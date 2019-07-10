This Toronto man keeps getting mystery Amazon packages

TOPICS:
This Toronto man keeps getting mystery Amazon packages 1

July 10, 2019

 

An Etobicoke man believes he is the victim of a "brushing" scam, in which sellers mail their own products to unsuspecting consumers.

5 Comments on "This Toronto man keeps getting mystery Amazon packages"

  1. 20PinoyAdik10 | July 9, 2019 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    Send this man a sex toys amazon

  2. Sinister Minister | July 9, 2019 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    This is why I never do anything on line. No online shopping, no online banking, nothing. I’m not getting ripped off and my credit wrecked for a bit of convenience.

    • Royal Caymanian Dashcams | July 9, 2019 at 11:57 PM | Reply

      Sinister Minister I don’t blame you! Unfortunately for me, I do have to shop online for some things due to my location.

  3. Manifested Logic | July 10, 2019 at 12:07 AM | Reply

    No word of a lie, I do too.

    My girlfriends name, (I’m 18, we don’t even live together) and my address.

    Starting off as phone cables, now I’ve gotten grooming kits, headphones, etc. No idea why.

  4. Okanagan Awesomeness | July 10, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    That’s where all my orders are ending up!
    Dang it.
    🤪

