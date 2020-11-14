Thousands of Trump Supporters March In Protest Of Election Results | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Thousands of Trump Supporters March In Protest Of Election Results | MSNBC 1

November 14, 2020

 

Thousands of President Trump's supporters descended on Washington, D.C., to march in protest against the results of the presidential election after Joe Biden was projected President-elect. Many supporters carried signs claiming the election was stolen and chanted support for President Trump.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Thousands of Trump Supporters March In Protest Of Election Results | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

112 Comments on "Thousands of Trump Supporters March In Protest Of Election Results | MSNBC"

  1. Theia | November 14, 2020 at 3:34 PM | Reply

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! The only winner there, is Covid.

  2. Ro G | November 14, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

    A lot of respect for that reporter, going into the center of Hurricane Maga, a veritable vortex of stupidity where idiots and corona run a-muck!
    Stay safe, Ellison! 🙌🙏

  3. Godfrey Daniel | November 14, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    All white – almost no masks. What a shock!

  4. Moscow Mitch | November 14, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    Back in the 60’s a bunch of hippies tried the levitate the Pentagon with their minds, they were on LSD, I wonder what these DOPES are on ???

  5. Daniel Holzman | November 14, 2020 at 3:36 PM | Reply

    The Walking Brain-Dead.

  6. Soylent_Majority 46 | November 14, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    The Thousand Meathead March of the Lemmings. Funeral parlors nationwide can’t wait for these viral champions to get home.

  7. Godfrey Daniel | November 14, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    When Karl Rove tells you there was no voter fraud and the FAKE president lost fair and square – it’s time to put the crack pipe down and just walk away…

    • Mot Kaou | November 14, 2020 at 7:16 PM | Reply

      Goh
      yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8

    • Tyler Scofield | November 14, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      Ya arent you talking about the same people, that months, every week were saying Biden should not concede until all the Ballots were counted, but now that Biden is up, the whole election is over, Jesus get your stories right

    • Godfrey Daniel | November 14, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      @Tyler Scofield – Your comment makes not a lick of sense. Imagine my surprise…

    • Tyler Scofield | November 14, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      @Godfrey Daniel ya I can see that it would make absolutely no sense to you. You needn’t have said a word.

    • Godfrey Daniel | November 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

      @Tyler Scofield – The election is over because one guy got more votes than the other guy – and NO – NONE – ZIP – NADA voter fraud that would flip even ONE state has been brought forward ten days after the election – and EVERY challenge has been tossed out of court as having no merit and even REPUBLICAN election officials say there’s nothing to fraud allegations being made. You morons are acting like ten year old schoolgirls. PS – The guy who got more votes than the other guy is Joe Biden. Nothing is gonna change that…

  8. JasonBarton | November 14, 2020 at 3:37 PM | Reply

    So sad, the maga tears are flowing.

  9. Biggus Dickus | November 14, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    “Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.”

    – George Carlin

    • Kelly Fehr | November 14, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles Don’t forget Lesbians Billy, and all of them think you’s ugly to your very core.

    • Master Baiter | November 14, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      71 million losers and not one city burns…..yes those Trump protesters are terrible people, not like those peaceful Biden supporters.

    • Constituent A | November 14, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      @Trump 2024 “Test”? Had to check and see which of your multiple accounts you were signed in as?

    • Nancy M. Ross | November 14, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      @Trump 2024 l don’t know that it hasn’t and neither do you. The thing that makes you ever Trumpers so stupid is that you make up allegations as fact. Sort of like China is paying for Trump’s tarriffs. They aren’t. We are.

    • cryptocerebral | November 14, 2020 at 8:55 PM | Reply

      “Mit der Dummheit kämpfen Götter selbst vergebens.” (Against stupidity the gods themselves contend in vain) Friedrich Schiller

  10. Jade Costello | November 14, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    Wow America, there are so many deluded and/or hateful or just plain stupid people in one place. This is your great “free” country.

    • Dhamma Wiwekantara | November 14, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      @Brett not really

    • Robert Libby | November 14, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles
      Yes, that is why all hate groups on the government watch lists are on the Right! You are a liar! The FBI, DHS, and all law enforcement say the violence comes from the right! And I watched your videos- great stuff if you are a ten year old moron!

