2020 Democratic candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan, weighs Bernie Sanders' debate remarks about health care and why he disagrees. Rep. Ryan also discusses immigration reform, why he says 'new jobs' are a winning message and being firm with China.

Tim Ryan: We'll Lose If We Talk About 'Confiscating' Health Care | Morning Joe | MSNBC