92 comments
19 children lost their lives!! There is NO “benefit of hindsight”!! Disgusting!! 😡😡
Yes unfortunately there always is.
@T0M if u had use a different way of saying it but I understand tho
@The Fortnite_ Kid ohh i see it sounded like a troll. damn. very poor choice of words.
December 31st 1999 on the eve of Y2K I was sitting at the round table made of marble at my neighbors house with about 20 other people drinking beer & I said that we pretty much need to replace everybody in power at every level of American Society because nobody is doing there job, they are just in the position to have an easy life of comfort, good pay & lazy concerning fulfilling their duties & their laziness was unchecked by pretty much nobody at all levels. Everybody laughed at me and said I was negative, I was crazy!! This Texas massacre is another example of total incompetence & cowardice by our leaders, they all need to be fired & replaced. Its incredibly sad to think of what these children went through in that hour, thinking somebody was coming to save them after all those 911 calls & nobody was coming! It’s unimaginable to think that 19 officers were sitting outside the classroom while 19 children were murdered 1 by 1.
The lawsuit that these families are going to file will be huge. Money will never heal the pain of these families, but criminal charges are needed in this case. Immunity must be eliminated for law enforcement. This man’s decision and lack of leadership cost 19 children their lives! How proud must Gov Abbot be of the law enforcement in his state.
Don’t want to bust your justice bubble but Trumpee republicans have the governorship, the Legislature, and the ENTIRE Texas Supreme Court. One must get “permission” to sue the state. If any suits go foward they will be lucky to get parking meter validations for going downtown to go to court.
@j m in most cases i would disagree with you. The present SCOTUS would probably uphold this tripe. Self defense yes, but still disagree with 18 yr olds buying anti-personnel military type weapons.
@Bronze Bull dam right. Remember, many people of Hispanic background have been in TX before it was a republic and have been territorial citizens before many “native Texans”. We took it from Mexico Spaniards.
@ME Pulley funny how in first conference he ran cover for background check resistance saying there were no known mental health issues. Then at end identified this as mental health issue. Contradictory and hyperbolic. If mental issues why did he cut $175,000,000+ from state mental health budget. Hipocracy on parade.
@Sandburg Martin No such thing as anti personnel military type weapon. If you believe that then give a definition.
All those guns and not one set of balls, pathetic.
Thas way u need to let the teacher have guns
No Gun ban?? More deaths?? Oh wait ..:this normal…
@democrat day ruiner go play in traffic, let me know if the car bumper is real.
The bravery of that young girl relaying info by phone while he prowled around her, yet her calls were ignored 🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ Bless her in her recovery.
I’m gona become a cop soon
@Jess Person call on Jesus not 911. . A racist cop might show up or cowards. Call on Jesus
“We Are Stronger”
A Poem by Steven F Gooden
We’re never as strong, as we are until we have to be. Never Do as much, unless the need we see. Only give our best, when we fail at mediocrity. We Love rather than hate when we admit we’re one humanity. We always give more, when compassion moves our heart with unbridled generosity. We Become more of our potential when we are made to see, that clearly our minds can believe in unfathomable possibilities, while seizing every opportunity, here in lies one’s destiny. More than our scars, higher than our stars, for in our flaws are what defines our features, they’re uniquely ours, as human creatures.
We can run faster than on our slowest day. Reason better, and thinking it through all the way, regardless which direction our emotions may sway. We can find our voice when speechless, our strong words with meekness and our Courage in weakness. Always patience not quickness. Silence for peace than loudness, quietness of fear, not hopeless, for time and effort are equally unbiased. We are more than the stories we’re told, we’re the one’s we write, each page unfold. We are the sum of our Lies and truth, fantasy, fiction, faith, and myths, no matter how uncouth. These are what shape us, our lives lived is the proof. We can be more right than wrong. More just than judge. More godlike than unlike. Reflecting Sunlight in our darkest night.
Providing refuge. Never more alive until we die within and begin again. A Human Ark Divine in our human spark.
by
Steven Gooden
@Waking Up What other fictional characters do you worship apart from Jesus? Santa? The Tooth Fairy…?
