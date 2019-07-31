2020 Democratic candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan, weighs Bernie Sanders' debate remarks about health care and why he disagrees. Rep. Ryan also discusses immigration reform, why he says 'new jobs' are a winning message and being firm with China.
Tim Ryan: We'll Lose If We Talk About 'Confiscating' Health Care | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Only thing I like about Tim Ryan, is the fact that he always gets dunked on by Progressives – he needs to drop out!
Well… He’s not entirely wrong. They will lose if they let dipshits like Tim Ryan smear actual healthcare reform.
That union representatives had to fight and toil to get health care contracts is a very strong argument FOR Medicare for all. How stupid can you get?
He acts like they’ll have nothing if M4A becomes the law of the land. They get better health care coverage with M4A.
@Nancy Mesek I don’t think he even understands it. That three or more corporate candidates made a similar argument tells us that it’s an idea a lobbying firm came up with.
Like Seth Meyers pointed out: Tim Ryan always looks surprised, as if his dog just talked. He needs to step down. Americans don’t want the old-style Democrat that promotes “incremental change” that never materializes. If Bernie had been the Dem candidate in 2016, he’d be president now and our country wouldn’t be stuck in this Republican engineered rut of corruption.
Look at the vitriol in the comments whenever a moderate speaks their mind. Yikes 😬 calm down people.
Relax Tim,
This is just an exercise for you. You’ve got nothing to worry about. You’re as far away from the presidency as the east is from the west. So relax.
“I will never understand why someone will go through all the effort to run for President just to talk about what can’t be done”
-Warren
Boom!
What a tool
They say more than 60, maybe 70%+ americans want good free healthcare..
If so, how could you lose?
The “good, free” healthcare is going to cost trillions of dollars. Where would that money come from? The socialism fairy?
@Christopher Biddle you save trillions too.. eventually it will mature..
Christopher Biddle or you could cut the military budget and stop giving tax cuts to the rich
I pay private insurance and my deductible is $6,000.00.
Tim Ryan please drop out.
Medicare 4 All is the way to go.
I would love to have what I pay for healthcare every week in my pocket. As long as it’s good healthcare. And shouldn’t we get free healthcare. Congress works for us and they get free healthcare for life while we fight,argue and go broke trying to stay healthy!
So.. What is it man, people love their health care, they negotiated health care in place of wage increases, they want to keep their great health care, ….or, their struggling to pay for health care for their family, they work extra shifts to make sure their family has health care, people worrie about their health care and take a second job, people are scared of losing there job, their pension, their healthcare.
Make up your mind slack jawed Tim !!!
People remember that Joe is still a republican at heart.
Ryan, drop out already. Look at your polling. You’re out of your league. You looked like a deer in headlights when Bernie smacked you down.
Tim Ryan is saying what Trump has been saying for last 3 years.
As it comes closer to election time these crazy Democrats Will act like they’re middle of the road but don’t fall for it.
Then stop talking about it Tim!
Let the Department of National Defence DNC & Military fund Universal Health Care out of its ridiculous nearly trillion dollar ($1,000,000,000,000.00) bloated yearly budget!
Tim who? LMFAO!!!
This was actually a good and almost a non-bias segment.
Morning Joe, you would actually have a great show if you ditched the dropped the hate Trump hatchet.
Leave your hate for Trump and go for your futures. There is a lot of REAL news waiting to be reported.
I see the talent in you two but you can not let hate take you down and it will if you let it.
Build your brand on bias-free good reporting and you will prosper or you can keep on fighting Trump and loose it all.
