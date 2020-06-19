‘This protest was different:’ Statesman photojournalist on documenting Floyd protests | USA TODAY

Photojournalist Ricardo B. Brazziell has been working at the Austin American-Statesman for 18 years. In this video we listen to Brazziell speak to some of his experiences being a journalist in Austin and moments that have stuck with him while covering the George Floyd protests.

