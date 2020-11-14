Thousands of President Trump's supporters descended on Washington, D.C., to march in protest against the results of the presidential election after Joe Biden was projected President-elect. Many supporters carried signs claiming the election was stolen and chanted support for President Trump.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Thousands of Trump Supporters March In Protest Of Election Results | MSNBC
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! The only winner there, is Covid.
Let Hope Darwin has a good day
Covid: nom nom nom 😋
Wait and see The Donald will prevail !⬆️🇺🇲
@Stan Ross Trump has lost about 20 election lawsuits in a row now. He’s not prevailing at anything but showing the world what an immature crybaby and sore loser he is. Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President on January 20th, 2021, and Americans and much of the world’s will celebrate.
👏👏👏👏❤❤❤SO TRUE!! NOT ONE PERSON WEARING MASK
A lot of respect for that reporter, going into the center of Hurricane Maga, a veritable vortex of stupidity where idiots and corona run a-muck!
Stay safe, Ellison! 🙌🙏
One Twitter user said what everyone else is thinking, “There is no way President Trump lost,’ adding, “The Democrats couldn’t even get this many people if they were giving away money.”
@Brian Nave I’m not thinking that. You’re wrong & as Trump’s court cases continue to be thrown out & his blatant lies become even more obvious than they already are maybe you will stop following him. He lost. Fair & square. Stop being sore losers & start being Americans.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/voting-software-company-whistleblowers-come-forward-claim-their-software-changed-38-million-votes-stole-election Three employees of the voting machine / software company “Dominion” whose products were used in multiple U.S. States for the recent election, have come forward and are blowing the whistle about OUTRIGHT ELECTION THEFT perpetrated through their company’s voting software! The crux of their testimony: Software switched or simply erased more than 3.8 MILLION votes.
💥You must be talking about ANTIFA and BLM WHICH DO ALL THE LOOTING AND CRIME💥
@Brian Nave Trump lost, get over it snowflake
All white – almost no masks. What a shock!
Make me proud not being white :).
Right! The country isn’t divided, white Americas are divided! It’s disgusting how many of them are so proudly and willfully ignorant.
No mask 😷 s because 🦆 Trump said , the majority of white people are inmune to the Coronavirus , the virus 🦠 only affects minorities.
The numbers for covid will rise even more after this.. The poor health care workers already so tired at the front lines!! I am so sad
Back in the 60’s a bunch of hippies tried the levitate the Pentagon with their minds, they were on LSD, I wonder what these DOPES are on ???
The United States legalized “Marihuana” to win World War II.
https://catalog.archives.gov/id/1682
@Kal-El of Krypton Hunter Biden is HOT, Trump loser fan boy.
@Sam Starr You deserve the best post of the year award ♡
@Kobe Fanforever 🤣
@Rhonda Pfalzgraf 🤣 what will comedy do for new material when the Trumpasaurus is gone?
The Walking Brain-Dead.
Cherry picking the conspiracy of the day to “justify” the “corruption”
soon to be for many of them…just dead.
Meanwhile, some of the supposed “dead” Biden voters are being found very much alive lol.
The Thousand Meathead March of the Lemmings. Funeral parlors nationwide can’t wait for these viral champions to get home.
@The Tweatles He already won snowflake. Keep on crying!
@Adam Binnie Are we all antifa?
@V tweatles is a KNOWN troll.
Also goes by WILLIAM .
@Covid 45 👍👍good one.
Have you ever noticed trying to talk to one of these Trump supporters is like trying to talk to a drunk .
@Scott Herberg It’s true. They are full of mourner’s for their american cousins in ‘bama in the caskets
When Karl Rove tells you there was no voter fraud and the FAKE president lost fair and square – it’s time to put the crack pipe down and just walk away…
Ya arent you talking about the same people, that months, every week were saying Biden should not concede until all the Ballots were counted, but now that Biden is up, the whole election is over, Jesus get your stories right
@Tyler Scofield – Your comment makes not a lick of sense. Imagine my surprise…
@Godfrey Daniel ya I can see that it would make absolutely no sense to you. You needn’t have said a word.
@Tyler Scofield – The election is over because one guy got more votes than the other guy – and NO – NONE – ZIP – NADA voter fraud that would flip even ONE state has been brought forward ten days after the election – and EVERY challenge has been tossed out of court as having no merit and even REPUBLICAN election officials say there’s nothing to fraud allegations being made. You morons are acting like ten year old schoolgirls. PS – The guy who got more votes than the other guy is Joe Biden. Nothing is gonna change that…
So sad, the maga tears are flowing.
