‘This Threat Is NOT Going Away’: States Brace For Armed Protests After U.S. Capitol Attack | MSNBC

TOPICS:
‘This Threat Is NOT Going Away’: States Brace For Armed Protests After U.S. Capitol Attack | MSNBC 1

January 17, 2021

 

At least 18 states are taking security precautions after the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. NBC’s Frank Figliuzzi says we are looking at an “almost permanent urgency inside our country,” and that we are going to see an increased security presence for the “foreseeable future.” » Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

‘This Threat Is NOT Going Away’: States Brace For Armed Protests After U.S. Capitol Attack | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

86 Comments on "‘This Threat Is NOT Going Away’: States Brace For Armed Protests After U.S. Capitol Attack | MSNBC"

  1. Sher | January 16, 2021 at 6:34 PM | Reply

    They must be arrested then and there!!

    • Jasc Random | January 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM | Reply

      @UCvdBI4sKDNcFPg5EMzWlSPg Yep, exactly. Nothing invigorates freedom and democracy than the blood of the Traitor and the Racist.

    • Maggie Mims | January 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM | Reply

      They already caught one at the capital today.with fake id and guns and ammo in his truck trying to get past the barrier

    • Beyond Stylz | January 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

      @Maggie Mims His family called and warned DC police … Even these people’s families have had it with the tRump base.

    • Jasc Random | January 16, 2021 at 7:05 PM | Reply

      @Beyond Stylz It’s so much like with ISIS. Most from Europe were disowned by their families, and who often called the police on them.

    • DeadNorth 86 | January 16, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      What about antifart and burn loot murder that was in attendance

  2. Temporal Soliton | January 16, 2021 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    It still confounds me why militia groups that stockpile guns and lean towards fascist ideas are tolerated. Inherently, they are illegal unless constituted by a government entities (states, county or national)

    • redwine641 | January 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      You know why.

    • Kathleen Austin | January 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      Being in a group or having a gun isn’t illegal. When you shoot or threatening people …then it’s a crime. So…they will find those at the Capitol!!!

    • Activate Windows | January 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      They like to interpret the constitution however they like to fit their bizarre ideals. They’re all fools.

    • Yeah Yeah | January 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM | Reply

      Can’t even consider them “militias.” They’re terrorists organizations & they all need to be put down asap.

    • DynaCatlovesme | January 16, 2021 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      @Kathleen Austin By that same reasoning, driving drunk isn’t criminal; it’s only when you cause an accident because you are drunk …then it’s a crime.

  3. Ryan Sproviero | January 16, 2021 at 6:38 PM | Reply

    Keep revealing yourselves. Bots and lies have confused you into believing there’s some silent majority out there. There isn’t. It’s an echo chamber for hate.

    Our enemies may have thought they were weakening us and driving a divide among our country. Wrong. This will make us stronger and accelerate the process of eradicating racism from society.

    You know how I know free speech isn’t being infringed on? I say whatever I want knowing what I say has consequences especially on a private platform.

  4. DieDie Shotbyboyboy | January 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    At this point “Iran China an Russia will be warning there citizens to avoid traveling to United States

  5. SCOTUS says BidenWon | January 16, 2021 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    Lock the threat up. 👉Trump👈

  6. Anne Parent | January 16, 2021 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    I will be watching at home. I am happy that we have a new President and Vice President and Senate. Trumpism is defeated!!!

  7. Playhouse In the woods | January 16, 2021 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    Any time a group of people show up armed and with zip ties or restraint as they call them They are not there to protest peacefully they want intimidation and threaten bodily harm. If they threaten the people protecting our government they need to be dealt with as terrorist.

  8. Brian Elmore | January 16, 2021 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Americans now have more reason to fear Trump’s fanatical followers than Al Qaeda or ISIS

  9. Stimulus Dragon | January 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    They’re allowing it. The Republicans have ruined America.

  10. ginkinky | January 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    If they show up again start shooting . Best way to solve the problem

    • Buff Straw | January 16, 2021 at 7:53 PM | Reply

      @DeadNorth 86 As the Democrats introduced policies to support voting rights, it became the favored party for most Black voters and has remained so since. With that realignment, many white racist voters who opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 left the Democratic Party to become Republicans.

    • Dizzy Duke | January 16, 2021 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      @DeadNorth 86
      If they bring violence, they die for what they believe in. “You can’t fix stupid. You can only watch it die”.

    • Dizzy Duke | January 16, 2021 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      @Buff Straw
      The Dixiecrats aka Southern Republicans. Ever wonder why the men in white robes have guns and support the Republican party? Well, there you have it.