    • Resologist | November 14, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      About fifty-five years ago, a dozen members of Rockwell’s American Nazi Party, (dressed in their Nazi party regalia), would noisily ride around Washington, D.C., in a little schoolbus, denouncing Jews, Blacks, and Communists, who threatened White Power in America. Today, there’s not enough room on that little schoolbus for all these protestors.

    • pman wong | November 14, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

      @Stephen Pride humble much?

    • Uche Ogwude | November 14, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles Oh, sweety, calm down.
      Relax. Breathe. Breathe.

  11. Rhyme& Reason | November 14, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    Trump: “I love the uneducated… look, they’re out there right now believing every lie I utter!”

    • Allen Cox | November 14, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      @J. Noble I believe the borders should have been shut down when Trump said during the impeachment hoax by Pelosie

    • dkm07305able | November 14, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      @The Tweatles Boo hoo. Stfu you punk.

    • Monsieurturmoil | November 14, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

      @ Antiom …. Trump in essence is no different to Hitler seeing as his version of Neo Liberalism is simply National Socialism with a different name. These people of course always appeal to the very same type of morons. You vote for Trump, you would have voted for the NSDAP then in 1937 voted for dictatorship. Because you are an ignorant, tiny minded child.

      Why would people not vote for a better society? A society which is fair and reasonable? A society in which people get to eat, have health care and housing? That is what taxes are for. If you breed an underclass as America has, then it destroys the entire country… as we can see.

      Obviously you are a fiscally poor dolt. It is risible that you believe the lies of people like Trump … yet you really imagine one day you will not be eating TV dinners in your slum or trailer park home. Don’t hold your breath boy.

      Biden and his family are not corrupt … Whereas Trump is proven to be corrupt many times over … Why don’t you be quiet little one, you have nothing useful to say.

    • Allen Cox | November 14, 2020 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      @Monsieurturmoil you must be thinking about Pelosie, keep ur higher taxes, I don’t mind working for a living

    • Allen Cox | November 14, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      @Monsieurturmoil always people like you wanting to live off the government and Americans taxes, like a rodent, can’t get rid of them

  12. Just Me | November 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    Weren’t all these snowflakes calling Hillary voters “sore losers” and “get over it”?

  13. EliteHumanNetwork | November 14, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

    I can here the chants now. THIS IS WHAT IDIOCY LOOKS LIKE!!!

    • Mot Kaou | November 14, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

      Goh
      yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8

    • Turkeybaster love | November 14, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      You may have 4 years to deal with it. Is that not a riot? I thought peaceful protesting was setting business on fire and looting from business. I am a little confused by only saying protesters. Is the definition changing again?

  14. Sofus | November 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM | Reply

    When someone is on the same page as the Nazis, something has gone wrong.

    • David Hale | November 14, 2020 at 4:42 PM | Reply

      @Dee Cee they believe in freedom and the flag and love of country. And to that you say no thanks. Hilarious

    • Jock Young | November 14, 2020 at 4:43 PM | Reply

      @Joy Division
      Russia INTERFERED, not rigged. They never got into the vote count apparatus, although they are constantly trying.
      Why has no evidence of voter fraud been presented in court?

    • David Gray | November 14, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      I seriously doubt these folks paid much attention in History class.

    • United 409 | November 14, 2020 at 4:50 PM | Reply

      So, trump supporters have a rally and not a single person is hurt, no buildings looted, nothing burned to the ground, no police injured. They’re the Nazis??

    • Long Johnson | November 14, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

      @Joy Division You’re totally right brah! Those dirty Dems done cheated so good they done left no evidence. They gone done let Mitch & Lindsey stay just to throw us off!! We should donate all our money to help the Fuhrer fight this in court!!! Our dear leader needs us!! America! 1000 years!

  15. The Flame Fist God | November 14, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    “A patriot stands by the country, not by the president”

    -Theodore Roosevelt

    • Martin Fisher | November 14, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @Monsieurturmoil Yes, patriotism allows people to hide their true motives, while they can be acting like scoundrels.

      Patriotism is a scourge on society fueling fake nationalism, bigotry and hatred, all while pretending to be supporting our Constitution, their words and actions serve to show otherwise.

    • J o r g e | November 14, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      @Adam Parisi didn’t trump dodge the vietnam draft

    • J o r g e | November 14, 2020 at 8:45 PM | Reply

      @Adam Parisi didn’t trump have the virus that he kept saying was fake

    • Adam Parisi | November 14, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

      @J o r g e couldn’t tell you. but Joe Biden did!

