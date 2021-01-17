At least 18 states are taking security precautions after the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. NBC’s Frank Figliuzzi says we are looking at an “almost permanent urgency inside our country,” and that we are going to see an increased security presence for the “foreseeable future.” » Subscribe to MSNBC:
‘This Threat Is NOT Going Away’: States Brace For Armed Protests After U.S. Capitol Attack | MSNBC
They must be arrested then and there!!
@UCvdBI4sKDNcFPg5EMzWlSPg Yep, exactly. Nothing invigorates freedom and democracy than the blood of the Traitor and the Racist.
They already caught one at the capital today.with fake id and guns and ammo in his truck trying to get past the barrier
@Maggie Mims His family called and warned DC police … Even these people’s families have had it with the tRump base.
@Beyond Stylz It’s so much like with ISIS. Most from Europe were disowned by their families, and who often called the police on them.
What about antifart and burn loot murder that was in attendance
It still confounds me why militia groups that stockpile guns and lean towards fascist ideas are tolerated. Inherently, they are illegal unless constituted by a government entities (states, county or national)
You know why.
Being in a group or having a gun isn’t illegal. When you shoot or threatening people …then it’s a crime. So…they will find those at the Capitol!!!
They like to interpret the constitution however they like to fit their bizarre ideals. They’re all fools.
Can’t even consider them “militias.” They’re terrorists organizations & they all need to be put down asap.
@Kathleen Austin By that same reasoning, driving drunk isn’t criminal; it’s only when you cause an accident because you are drunk …then it’s a crime.
Keep revealing yourselves. Bots and lies have confused you into believing there’s some silent majority out there. There isn’t. It’s an echo chamber for hate.
Our enemies may have thought they were weakening us and driving a divide among our country. Wrong. This will make us stronger and accelerate the process of eradicating racism from society.
You know how I know free speech isn’t being infringed on? I say whatever I want knowing what I say has consequences especially on a private platform.
@Willie Peet That’s a very compelling link Willie
@Ryan Sproviero https://documents2.theblackvault.com/documents/congress/crossfirehurricane/Handling%20Agent%201%20Redacted%20FINAL.pdf
This is “Agent 1” interview- it reads like a book- “Agent 1”- spills the beans. Russia =hoax.
@Ryan Sproviero, Keep talking Ryan…….someone may actually listen.
@Willie Peet You should ask yourself why that 160 page PDF can’t be posted on the internet. You think it’s because you’ve gained access to some special level classified document but the reality is you’re sharing unverified documents.
At the very least try explaining what’s inside what you’re sharing.
@HS keep answering and you’ll prove your statement correct. Good luck finding reality.
At this point “Iran China an Russia will be warning there citizens to avoid traveling to United States
I am retired Army. I’m not joking. They seriously do that.
They are!
Well i am from Ireland. My Uncle lives in Phoenix. I might visit next few years after politely refusing in 2018. My GF is Kenyan and she loves America but i worry seeing how much hatred there is for Black people let alone a mixed race couple.
I hope it improves but unless the internet gets banned i can only see humanity getting worse and worse tbh.
@SCOTUS says BidenWon putin is going to send KGB to your house now that you said that
@Orangutan Da!
Lock the threat up. 👉Trump👈
I will be watching at home. I am happy that we have a new President and Vice President and Senate. Trumpism is defeated!!!
75 million of us will be up in your doughy liberal face for the next 4 years.
@Biden Fraud ahahaha 🤣 😂 don’t make me laugh..you will be delt with..by us liberals and by the us government..you trump supporters or cultists are outnumbered
Let’s see you make that happen, Mr. Gender Confusion.
@Biden Fraud butt hurt heh ?? We’ve put up with trump for 4 years..we want democrats..they do a better job than Republicans
@Tristafur Butt just lost 24 M followers then. Not many more to go.
Any time a group of people show up armed and with zip ties or restraint as they call them They are not there to protest peacefully they want intimidation and threaten bodily harm. If they threaten the people protecting our government they need to be dealt with as terrorist.
Apparently the guy didn’t even bring them he stole the zip ties from the building’s security room
Americans now have more reason to fear Trump’s fanatical followers than Al Qaeda or ISIS
@V Bahahahaha
George Bush just added America to the axis of evil list.
not me someone will????
You mean – Al MAGASIS.
Do you really think 40k troops in dc are for trump supporters? 🙄
They’re allowing it. The Republicans have ruined America.
lolz deranged liberals still going on with their deranged mentality that they own America, everything in it, make all the rules and control the people
@frictionRx9 You can leave.
