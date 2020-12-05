Tiffany Cross Gives Sneak Peek Of Her New MSNBC Show | MSNBC

TOPICS:
December 5, 2020

 

Tiffany Cross is set to host her own weekend show on MSNBC. She joins Jason Johnson on AM Joy to talk about what viewers can expect to see.
25 Comments on "Tiffany Cross Gives Sneak Peek Of Her New MSNBC Show | MSNBC"

  1. We The People | December 5, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    America is

    23 in education.
    25 in democracy index.
    34 in raising family index.
    37 in healthcare.
    No high-speed train.
    Highest number of homeless people.
    Highest number of incarcerated people.
    78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.

    Stock market is not economy of Americans! Where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of the population, it’s wallet for the rich.

    Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling.

    I have left the proof on my playlist, if you would like to check!

    Let’s make our country better together… ..

  2. AllNiteLemonade | December 5, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

    Trump has two parts of a brain “left & right”

    In the “Left” there’s nothing right and
    In the “right” there’s nothing left

  3. AllNiteLemonade | December 5, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    *—If you could reason with a Trump supporter, they wouldn’t be Trump supporters—* ….

  4. Anhony Knott | December 5, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    She’s beautiful and intelligent.

  5. Gary S | December 5, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    “An authentic black voice” Bravo Tiffany Cross, Congrats, I look forward to watching you. Btw the Make it make sense segment is a great idea and so needed. 👍poor Jason, he can’t sleep in or make plans after 12… harsh.

  6. ABSOLUTELY ANTIFA | December 5, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    🐷🔫😸🔥😷🌎🤫

  7. Rmy1 | December 5, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    Yes cross is a very intelligent Lady Good to see her get a break too.

  8. Vic McQueen | December 5, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Tiffany is hilarious

  9. Mr. Maurice Evans Jones | December 5, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    Congratulations on new show. I will be watching

  10. Nick Kelly | December 5, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    NEW SHOW?, “we’re in a situation where we have put together I think, the most EXTENSIVE and INCLUSIVE VOTER FRAUD ORGANIZATION in the history of American politics”. braggart Joe Biden, telling the World, Oct 2020. Criminals in Waiting. Joe does Prison, coming soon to a Theatre near you.

    • Bruce | December 5, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      Any proof of voter fraud? Trump’s “Elite Task Force” legal team admits IN COURT that there is none. And Trump saying “He won the election by a lot” IS NOT PROOF.

  11. Noturtarget | December 5, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Is it my imagination or are we getting less news ? Noticed not as many videos being posted, and why are there military black helicopters flying over peoples homes in almost every state, sometimes at 2-3 am ?

  12. Bruce | December 5, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    I hope she’s Progressive and not just another corporate Dem talking point regurgitator.

  13. Cmill Bekem | December 5, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    Yessssss!!!! Now she speaks truth she’s one of the few black people yo stand up and push back on Whoopi Goldberg instead bowing or pandering respect!

  14. Todd A McEwen | December 5, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Hope y’all have checked out Ruby Freeman and her daughter.

  15. Dan M | December 5, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    ⭐️⭐️⭐️TRUMP2020⭐️⭐️⭐️

  16. maria fenton | December 5, 2020 at 11:04 PM | Reply

    I am so excited to have a Black woman of Tiffany’s caliber of journalistic intelligence, cultural prowess and razor sharp wit. What a win for her and an incredible win for the world to witness Black feminine agency! Yes!!!

  17. MPR | December 5, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

    Yay! I’m soooo excited they gave Tiffany Cross her own show! I was rooting for both Saturday and Sunday, but hopefully that will come. Congratulations Tiffany, you deserve it! Stay true to yourself and continue to be an authentic, unapologetic, politically incorrect, tell-it-like-it-is voice we all love and appreciate!!

  18. NPC Mitch Rapp | December 5, 2020 at 11:24 PM | Reply

    Lol. No one will watch this race bate hustle.

  19. Phylum | December 5, 2020 at 11:31 PM | Reply

    Melt down incoming …

  20. Donnie TRUMP | December 5, 2020 at 11:44 PM | Reply

    If you could reason with a Democrat, they’re not a Democrat

