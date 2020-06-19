‘This protest was different:’ Statesman photojournalist on documenting Floyd protests | USA TODAY

Photojournalist Ricardo B. Brazziell has been working at the Austin American-Statesman for 18 years. In this video we listen to Brazziell speak to some of his experiences being a journalist in Austin and moments that have stuck with him while covering the George Floyd protests.
Dear USA Today,
Thank you for posting.
My husband’s coworker and I spoke to each other the other day.
(they carpool to work when they can)
I haven’t seen her for a while and asked:
“How are you?”
She said:
“I’m living the dream. Or, someone’s nightmare, not sure which one”
I agree with her 100%
Inside Michigan, USA 🇺🇸
George Floyd was a hoax just like Arbery, just like Rayshard. Government doesn’t allow clear videos of executions to make the news, let alone before a trial. Stop being manipulated by divide and conquer propaganda.
One question “How Ignorant and Stupid do you have to be?”
What a great human ❤
Is changing the name of some pancake syrup really going to make the world a better place? That’s the real question.
Wow a very emotional statement, Mr Brazziell you brought a tear to my eye! You are making a difference so please dont stop!
Hope
This touched my heart so deep!!!❤️. GOD BLESS YOU🙏💯♥. Stay STRONG 💪 TOGETHER 👍🙏♥ Peace & Love!💯🙏👍
This protest monsters
Keep fighting America! Fight the war against corruption!
Its the American dream because you have to be sleeping to believe it.
Maybe stop demanding free stuff and sleep till noon
Stay strong 🤘
If a white woman gives birth only to white children, can she be convicted of racism? hhm:
Splash or spill the “”WHITE”” yeah “white-house” with black paint…ooooh the Capitol too
love my CHINA
RIOTS PERIOD.
NO FLAG
NO JULY 4
NO WELFARE CHECK
God is the I Am who I Am, the God of the bible from cover to cover, and the One who sent Jesus. Test my theory that He is against sin and God will respond back. God will bring America to Her knees again.
What a beta male and victim he is.
Mommy was his Daddy he acts like a woman.
I feel your pain brother , I love you …