Republicans = domestic terrorist, the ones who attacked the capital on Jan 6 should get life in prison
@V no but your probably black so you can leave 🙃🙃
@Space Gamer1987 And you, you are a problem that needs fixing.
If they show up again start shooting . Best way to solve the problem
@DeadNorth 86 As the Democrats introduced policies to support voting rights, it became the favored party for most Black voters and has remained so since. With that realignment, many white racist voters who opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 left the Democratic Party to become Republicans.
@DeadNorth 86
If they bring violence, they die for what they believe in. “You can’t fix stupid. You can only watch it die”.
@Buff Straw
The Dixiecrats aka Southern Republicans. Ever wonder why the men in white robes have guns and support the Republican party? Well, there you have it.
ginkinky Rather than that, why not just get the fire trucks in and hose them all down with pink slime, to the Ghostbusters theme! Best way to shut it down quickly and humiliate at the same time.
They are going to have to shoot themselves
First time Troops are needed to fight Domestic Terrorists. Reason is Orange Tumor.
@Lorne Armstrong No, he didn’t, and no, the protests were violent. It’s all on camera, including the cameras of the terrorists.
😂👍
Your mind is complete mush if you think 40k troops at our capital right now is for some armed trumpers.
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
@Gabe Dudley Ain’t that the damned TRUTH!
That’s what’s coming next. Now that we have to have armed security and barriers at state legislatures to defend from the crazies in their ranks GOP will be crying “whaa police state whaaa” yeah, you built it lying hypocrites
Pretty sad time in America when the biggest terrorist threat to the country is its own citizens. The war on terror needs to be applied at home as well.
@Hobyo seams eerily familiar to ISIS
They been around for 400 years ain’t nothing new here folks this is amerikkka PERIOD
If you really want unity, you know what you need to do Senate Republicans. Stop the big lies by speaking the truth. Find him guilty as charged with evidence in hand. It will make it easier for the confused to figure out
Putin must be laughing.
The hubris is the terrorist narrative. Your own hubris about how great, best, free you believe you are.
No more Un Patriotic Twice Impeached Trump supporters!
Claira Janover wants you to give her money
Person Woman Man Camera TV and Jail 👌
Trump cigarettes the new brand.
When I see guys in their twenties walking around in Walmart with guns strapped to their belt – I don’t feel safe, and I don’t think, what a great country we live in. Smh
Yeah, and they shot dead an innocent black guy in Walmary the Toy section for holding a TOY GUN! If they want to battle the whole united States they will die in big numbers or die in Jail. I hope Men of ALL nationalities, especially Men of color are ready for these Terrorists! Protect yourself, family and your neighbors. We all need to be ready… NOT just the National guard or police. THIS IS DIFFERENT PEOPLE …these people know their way is a dying way and they feel the END IS NEAR! Lets Expose them all so we can create a. BETTER America that really BELIEVES, ALL MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL! 💕
They’re effing idiots. You need to strap on an friggin’ GUN in WALMART?? How pathetic can you be?
You should feel even less safe when someone turns on the ignition of a combustion engine vehicle or lights up a cigarette within passive smoking range. You people just need to decide whether it’s OK to carry an assault rifle with a full magazine to s protest or public building, that’s all.
@Stanley Wong That makes absolutely ZERO sense.
@Mary You’re entitled to your view but it’s the certainty of breathing polluted air with carcinogens vs risk of getting shot.
“When the looting starts, the shooting starts” Quote by Agent Orange.
Unless your a white supremacist in America! Then it’s “When the looting starts, the rooting starts!”
@James Perry The White Supremacist claim is that they can’t steal things that are their own possessions.
Makes sense to them.
These are terrorist that storm’s the capitol building, and most of them are getting misdemeanor charges.
So you could say the Threat Level is Orange?
Ba dum tss
No. An “armed protest” is not a protest. It’s a “show of force.” Or an “organized threat of violence.”
@Space Gamer1987 Dorn the Armor of God. The Communist Bot/Troll army will descend upon you soon. Their PANIC level is off the charts.
Terrorism.
@TheBase1aransas Those “patriots” tore down an American flag and replaced it with a Trump flag. They want to destroy democracy and install a king. How patriotic of them.
@Baruch Ben-David YOU Baruch are a Deep State SHILL. Twisting the Truth is what Satanic evil is all about. And the world is learning about you. Carry on.
(Are you so engrossed in your lies that you haven’t seen the planning meetings RECORDED by the infiltrators at the Trump march?) DARK > LIGHT
You chose a side. God Help you.
To think 40k troops at our capital right now is for some armed trumpers well, stupid. Something else is going on