In 2016 they made fun of us………but,
Who is Laughing now? 😂😂🤣😭😭😭😆😂🤪🎈
🎈🎈🥳🥳🥳🥳🎈🎈🥳🥳😭😭😭😭😭
Oh the delicious maga tears
@Dregoth They are. Too bad there’s now the risk of infection.
“Never underestimate the power of stupid people in large groups.”
– George Carlin
@The Tweatles Don’t forget Lesbians Billy, and all of them think you’s ugly to your very core.
71 million losers and not one city burns…..yes those Trump protesters are terrible people, not like those peaceful Biden supporters.
@Trump 2024 “Test”? Had to check and see which of your multiple accounts you were signed in as?
@Trump 2024 l don’t know that it hasn’t and neither do you. The thing that makes you ever Trumpers so stupid is that you make up allegations as fact. Sort of like China is paying for Trump’s tarriffs. They aren’t. We are.
“Mit der Dummheit kämpfen Götter selbst vergebens.” (Against stupidity the gods themselves contend in vain) Friedrich Schiller
Wow America, there are so many deluded and/or hateful or just plain stupid people in one place. This is your great “free” country.
@Brett not really
@The Tweatles
Yes, that is why all hate groups on the government watch lists are on the Right! You are a liar! The FBI, DHS, and all law enforcement say the violence comes from the right! And I watched your videos- great stuff if you are a ten year old moron!
About fifty-five years ago, a dozen members of Rockwell’s American Nazi Party, (dressed in their Nazi party regalia), would noisily ride around Washington, D.C., in a little schoolbus, denouncing Jews, Blacks, and Communists, who threatened White Power in America. Today, there’s not enough room on that little schoolbus for all these protestors.
@Stephen Pride humble much?
@The Tweatles Oh, sweety, calm down.
Relax. Breathe. Breathe.
Trump: “I love the uneducated… look, they’re out there right now believing every lie I utter!”
@J. Noble I believe the borders should have been shut down when Trump said during the impeachment hoax by Pelosie
@The Tweatles Boo hoo. Stfu you punk.
@ Antiom …. Trump in essence is no different to Hitler seeing as his version of Neo Liberalism is simply National Socialism with a different name. These people of course always appeal to the very same type of morons. You vote for Trump, you would have voted for the NSDAP then in 1937 voted for dictatorship. Because you are an ignorant, tiny minded child.
Why would people not vote for a better society? A society which is fair and reasonable? A society in which people get to eat, have health care and housing? That is what taxes are for. If you breed an underclass as America has, then it destroys the entire country… as we can see.
Obviously you are a fiscally poor dolt. It is risible that you believe the lies of people like Trump … yet you really imagine one day you will not be eating TV dinners in your slum or trailer park home. Don’t hold your breath boy.
Biden and his family are not corrupt … Whereas Trump is proven to be corrupt many times over … Why don’t you be quiet little one, you have nothing useful to say.
@Monsieurturmoil you must be thinking about Pelosie, keep ur higher taxes, I don’t mind working for a living
@Monsieurturmoil always people like you wanting to live off the government and Americans taxes, like a rodent, can’t get rid of them
Weren’t all these snowflakes calling Hillary voters “sore losers” and “get over it”?
@TheBase1aransas blah blah blah. Melting snowflake.
Exactly… Hillary Clinton should have been the President
@lovly 2cu snowflake
At least this is a peaceful protest unlike when Hillary lost. Protesters marched for four days, starting fires, overturing cars, and all the while chanting”not my President”
@Jack dull just making ish up. Have you no shame? Of course not.
I can here the chants now. THIS IS WHAT IDIOCY LOOKS LIKE!!!
You may have 4 years to deal with it. Is that not a riot? I thought peaceful protesting was setting business on fire and looting from business. I am a little confused by only saying protesters. Is the definition changing again?
When someone is on the same page as the Nazis, something has gone wrong.
@Dee Cee they believe in freedom and the flag and love of country. And to that you say no thanks. Hilarious
@Joy Division
Russia INTERFERED, not rigged. They never got into the vote count apparatus, although they are constantly trying.
Why has no evidence of voter fraud been presented in court?
I seriously doubt these folks paid much attention in History class.
So, trump supporters have a rally and not a single person is hurt, no buildings looted, nothing burned to the ground, no police injured. They’re the Nazis??
@Joy Division You’re totally right brah! Those dirty Dems done cheated so good they done left no evidence. They gone done let Mitch & Lindsey stay just to throw us off!! We should donate all our money to help the Fuhrer fight this in court!!! Our dear leader needs us!! America! 1000 years!