    • Ka cabso | November 14, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      @Think about it Stop your B.S this is got nothing about the fact that the clown orange lose the election..

  16. sylvia seri | November 14, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    There is not a million people at that rally. Several thousand nut jobs, but not millions.

    • Martin Fisher | November 14, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      @Bato Keto You are hilarious in your impotent ignorance. This is not about communism, you silly man.
      Social democratic changes at best where We the People become more important than the selfish needs of a fascist wannabe, where presidents no longer directly sell access to their office, where presidents are informed by reason, logic and science rather than a narcissistic tendency.
      We are looking forward to the end of an era where we allowed a petulant little kid to throw his temper tantrums, while destroying our status in the world, allowing us to become the laughing stock of all.
      Acting as Putin’s little lap dog our sociopath undermined the military, the rule of law, the foundation of our Constitution while selling access to his office.

      And there is nothing you can do about it other than making silly claims about fake media.

      That’s all you really have, a false sense of reality.

      He lost,. now get over it.

    • Martin Fisher | November 14, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      ​@Bato Keto You little fascist lover ❤️🇦🇴
      Ignorant of fact, science or logic…
      The perfect fool

    • Bato Keto | November 14, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

      @Martin Fisher that’s is how Communism started. The leaders use the Propaganda Media to brainwash and recruit new members. Soon you will be one 😂🇨🇳❤️🇦🇴
      I came from a Communist country so I can see and smell a Communist from miles away.
      STOP 🛑 the STEAL

    • Martin Fisher | November 14, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @Bato Keto This is how fascism started, when we worshipped a sociopath because he made us feel good about ourselves, where his lies and the lies by his administration lulled us into believing that we are still operating under our Constitution.

      You already have become on of those who have betrayed our nation my friend.

      You have become a willing victim, nay participant in the destruction of our nation through your ignorance and need for authority

    • CD. Hen-Ware | November 14, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

      @Bernie Burawski 75 plus millions vote on the other side. Majority rules in a democratic society.

  17. J H | November 14, 2020 at 3:54 PM | Reply

    Trump said “I love the poorly educated”, and that’s who he preys upon, well they’re all here supporting him. A cult following that refuses to accept truth or reality.

  18. VladI | November 14, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

    It wouldn’t be for the first time that Trump screwed his customers.

    • SolSere Jeremy | November 14, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      😂😂😂😂 Yes

    • Kavage_4_days fan | November 14, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      You’re talking about Trump’s “Stop The Steal Defense Fund” that’s actually going in his own pockets. If the Trump supporters read the fine print on those emails Trump’s sending out they’ll realize they’re being scammed. But instead they come out and protest a fair and honest election that Trump lost. Trump’s lawyers even walked off the Pennsylvania case because their firm is being humiliated. But yet because Trump says so they believe anything.

  19. Mack Jr Bell | November 14, 2020 at 4:31 PM | Reply

    The million moron march is so cute. They actually believe that this pathetic gathering is going to change facts.

  20. David V | November 14, 2020 at 4:40 PM | Reply

    Trump, “I love infecting the poorly educated in every way possible.”

    • Cheryl Pounds | November 14, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

      These people are not right minded. They look like fools. They have no proof of anything. Biden won. America won. Move on. And even if these people choose to keep believing these lies, it is not going to change the outcome. Biden won, and he won in spite of all the attacks and obstacles Donald threw out. Biden won! Biden won. Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States and he will reside in the White House January 20, 2021.

    • Trailin' Annie | November 14, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

      Of Course!! 73 Million people, 1/2 of all voters in the country are stupid (anyone who didn’t vote like you) right?? Maybe YOU are the “poorly educated”??

    • Streetsdisciple001 | November 14, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

      @QueensNative unlikely, considering that Socio economical populism perpetuated by this sect has always been a mask to hold on to the status quo.

      Blunt force prejudice isn’t popular as it once was which is why the conservative base has adopted terminology for pejorative uses such as communism, Marxism, and socialism. These economical components serve as distraction from what has been mundanely obvious.

    • new light | November 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM | Reply

      Cherly Pounds, You tell’em girl. That’s the way to go

    • new light | November 14, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

      @Cheryl Pounds you go girl. Tell’em like it is.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.