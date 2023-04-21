34 comments

    2. @DCBJ2011 At the time, the side of the moon facing away from the sun (dark) was the side facing toward the earth. Not the commonly referred to dark side, but the literal dark side. Of course the literal dark side faces the earth every month.

      Reply

    3. @madcow 3417 Wait, wha??! The moon is tidally locked! The same side, as mentioned, is always the side we see, IE facing the earth. What did I miss with the acquiescence of your detractor?
      I’ve had to missed some nuance…

      Reply

    5. @rmg03c you didn’t miss a nuance, you just took the words “dark side” not literally enough. Looking at it from the perspective of you being the earth, and you’re always looking right at the figurative light side of the moon. Sometimes the sun is behind you, lighting up that figurative light side. Sometimes the sun is in front of you and behind the moon, leaving the figurative light side in a shadow, making it a literal dark side. Sometimes the sun is between you and the moon and we’re all vaporized because the sun is larger than the earth-moon gap. I may have gone off on a tangent….

      Reply

  5. the other Eclipse is May 5th..
    the season of the Locust is May through September..
    I’m just saying 🤷..
    See : America B.C Shepherd Student
    The Zodiac speaks volumes.
    Thank you CNN ❤️ 😍 💖.

    Reply

    1. I’m in Perth Western Australia where we got a partial eclipse. Exmouth where they gathered for the total eclipse is 1200 km north of us. We looked at the local partial eclipse using a pinhole camera then watched the totality via the internet.

      Reply

  10. So a hybrid eclipse is just a solar eclipse…? I mean it’s beautiful, but idk what’s with the name lol

    Reply

    1. It looks like a total solar eclipse from some parts of the Earth closer to the Moon, but like an annular (ring shaped) eclipse from parts of the Earth farther from the Moon.

      Reply

  14. For anyone confused, a hybrid solar eclipse is called a hybrid because it combines two types of eclipse: a total solar eclipse, and an annular solar eclipse. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon is big enough and positioned correctly to cover the entire sun, while an annular eclipse is when the moon is still aligned but too small to cover the sun, so a ring of sunlight can still be seen. You can’t see both the annular and total solar eclipse from the same spot, but different parts of the Earth are different distances from the moon, so the moon appears bigger in some places than others. A hybrid solar eclipse means we have a annular solar eclipse in some parts of the Earth and a total solar eclipse in others.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.