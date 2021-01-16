This Undemocratic Moment Must Be Met Head On: Schmidt | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
This Undemocratic Moment Must Be Met Head On: Schmidt | Morning Joe | MSNBC 1

January 16, 2021

 

Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, weighs in on the riots on the U.S. Capitol and the handling of the aftermath by some GOP leaders, saying that the undemocratic actions by insurrectionists must be put down. Aired on 01/15/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough: Join Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski, and Willie Geist, for in-depth and informed discussions that help drive the day's political conversation. Top newsmakers, Washington insiders, journalists, and cultural influencers, come together on Morning Joe for unparalleled insight and analysis around the day's biggest stories.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#SteveSchmidt #CapitolRiot #MSNBC

This Undemocratic Moment Must Be Met Head On: Schmidt | Morning Joe | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

31 Comments on "This Undemocratic Moment Must Be Met Head On: Schmidt | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Fru | January 15, 2021 at 9:38 AM | Reply

    Schmidt on the button.

    • Maria Costa | January 15, 2021 at 6:52 PM | Reply

      💯💯💯💯💯

    • Moredakkamus | January 15, 2021 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      @Richard Batchelder no, the guys marching for trump weaing white polos and exclaiming “the (jewish people-praraphrasing) will not replace us” back in Charlottesville are the brownshirts. Same dudes showed up to overthrow democracy last week. You don’t have a leg to stand on, so just smarten up.

    • USA ALL THE WAY | January 15, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      He always says what Americans are thinking, at least the majority.

    • Capt. Mike | January 15, 2021 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      @Vampire Slayer That’s the best and most well put simple explanation I’ve seen so far. Thanks!

    • Vampire Slayer | January 15, 2021 at 11:28 PM | Reply

      Capt. Mike , The demographics are against the GOP. The only GOP popular vote win in 30 years was GWB second term because of 9-11 and the wars.

  2. Victor Akinrnmad | January 15, 2021 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    Steve Schmidt is an American hero indeed, a patriot to the core.

  3. Damselflies | January 15, 2021 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    the men and women unfaithful to their oath MUST BE REMOVED. full stop.

    • Daniel Morse | January 15, 2021 at 5:31 PM | Reply

      @3WickedWeinerDogs forgot …you do know Dec 17, 2020 — Ex-FBI Agent Strzok Acknowledged Steele Dossier Was ‘Intended to Influence media … …can you say hoax

    • Daniel Morse | January 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM | Reply

      @3WickedWeinerDogs OOOO it just got worse ….Jan 15 2020 Senate releases declassified Russia docs undercutting Steele dossier

  4. R. A. V. | January 15, 2021 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    I believe many, many more folks agree with this, than is normally thought. Folks want sanity, respect & honesty. Nothing else will do.

  5. Denise Decarlo | January 15, 2021 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    They must all be ousted from office

  6. Andrew Haggerty | January 15, 2021 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump is a tin pot dictator with a tin foil hat militia.

  7. Gyrene_asea | January 15, 2021 at 11:18 AM | Reply

    Yes. Schmidt’s summary in conclusion is EXACTLY correct.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.