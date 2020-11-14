Thousands of President Trump's supporters descended on Washington, D.C., to march in protest against the results of the presidential election after Joe Biden was projected President-elect. Many supporters carried signs claiming the election was stolen and chanted support for President Trump.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Thousands of Trump Supporters March In Protest Of Election Results | MSNBC