This Toronto man keeps getting mystery Amazon packages

An Etobicoke man believes he is the victim of a "brushing" scam, in which sellers mail their own products to unsuspecting consumers.
Send this man a sex toys amazon
This is why I never do anything on line. No online shopping, no online banking, nothing. I’m not getting ripped off and my credit wrecked for a bit of convenience.
Sinister Minister I don’t blame you! Unfortunately for me, I do have to shop online for some things due to my location.
No word of a lie, I do too.
My girlfriends name, (I’m 18, we don’t even live together) and my address.
Starting off as phone cables, now I’ve gotten grooming kits, headphones, etc. No idea why.
That’s where all my orders are ending up!
Dang it.
🤪