree! This video is Racist! Trump is Racist! Only Hillary and Bernie are not Racist! vote Democrat to not be Racist!
@SickladyYour right , its the Declaration of Independence all over again.
that’s Trump with one M
Trump has the most sickening voice ever. He exudes slime.
– – O MY GOSH !! – – That is EXACTLY what i have been saying from the start ! – -His voice is REALLY bad…makes me feel i might have to soon Vomit. – How can ANYONE like him ….even as a Person YET a President !??!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! – – What an embarrassment he is – – wow. – –
I totally agree! He literally sounds like a clown!! His voice is sickening.
Trump is a dictator in training. During the second term the training wheels will come off.
Anderson Cooper said DJT was “dictator curious.”
Wrong he’s worse he’s the antichrist in training wake up sheeple the bible says the antichrist is called the lawless one the man of sin, yep sounds just like trump people wake the fudge up.
During the second term!?! NO THANKS.
@Nancy Jay …We will demand Trump be impeached. PERIOD
@Urmy Sunn Sunnrrff Agreed.
One conman is enough. Now we have Two conman. A British Trump. Boris.🎃🎃
Trump and trump-lite
showing that the british are no more intelligent than americans, both countries full of gullible fools
Boris has not been elected by the people. There has been no election. The former leader announced intention to resign. Three hundred Conservative MPs whittled 15 candidates down to 2, and then 150 000 members of the Conservative Party (0.25% of the electorate) chose one of those two to be party leader and PM.
@Telly Vin-a just like 👆 they said. 150,000 is a tiny percent not worth mentioning in comparison to the millions in the country who DIDNT get a say.
Les Field I disagree with you when it comes to Boris pls. We don’t have a british trump and in Britain Boris would not get away with all trump gets away with so please correct your thoughts thanks
I laugh every time I hear him say “no obstruction “. Completely opposite of what the report says.
Yeah. Honestly how does he legally get away with it?
@Chris Rockey — He doesn’t. We’re literally seeing government oversight playing out before our eyes. There are also over two dozen other investigations going on against Trump in NY. If any of it comes to anything indictable I would wager a great deal that those charges will be waiting once he’s no longer President. and hopefully that day comes in January of 2021. Giving this lying sack of cheeto dust another 4 years would be the worst mistake America has ever made to date.
This president is doing Anything he wants All because of the Republican gave up their power This President is above the law
The Democrats too.
The Democratic base has become delusional. Let’s stop illegal immigration, and change laws.
He’s Afraid Of What Mueller Is Going To Say!!!
I hope so
Trump rallying his version of Hitler Youth. Scary!
You do NOT have the right to do whatever you want! Mueller report did NOT say you didn’t obstruct justice. In fact, the DOJ indicted 30 people as a direct result of that report. To say they found NOTHING is a bold-faced LIE!
There was NO COLLUSION
Collusion is NOT a legal term.
The 21st century brown shirts. Hitler would have been proud.
Hitler would of been disgusted… At least Hitler cared about Germany and wanted Germany first, Trump never did any of that for America.
you people are wacked I would never vote for anybody you people would vote for
There should be a vetting policy for anyone running for public office. That would have prevented this entire criminal administration.
(Un)fortunately there is… they’re called elections.
All the Bankruptcies & gangster Banksters on 2 continents was overlooked (( somehow))
Trump is dangerously incompetent…
Rephrase. Trump is outrageously dangerous for America’s security and is completely compromised by Russia because of his greed for money.
You can bet Trump is giving secrets to Russia.
Trump is driven by greed .
Urmy Sunn Sunnrrff
Yes ! So is the conflicted one Donald !