Thousands demand freedom in Cuba’s largest demonstration in decades

Thousands have gathered in Cuba to protest a lack of freedom and the country's worsening economic situation in the largest mass demonstration in decades. CNN's Patrick Oppmann reports from Havana.

  2. I knew this was gonna happen,the new guy didn’t get a cult of personality set up and his last name isn’t Castro so the people aren’t scared anymore

    4. In these days …all we need is a Savior .. The Lord Jesus Christ

      1 Corinthians 15:3-4
      “that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
      4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures”

      Romans 10:9-10
      9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
      10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

  4. It doesn’t matter. The Cuban people just want to be able to travel freely, import and export their products, invest, start a business, and be like any free society should be.

    5. @Nathan D If the corporations benefit acorse if you kick them out like Cuba or Venezuela good luck . Read a book called war is a racket the Army fights for corporations

  6. Isn’t it ironic that the same thing the Cuban’s are trying to escape is what democrats are trying to usher into the USA?

    2. @GPlumbob no. That’s not true. But socialism is socialism. I don’t like socialism, but everything I don’t like is socialism.

      That’s a dumb rebuttal.

    1. NOBODY likes the united Hates of 1% welfare and not even crummy national healthcare to show for it, why leave great britian at all. AMERIKKKA has to stop with the embargos thats starving their ppl

    3. @hochmeisterr
      Yes CNN is Left / Fox is right.
      I’m not a particular fan of either.
      “No I’m not against freedom of Speech”.
      Merely pointing out the idiocy of the left…
      Liberals want socialism and communism. The people who live it want out… they want freedom. They wave the American flag as a symbol of freedom.

    5. Cubans it is time to over throw your oppressive communist Dictatorship and embrace free market capitalism! Only then can your nation join the ranks of prosperity. The freer the market the freer the people!

    4. @BenMarie wow are you really that dum Portland flags bibles oh sorry you live on unicorn island

    5. @Victor Quiros BERNY SANDERS AND OAC said the love Cuban goverment ideology lol I’m so sorry you are under the control of evil people .

  9. CUBANS ARE ASKING FOR FREEDOM FROM A TOTALITARIAN COMMUNIST REGIME BEFORE ANYTHING… how hard is it for you to get this right gosh!!!

    4. @name1 name2 you forgot to set up the name on your fake state run YouTube comment channel lol

      Your not supposed to leave it as name1 name 2 lol that’s a place holder for u trolls to put in your fake name…….

    5. @Ryan Rickaby that’s a part of it. Living under a dictatorship has made accomplishing all those things extremely hard too

    1. @Days Of Noah there are more Democratic voters statically why haven’t Gop won any popular vote since Bush because many big cities are majority Democratic. Gop gerrymander to win house seats

    2. @Francisco Diaz
      All democratic wins were election fraud everytime.
      You are a phony in life as u spread lies online to deceive humanity.
      Satan baby

    3. @Francisco Diaz
      The devil turned u backwards, you’re just some expendable nutrag flapping in the breeze of the damned

  13. really I thought there were videos of Cubans actually flying the American flag, symbolizing freedom just like the people of Hongkong how come that part isn’t here. Oh right there was that thing where it is seen when people fly the American flag they are seen as representing the right so we can’t endorse that it’s shameful. come-on CNN you represent truth and facts correct?

