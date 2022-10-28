Recent Post
41 comments
American Tik Tok is CANDY for the brain. Not good.
I suspect not all of the elderly participate.
Solely came for the MrBeast title
Same.
News source=TikTok, lord have mercy.
Who? What? TikTok ain’t news. Your nuts. Short form is short form, but don’t give the whole picture of anything? Dis – information can always happen on TicTok too. Mis – information is everywhere.
Getting news from Tik Tok is the same as getting it from CNN
@quack what you think?!Day late and dollar short. Dollar tree change it’s name to dollar store PlUS Bidenflation.
God opened more Americans eyes to the lies of this comie guy. Let’s go Jesus!
@quack definitely fox
@RHS and BTG fan MSLSD
@The Great CornPop-Holio
And your handle is from a spastic elderly 3 year-old. 👶
Big shout out to Elon closing the deal on Twitter
Glory to God. Give the commie’s the boot. Day late and dollar short. Dollar tree change it’s name to dollar store PlUS Bidenflation.
The greatest African American of our time.
Mr beast much better then elon
Hopefully he fires 90% of this lazy kuntz.
The devil always lies.
TikTok is the armpit of humanity, after CNN.
Thank God deodorant is coming to Twitter.
Day late and dollar short. Dollar tree change it’s name to dollar store PlUS Bidenflation.
Doesn’t Trump’s Truth Social have investors from China as well?
Congratulations to CNN for having more employees than they do viewers
And fox news have none viewers
@RHS and BTG fan lol “none viewers”
Everything is information, even disinformation is information. 🙂
Don’t confuse yourself.
Is it believable or not?
Do you trust it or fall in line?
Peer pressure is a m@therfu(ker.
This is your guys fault. People no longer trust legacy media anymore
Mr. Beast is getting to be huge. I can see where that valuation could be close to what they are worth. I follow 2 of his channels myself.
Twenty two years one global pandemic later here we are!
Mr Beast Burger is like the single most hated restaurant for food quality. Pay 3x as much just to find out you’re eating Red Robin or IHOP when the food is delivered. And who takes all the complaints about it? The delivery drivers who have the actual least amount of control over the situation.
Delivered food is the most disgusting way to enjoy a meal that should be served to you hot and fresh sitting in a restaurant not luke warm and steamed in a box in the back of some dudes car.
05:05 Sarah is very smart and a great reporter!
All this is like a decade old news lol How out of touch are these people and our politicians!!?
INTERESTING!!!!!!!!!!! STILL WAITING FOR SOME UP TO DATE NEWS FROM CNN!
I like how she never defines who the “they” are in describing who makes “news” on tik tok.
*Freedom of Speech. Let that sink in CNN.*
The fact that TikTok should be the subject of commentary just because it is Chinese -owned speaks volumes of how the current Western world order limits plurality. Me ? I take ALL social media platforms with a grain of salt.