Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, weighs in on the riots on the U.S. Capitol and the handling of the aftermath by some GOP leaders, saying that the undemocratic actions by insurrectionists must be put down. Aired on 01/15/2021.
This Undemocratic Moment Must Be Met Head On: Schmidt | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Schmidt on the button.
💯💯💯💯💯
@Richard Batchelder no, the guys marching for trump weaing white polos and exclaiming “the (jewish people-praraphrasing) will not replace us” back in Charlottesville are the brownshirts. Same dudes showed up to overthrow democracy last week. You don’t have a leg to stand on, so just smarten up.
He always says what Americans are thinking, at least the majority.
@Vampire Slayer That’s the best and most well put simple explanation I’ve seen so far. Thanks!
Capt. Mike , The demographics are against the GOP. The only GOP popular vote win in 30 years was GWB second term because of 9-11 and the wars.
Steve Schmidt is an American hero indeed, a patriot to the core.
They’ve turned patriot and Christian into dirty words.
Agree
He’s making up for bringing us Sarah Palin.
@Piotr Trebisz He also cut funding to school lunches that had been in effect since WW1. Our kids still eat garbage because of it. #VoteVets
@Little Mac86 You mean Ronald Reagan? Yes I know this. And I would not vote for such policies. I used the video to highlight how deranged the Republican Party has become, because even such a anti-social right-winger would be threatend today by Trump supporters.
the men and women unfaithful to their oath MUST BE REMOVED. full stop.
@3WickedWeinerDogs forgot …you do know Dec 17, 2020 — Ex-FBI Agent Strzok Acknowledged Steele Dossier Was ‘Intended to Influence media … …can you say hoax
@3WickedWeinerDogs OOOO it just got worse ….Jan 15 2020 Senate releases declassified Russia docs undercutting Steele dossier
I believe many, many more folks agree with this, than is normally thought. Folks want sanity, respect & honesty. Nothing else will do.
We the people want stability and non violence politics live and let live equal
rights under the law. We don’t want far right government by force.
@John h Palmer AMEN!!
MOST of them do, yes!
They want DEMOCRACY
Accountability is Justice. Justice is the American Way. We the American People demand Justice!
They must all be ousted from office
Donald Trump is a tin pot dictator with a tin foil hat militia.
😂😂
@Richard Batchelder what are you mumbling about
@Steve Jakubowski .. Joe’s folks will keep their heads buried in the sand… Just sit and be quiet.!!!
@Richard Batchelder yeah trump goosesteppers love to pretend their heads aren’t in the cesspool
@John DiGiacomo Shhhh!!! John, we don’t want them to know that. We’d rather surprise ’em.
Yes. Schmidt’s summary in conclusion is EXACTLY correct.
Yes it is. You cannot appease fascists, you must defeat them.
It always is