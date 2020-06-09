Thousands gathered Monday in Houston, Texas at The Fountain of Praise Church for a public viewing and memorial for George Floyd. The panel discusses. Aired on 06/09/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Thousands Attend Public Viewing For George Floyd | Morning Joe | MSNBC
RIP George Floyd ❤️
SO LONG MY NATIVE BROTHER MAN , CONDOLENCES TO OUR FAMILY’S YOU LEAVE BEHIND WE’LL MEET AGAIN BROTHER .
@Dave Schultz you sound like you’ve been assaulted by him. Maybe you should visit a shrink.
@Dave Schultz racist
@Alex Power , Yawnnnnnn.😔💤💤💤💤💤
@Dave Schultz <---- Did you guys know its possible to get paid from home by posting anti american rhetoric for nazi affiliated groups? Just ask this guy and he'll hook you up.
Rest in peace George Floyd. 🙏🙏🙏
He was a criminal
Rest In Peace mr Floyd
@Uncle Ed <---- Did you guys know its possible to get paid from home by posting anti american rhetoric for nazi affiliated groups? Just ask this guy and he'll hook you up.
Is Jussie smollett attending the funeral
@Rudolf Does that mean he deserved to die under the knee of a cop? Or did he deserve due process just like you would demand?… Think before you stink…
@Rudolf <---- Biggest part of the problem...
Who is George Floyd?
As long as there are no reforms in the states that really ensure equality …. u must fight every day.
Support from Germany.
@Pigg Licker we all remember msnbc’s Syrian war at a Kentucky gun range
@Noiseless Sounds actually you don’t fund red States that’s a myth
Yes !! It’s the same in France…I send to you From France a song written for George Floyd and all our victims of police brutality and racist violence :
https://youtu.be/a65LRvd91jA
@ihave35cents your life is a myth
@Erik M u r lost man …so you stfu. Support from everywhere regarding racism is Gold.
I hope this is a catalyst for change, but it’s America. It’s always been racist, they just can’t shake it.
@Mueller Time You should rephrase that because just by using the word liberals..you have no idea what you are talking about. It’s you and the CONSERVATIVES, the right alt, the Nazis that believe this and uphold that stereotype. You do realize that there are protests in the UK and Australia as well who also protest and say that Black Lives Matter!. Change is coming and it’s already 200 years too late! I’m not a democrat or republican, but I’m an American, and I can see injustice and prejudice, and my belief that all men are created equal, that all Americans should have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. You want to deny that!
@DivineHeresy The unintelligent people are people like you who claims there was ZERO evidence. No wonder you follow Trump…only people with Zero intelligence believes like he did. Who’s more racist..the racist Trump or the people that follow the racist Trump?
@hankakah You’re projecting your own racism onto me. What evidence is there that racism is involved. If the color of his skin makes it easier for you to believe he was a terrible thing (a racist), then you are a racist.
@DivineHeresy “It’s funny how theres zero evidence that race played a part in this but unintelligent people will repeat what the media tells them to think,” so you are saying that only those who do not see this as anything but a non racial thing is unintelligent. You ARE a racist! Do you want to see the history of this cop? Look it up!! He had 18 PRIOR COMPLAINTS! Tou Thao the other officer seen keeping people away from Chauvin…had 4 prior complaints! Chauvin and Floyd worked for the same Security company, so maybe this is more of a revenge type of motive as well!
@hankakah The unintelligence of you idiots spreads across all races, you fool, including mine. I wish you could see how stupid you sound. I have to remind myself you’re just another unintelligent hate filled bigoted racist trying to virtue signal.
George Floyd was an American. His death was absolutely unnecessary. His life was his to live… NOT for police to take away.
Ha-ha-ha
@NJG0516 how does that make him a racist he was a criminal
@Rebecca Valicoff he was convicted dumass
@Real American your comparing running a stop sign and smoking weed to pointing a gun at a pregnant womens stomach robbing her and doing meth and fentanyl your dumb bro
Real American hero to libs he did home invasion and pointed gun at pregnant women ahhmen.
RIP George Floyd.
93 degree heat, holy el. Is that even possible. Thats eqivilent to a oven.
That’s Fahrenheit degrees.
@88Gibson LesPaul still hot
Alex Power but nowhere near Celsius. I would be surprised if the original comment actually thought it was Celsius, because you wouldn’t be able to survive those temperatures
Is Jussie smollett attending the funeral?
Lmao jack white you are so ignorant “oven hot” lmao :”’D
RIP George Floyd!!🌹 I’m comforted that your homegoing was celebrated by the world, because i really do feel as if I have lost a brother.
Wise words from the brother.
May heaven open its gate go in my Floyd your work is done get your hugs and love from your mom and smile that Halo of love stands with yours daughter may God hold you’d family in perfect peace I 🙏🙏🙏 for and American all over
Truth. For a man that “No one” would give Floyd a dollar, he sure does have a lot of visitors.
The man had to die for the world to wake up to the true horrors of democracy in America, and if there are no law reforms the world will be forced to boycott and sanction all American exports.
@Joyful Joyful sure
Nobody had to hejust stole it.
So we are going to have nationwide turn out for Dorn’s funeral and all the media is going to cover it ?
I’d rather go to David Dorn’s Funeral. Not some guy who held a gun to a pregnant women. Peace out,Thanks
Did you know that John Wayne’s real name was Marion?
The pure hatred and ugliness that must be in your heart, to take a person’s life simply because of the color of their skin, is unforgivable.
Nobody said this was about race that’s just an assumption you’re making along with the rest of these dummies
Fred A 👍👌❤️❤️
I understand the feeling; however, we must forgive for our Heavenly father to forgive us.
And where was trump? Not at one single memorial service or the funeral. He was too busy patting himself on the back for a great stock market.
I have no symphany for a man that held a gun to a pregnant woman’s belly..f…em
no he does not memorialize career criminals
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr IF he did that, then that is another failure of our police system. You reduce yourself to the disgusting level of Trump when you have no sympathy for a man who was murder in cold blood.
@Sam Boudreau I hope no one memorializes Trump as he is a career criminal.
@Dan Silecchia failure of the police system? So there’s no self responsibility?
God bless all law enforcement officers
David Dorn. Say his name. His black life doesn’t matter to MSNBC because his murder by looters doesn’t fit the narrative. Sickening.
AMERICAN CITITZENS WERE FORBIDEN TO HAVE FUNERALS AND THIS CRIMINAL GETSS 3!!! NOV 3 WILL REFLECT THIS.
Derek chavin and George Floyd disgusting human beings.
This is sick 😷 floyd the American home invasion hero.