“A patriot stands by the country, not by the president”
-Theodore Roosevelt
@Monsieurturmoil Yes, patriotism allows people to hide their true motives, while they can be acting like scoundrels.
Patriotism is a scourge on society fueling fake nationalism, bigotry and hatred, all while pretending to be supporting our Constitution, their words and actions serve to show otherwise.
@Adam Parisi didn’t trump dodge the vietnam draft
@Adam Parisi didn’t trump have the virus that he kept saying was fake
@J o r g e couldn’t tell you. but Joe Biden did!
@Think about it Stop your B.S this is got nothing about the fact that the clown orange lose the election..
There is not a million people at that rally. Several thousand nut jobs, but not millions.
@Bato Keto You are hilarious in your impotent ignorance. This is not about communism, you silly man.
Social democratic changes at best where We the People become more important than the selfish needs of a fascist wannabe, where presidents no longer directly sell access to their office, where presidents are informed by reason, logic and science rather than a narcissistic tendency.
We are looking forward to the end of an era where we allowed a petulant little kid to throw his temper tantrums, while destroying our status in the world, allowing us to become the laughing stock of all.
Acting as Putin’s little lap dog our sociopath undermined the military, the rule of law, the foundation of our Constitution while selling access to his office.
And there is nothing you can do about it other than making silly claims about fake media.
That’s all you really have, a false sense of reality.
He lost,. now get over it.
@Bato Keto You little fascist lover ❤️🇦🇴
Ignorant of fact, science or logic…
The perfect fool
@Martin Fisher that’s is how Communism started. The leaders use the Propaganda Media to brainwash and recruit new members. Soon you will be one 😂🇨🇳❤️🇦🇴
I came from a Communist country so I can see and smell a Communist from miles away.
STOP 🛑 the STEAL
@Bato Keto This is how fascism started, when we worshipped a sociopath because he made us feel good about ourselves, where his lies and the lies by his administration lulled us into believing that we are still operating under our Constitution.
You already have become on of those who have betrayed our nation my friend.
You have become a willing victim, nay participant in the destruction of our nation through your ignorance and need for authority
@Bernie Burawski 75 plus millions vote on the other side. Majority rules in a democratic society.
Trump said “I love the poorly educated”, and that’s who he preys upon, well they’re all here supporting him. A cult following that refuses to accept truth or reality.
@Mikl 😂😂😂😂
The anxiety of losing the presidency has turned him prematurely grey🧓. SUE BIDEN FOR FOLLICLE WARFARE, LOCK HIM UP!!
@JWalkers Conner Yep, all while yelling about “socialism”….. it’s not but the thought that someone is trying to help you pay off student loans, give you insurance, and the ability to go to college…. man, Democrats sounds soooo mean 😀
@J H 🤣
@Mikl 😂😀🤣😆😘
It wouldn’t be for the first time that Trump screwed his customers.
😂😂😂😂 Yes
You’re talking about Trump’s “Stop The Steal Defense Fund” that’s actually going in his own pockets. If the Trump supporters read the fine print on those emails Trump’s sending out they’ll realize they’re being scammed. But instead they come out and protest a fair and honest election that Trump lost. Trump’s lawyers even walked off the Pennsylvania case because their firm is being humiliated. But yet because Trump says so they believe anything.
The million moron march is so cute. They actually believe that this pathetic gathering is going to change facts.
@Deleted perhaps this is Darwinism at its worst.
@Eric Douglas Matter of time…
They’re so dumb they don’t know what to do with themselves. Idiots! I can’t wait for January 20th!
@Deleted isn’t that a good thing?
@Bittersweetbrawl I really hope so. The world can not heal itself and get back on track unless Joe Biden is in charge!
Trump, “I love infecting the poorly educated in every way possible.”
These people are not right minded. They look like fools. They have no proof of anything. Biden won. America won. Move on. And even if these people choose to keep believing these lies, it is not going to change the outcome. Biden won, and he won in spite of all the attacks and obstacles Donald threw out. Biden won! Biden won. Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States and he will reside in the White House January 20, 2021.
Of Course!! 73 Million people, 1/2 of all voters in the country are stupid (anyone who didn’t vote like you) right?? Maybe YOU are the “poorly educated”??
@QueensNative unlikely, considering that Socio economical populism perpetuated by this sect has always been a mask to hold on to the status quo.
Blunt force prejudice isn’t popular as it once was which is why the conservative base has adopted terminology for pejorative uses such as communism, Marxism, and socialism. These economical components serve as distraction from what has been mundanely obvious.
Cherly Pounds, You tell’em girl. That’s the way to go
@Cheryl Pounds you go girl. Tell’em like it is.