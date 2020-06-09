Thousands Attend Public Viewing For George Floyd | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
June 9, 2020

 

Thousands gathered Monday in Houston, Texas at The Fountain of Praise Church for a public viewing and memorial for George Floyd. The panel discusses. Aired on 06/09/2020.
63 Comments on "Thousands Attend Public Viewing For George Floyd | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. shitzuation | June 9, 2020 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    RIP George Floyd ❤️

  2. Madeline Schaffer | June 9, 2020 at 9:06 AM | Reply

    Rest in peace George Floyd. 🙏🙏🙏

  3. Eneriko McGoon | June 9, 2020 at 9:07 AM | Reply

    Rest In Peace mr Floyd

  4. Makani | June 9, 2020 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    As long as there are no reforms in the states that really ensure equality …. u must fight every day.
    Support from Germany.

  5. Ian Home | June 9, 2020 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    I hope this is a catalyst for change, but it’s America. It’s always been racist, they just can’t shake it.

    • hankakah | June 9, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

      @Mueller Time You should rephrase that because just by using the word liberals..you have no idea what you are talking about. It’s you and the CONSERVATIVES, the right alt, the Nazis that believe this and uphold that stereotype. You do realize that there are protests in the UK and Australia as well who also protest and say that Black Lives Matter!. Change is coming and it’s already 200 years too late! I’m not a democrat or republican, but I’m an American, and I can see injustice and prejudice, and my belief that all men are created equal, that all Americans should have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You want to deny that!

    • hankakah | June 9, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      @DivineHeresy The unintelligent people are people like you who claims there was ZERO evidence. No wonder you follow Trump…only people with Zero intelligence believes like he did. Who’s more racist..the racist Trump or the people that follow the racist Trump?

    • DivineHeresy | June 9, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

      @hankakah You’re projecting your own racism onto me. What evidence is there that racism is involved. If the color of his skin makes it easier for you to believe he was a terrible thing (a racist), then you are a racist.

    • hankakah | June 9, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      @DivineHeresy “It’s funny how theres zero evidence that race played a part in this but unintelligent people will repeat what the media tells them to think,” so you are saying that only those who do not see this as anything but a non racial thing is unintelligent. You ARE a racist! Do you want to see the history of this cop? Look it up!! He had 18 PRIOR COMPLAINTS! Tou Thao the other officer seen keeping people away from Chauvin…had 4 prior complaints! Chauvin and Floyd worked for the same Security company, so maybe this is more of a revenge type of motive as well!

    • DivineHeresy | June 9, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      @hankakah The unintelligence of you idiots spreads across all races, you fool, including mine. I wish you could see how stupid you sound. I have to remind myself you’re just another unintelligent hate filled bigoted racist trying to virtue signal.

  6. Fahim Ahmad | June 9, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    George Floyd was an American. His death was absolutely unnecessary. His life was his to live… NOT for police to take away.

  7. Jack White | June 9, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    RIP George Floyd.
    93 degree heat, holy el. Is that even possible. Thats eqivilent to a oven.

  8. Ashley Mone't | June 9, 2020 at 9:28 AM | Reply

    RIP George Floyd!!🌹 I’m comforted that your homegoing was celebrated by the world, because i really do feel as if I have lost a brother.

  9. Gar Sm | June 9, 2020 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    Wise words from the brother.

  10. Angela Slaughter | June 9, 2020 at 9:57 AM | Reply

    May heaven open its gate go in my Floyd your work is done get your hugs and love from your mom and smile that Halo of love stands with yours daughter may God hold you’d family in perfect peace I 🙏🙏🙏 for and American all over

  11. Rob Donaldson | June 9, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    Truth. For a man that “No one” would give Floyd a dollar, he sure does have a lot of visitors.

  12. frank enstein | June 9, 2020 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    So we are going to have nationwide turn out for Dorn’s funeral and all the media is going to cover it ?

  13. Marian Malcolm | June 9, 2020 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    I’d rather go to David Dorn’s Funeral. Not some guy who held a gun to a pregnant women. Peace out,Thanks

  14. Fred A | June 9, 2020 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    The pure hatred and ugliness that must be in your heart, to take a person’s life simply because of the color of their skin, is unforgivable.

  15. Ann Marie Cassani | June 9, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

    And where was trump? Not at one single memorial service or the funeral. He was too busy patting himself on the back for a great stock market.

    • Thomas Armsworthy Jr | June 9, 2020 at 11:30 AM | Reply

      I have no symphany for a man that held a gun to a pregnant woman’s belly..f…em

    • Sam Boudreau | June 9, 2020 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      no he does not memorialize career criminals

    • Dan Silecchia | June 9, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

      @Thomas Armsworthy Jr IF he did that, then that is another failure of our police system. You reduce yourself to the disgusting level of Trump when you have no sympathy for a man who was murder in cold blood.

    • Dan Silecchia | June 9, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      @Sam Boudreau I hope no one memorializes Trump as he is a career criminal.

    • Dustin | June 9, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @Dan Silecchia failure of the police system? So there’s no self responsibility?

  16. 21 12 | June 9, 2020 at 12:21 PM | Reply

    God bless all law enforcement officers

  17. ST7A Bad Karma | June 9, 2020 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    David Dorn. Say his name. His black life doesn’t matter to MSNBC because his murder by looters doesn’t fit the narrative. Sickening.

  18. mike briganti | June 9, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    AMERICAN CITITZENS WERE FORBIDEN TO HAVE FUNERALS AND THIS CRIMINAL GETSS 3!!! NOV 3 WILL REFLECT THIS.

  19. Stehv Burgueno | June 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM | Reply

    Derek chavin and George Floyd disgusting human beings.

  20. 2Tone 331Vicky | June 9, 2020 at 6:52 PM | Reply

    This is sick 😷 floyd the American home invasion hero.

