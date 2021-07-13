Thousands demand freedom in Cuba’s largest demonstration in decades

Thousands have gathered in Cuba to protest a lack of freedom and the country's worsening economic situation in the largest mass demonstration in decades. CNN's Patrick Oppmann reports from Havana.
#CNN #News
56 comments
ABAJO EL COMMUNISMO
I knew this was gonna happen,the new guy didn’t get a cult of personality set up and his last name isn’t Castro so the people aren’t scared anymore
Actually I think you are on to an important point here…
Same thing as the Soviets
Succinct!
There tired of communism!
It doesn’t matter. The Cuban people just want to be able to travel freely, import and export their products, invest, start a business, and be like any free society should be.
I think the people need Jesus
@Alan Dematei just like Venezuela, they were ok and suddenly became a 2nd Cuba
@Rs Warren Nation The Americans and Spanish colonized Cuba, not the Russians
https://youtu.be/PusvHavDm-I
@Nathan D If the corporations benefit acorse if you kick them out like Cuba or Venezuela good luck . Read a book called war is a racket the Army fights for corporations
Young Cubans
and Hong Kongers :
– You live only once, choose to live in freedom.
@Patrick 19kilo Dude, go back to your Tik Tok.
@Tate Roosevelt truth hurts, huh?
Don’t forget Taiwan. They’ll be invaded by China soon.
@Patrick 19kilo That doesn’t even make any sense.
@Tate Roosevelt ‘k.
Isn’t it ironic that the same thing the Cuban’s are trying to escape is what democrats are trying to usher into the USA?
Bullshit! Sell it on Fox!
@GPlumbob no. That’s not true. But socialism is socialism. I don’t like socialism, but everything I don’t like is socialism.
That’s a dumb rebuttal.
@Douglas so many people answered you but you just refuse to accept. Nothing else they can do.
https://youtu.be/r3wVr77eUDw
@jkyotube I’m yet to see an actual answer. Maybe you can provide one?
Why didn’t you show the footage of them chanting “USA” with American flags??
NOBODY likes the united Hates of 1% welfare and not even crummy national healthcare to show for it, why leave great britian at all. AMERIKKKA has to stop with the embargos thats starving their ppl
https://youtu.be/r3wVr77eUDw
@hochmeisterr
Yes CNN is Left / Fox is right.
I’m not a particular fan of either.
“No I’m not against freedom of Speech”.
Merely pointing out the idiocy of the left…
Liberals want socialism and communism. The people who live it want out… they want freedom. They wave the American flag as a symbol of freedom.
@GOD Yeah suuuure.
Cubans it is time to over throw your oppressive communist Dictatorship and embrace free market capitalism! Only then can your nation join the ranks of prosperity. The freer the market the freer the people!
Liars. They are caring the American Flag. The sanctions were in place before Trump
https://youtu.be/PusvHavDm-I
@Days Of Noah true
@Ander Ander The sanctions were eased by Obama. Trump reverted them back to the cold war level
@BenMarie wow are you really that dum Portland flags bibles oh sorry you live on unicorn island
@Victor Quiros BERNY SANDERS AND OAC said the love Cuban goverment ideology lol I’m so sorry you are under the control of evil people .
CUBANS ARE ASKING FOR FREEDOM FROM A TOTALITARIAN COMMUNIST REGIME BEFORE ANYTHING… how hard is it for you to get this right gosh!!!
@name1 name2 hahaha uh huh. Sure they do
@Charles Daloz than what are they than?
I heard on NPR that it’s all about vaccines and maybe food shortages to lol
@name1 name2 you forgot to set up the name on your fake state run YouTube comment channel lol
Your not supposed to leave it as name1 name 2 lol that’s a place holder for u trolls to put in your fake name…….
@Ryan Rickaby that’s a part of it. Living under a dictatorship has made accomplishing all those things extremely hard too
Freedom from the communist left.
@Days Of Noah there are more Democratic voters statically why haven’t Gop won any popular vote since Bush because many big cities are majority Democratic. Gop gerrymander to win house seats
@Francisco Diaz
All democratic wins were election fraud everytime.
You are a phony in life as u spread lies online to deceive humanity.
Satan baby
@Francisco Diaz
The devil turned u backwards, you’re just some expendable nutrag flapping in the breeze of the damned
https://youtu.be/r3wVr77eUDw
“communism works, it just never gets done right”
~every lefty
Freedom from socialism & communism!!!!
really I thought there were videos of Cubans actually flying the American flag, symbolizing freedom just like the people of Hongkong how come that part isn’t here. Oh right there was that thing where it is seen when people fly the American flag they are seen as representing the right so we can’t endorse that it’s shameful. come-on CNN you represent truth and facts correct?
You think commie cnn is going to show that. Don’t you know there M.O. YET
No sanctions on Saudi Arabia. Double standard about human rights, as usual…US STAY HOME.