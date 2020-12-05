Tiffany Cross Gives Sneak Peek Of Her New MSNBC Show | MSNBC

Tiffany Cross is set to host her own weekend show on MSNBC. She joins Jason Johnson on AM Joy to talk about what viewers can expect to see.
America is
23 in education.
25 in democracy index.
34 in raising family index.
37 in healthcare.
No high-speed train.
Highest number of homeless people.
Highest number of incarcerated people.
78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.
Stock market is not economy of Americans! Where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of the population, it’s wallet for the rich.
Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling.
I have left the proof on my playlist, if you would like to check!
Let’s make our country better together… ..
We are being picked apart by China
Trump has two parts of a brain “left & right”
In the “Left” there’s nothing right and
In the “right” there’s nothing left
Thanx for a shot of reality.
*—If you could reason with a Trump supporter, they wouldn’t be Trump supporters—* ….
She’s beautiful and intelligent.
Very beautiful
“An authentic black voice” Bravo Tiffany Cross, Congrats, I look forward to watching you. Btw the Make it make sense segment is a great idea and so needed. 👍poor Jason, he can’t sleep in or make plans after 12… harsh.
Yes cross is a very intelligent Lady Good to see her get a break too.
Tiffany is hilarious
Congratulations on new show. I will be watching
NEW SHOW?, “we’re in a situation where we have put together I think, the most EXTENSIVE and INCLUSIVE VOTER FRAUD ORGANIZATION in the history of American politics”. braggart Joe Biden, telling the World, Oct 2020. Criminals in Waiting. Joe does Prison, coming soon to a Theatre near you.
Any proof of voter fraud? Trump’s “Elite Task Force” legal team admits IN COURT that there is none. And Trump saying “He won the election by a lot” IS NOT PROOF.
Is it my imagination or are we getting less news ? Noticed not as many videos being posted, and why are there military black helicopters flying over peoples homes in almost every state, sometimes at 2-3 am ?
I hope she’s Progressive and not just another corporate Dem talking point regurgitator.
Yessssss!!!! Now she speaks truth she’s one of the few black people yo stand up and push back on Whoopi Goldberg instead bowing or pandering respect!
Hope y’all have checked out Ruby Freeman and her daughter.
I am so excited to have a Black woman of Tiffany’s caliber of journalistic intelligence, cultural prowess and razor sharp wit. What a win for her and an incredible win for the world to witness Black feminine agency! Yes!!!
Yay! I’m soooo excited they gave Tiffany Cross her own show! I was rooting for both Saturday and Sunday, but hopefully that will come. Congratulations Tiffany, you deserve it! Stay true to yourself and continue to be an authentic, unapologetic, politically incorrect, tell-it-like-it-is voice we all love and appreciate!!
Lol. No one will watch this race bate hustle.
Melt down incoming …
If you could reason with a Democrat, they’re not a Democrat