    • Helen Pauls | January 16, 2021 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      ginkinky Rather than that, why not just get the fire trucks in and hose them all down with pink slime, to the Ghostbusters theme! Best way to shut it down quickly and humiliate at the same time.

    • Claude Williams | January 16, 2021 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      They are going to have to shoot themselves

  11. Danrion | January 16, 2021 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    First time Troops are needed to fight Domestic Terrorists. Reason is Orange Tumor.

  12. SteelFisher | January 16, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    That’s what’s coming next. Now that we have to have armed security and barriers at state legislatures to defend from the crazies in their ranks GOP will be crying “whaa police state whaaa” yeah, you built it lying hypocrites

  13. ginkinky | January 16, 2021 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Pretty sad time in America when the biggest terrorist threat to the country is its own citizens. The war on terror needs to be applied at home as well.

  14. Make Racists Afraid Again | January 16, 2021 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    No more Un Patriotic Twice Impeached Trump supporters!

  15. Roger Nguyen | January 16, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Person Woman Man Camera TV and Jail 👌

  16. FINISH STRONG | January 16, 2021 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    When I see guys in their twenties walking around in Walmart with guns strapped to their belt – I don’t feel safe, and I don’t think, what a great country we live in. Smh

    • lee Dixon | January 16, 2021 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      Yeah, and they shot dead an innocent black guy in Walmary the Toy section for holding a TOY GUN! If they want to battle the whole united States they will die in big numbers or die in Jail. I hope Men of ALL nationalities, especially Men of color are ready for these Terrorists! Protect yourself, family and your neighbors. We all need to be ready… NOT just the National guard or police. THIS IS DIFFERENT PEOPLE …these people know their way is a dying way and they feel the END IS NEAR! Lets Expose them all so we can create a. BETTER America that really BELIEVES, ALL MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL! 💕

    • Mary | January 16, 2021 at 11:38 PM | Reply

      They’re effing idiots. You need to strap on an friggin’ GUN in WALMART?? How pathetic can you be?

    • Stanley Wong | January 16, 2021 at 11:52 PM | Reply

      You should feel even less safe when someone turns on the ignition of a combustion engine vehicle or lights up a cigarette within passive smoking range. You people just need to decide whether it’s OK to carry an assault rifle with a full magazine to s protest or public building, that’s all.

    • Mary | January 16, 2021 at 11:54 PM | Reply

      @Stanley Wong That makes absolutely ZERO sense.

    • Stanley Wong | January 17, 2021 at 12:01 AM | Reply

      @Mary You’re entitled to your view but it’s the certainty of breathing polluted air with carcinogens vs risk of getting shot.

  17. PeaceBeUnto You | January 16, 2021 at 7:19 PM | Reply

    “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” Quote by Agent Orange.

    • James Perry | January 16, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      Unless your a white supremacist in America! Then it’s “When the looting starts, the rooting starts!”

    • i minabrons | January 16, 2021 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @James Perry The White Supremacist claim is that they can’t steal things that are their own possessions.
      Makes sense to them.

  18. Bobby Woods | January 16, 2021 at 7:55 PM | Reply

    These are terrorist that storm’s the capitol building, and most of them are getting misdemeanor charges.

  19. Brendan Kiernan | January 16, 2021 at 7:57 PM | Reply

    So you could say the Threat Level is Orange?

  20. James Myers | January 16, 2021 at 8:35 PM | Reply

    No. An “armed protest” is not a protest. It’s a “show of force.” Or an “organized threat of violence.”

    • TheBase1aransas | January 16, 2021 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Space Gamer1987 Dorn the Armor of God. The Communist Bot/Troll army will descend upon you soon. Their PANIC level is off the charts.

    • Baruch Ben-David | January 16, 2021 at 11:40 PM | Reply

      Terrorism.

    • Baruch Ben-David | January 16, 2021 at 11:42 PM | Reply

      @TheBase1aransas Those “patriots” tore down an American flag and replaced it with a Trump flag. They want to destroy democracy and install a king. How patriotic of them.

    • TheBase1aransas | January 16, 2021 at 11:52 PM | Reply

      @Baruch Ben-David YOU Baruch are a Deep State SHILL. Twisting the Truth is what Satanic evil is all about. And the world is learning about you. Carry on.
      (Are you so engrossed in your lies that you haven’t seen the planning meetings RECORDED by the infiltrators at the Trump march?) DARK > LIGHT
      You chose a side. God Help you.

    • Gabe Dudley | January 16, 2021 at 11:58 PM | Reply

      To think 40k troops at our capital right now is for some armed trumpers well, stupid. Something else is going on

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.