She died. Little angel, girl paid the law enforcement’s cowardness & utter incompetence with her life. HOW SHAMEFUL FOR OUR COUNTRY, LAW INCOMPETENCE!!+ THEIR BLOOD IS ON POLITICIANS, SPECIFICALLY THE GOP & NRA MOONY, GREED, GUNS OVER HUMAN. CHILDREN LIVES!!! THERE’S NO EXCUSING, ESCAPING THIS ANY LONGER!!!
@Manuel Narvaez 😢😢❤️❤️❤️
The police department was 1.5 miles from 4th grade students, and took at least an hour to get to the criminal. There is just no excuse. I can completely understand fearing for your life and don’t wanna run in. But if that is the case, you shouldn’t be an officer. Unfortunately that is part of the job.
Officers are not required to endanger themselves, it’s not “part of the job.”
@HowDoesOneSocial when seconds count the police are minutes away! Put ARMED security guards in schools and let the teachers get trained and ARMED. it’s not perfect but it would be an immediate benefit
@Van Peters I agree
The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is 16 good guys with guns doing nothing for over an hour
@ojaslayer tired argument. How about states that hinder mobility challenged, disabled Veterans from Voting Absentee but make it easier for an 18 yr old to buy AR15s?
@ojaslayer not in every state
@Dylan Duncan REPUBLICAN GOVERNMENT in this case. Very red state with all red administrators.
@Sandburg Martin Yup, but they don’t have mass shootings every weekend. Big difference.
@viking mindset The USA has a higher per capita of knife murders than the UK, which has the highest per capita of stab deaths in Europe. So if you ever hear ‘more guns less stabbings’ it’s bs
They need to let us hear it. Every American needs to hear it. The shrills of fear need to be ingrained in our minds and hearts so we will be moved to not allow this to keep happening.
@Brandi NO NO NO NO … it’s never enough . Screw civility , screw your feelings …. STOP THIS NOW BY WHATEVER MEANS IT TAKES.
@penguin32383 THAK YOU
They need to publish the detailed execution video and audio of the shooter dying at the hands of the border patrol, bleeding out, crying, suffocating, this will put fear in those who think this is an option….
So the same people can keep us safe from this?
Do you people ever think about what you’re really saying? Or are you all just that clueless?
@penguin32383 and any police body cams of the scene
This is sickening. These children are in that classroom experiencing pure hell and some are even calling 911 and still NOBODY is making an attempt to rescue them. They’re all standing outside. These parents need to sue this fucking department.
You want good guys to give up there guns?? This is the reason we’re never going up our guns!! We can’t rely on the Government, or police!!! There’s no way I would sit outside for almost 50 minutes as a father! I would have tried to enter!
@Generic Scout It’s reasons like this why we shouldn’t give up our guns!
@rekinlassy even if thoae parents win, the police will pay with your tax mony. That’s why they’ll never change.
This is unacceptable that it took over an hour for police to respond to the classroom. Also, there needs to be some accountability on social media for not reporting him.
finally !!❤️😃✌🏻
FINALLY !!❤️✌🏻
Same thing I said. Sue facebook
Those cops had the choice to potentially die a hero, or live as a coward. They made their choice. Shame on them.
I hope all the people who failed in this situation are haunted forever by their inaction and complacency.
they won’t they will be in thialand on their pension
FINALLY !!❤️✌🏻
They will not because they do not care….
They need to be held accountable
This is so sad… I feel so bad for all the students and teachers and parents and siblings and staff at this school.. when teachers signed up to teach the thought they were just going to teach the kids but yet they will risk their lives for the kids… next time your scream or mad at your teacher, make sure the remember that teachers are willing to risk their lives for You
Very well said. So sad.
Until it was the teacher, that left the door propped open and unlocked, so thanks’ for “risking your life” for those kids when it was there fault many of them died
FINALLY !!❤️✌🏻
@Kenobi That teacher will have to live with horrific guilt forever. However this shooter had made a plan and was determined to get into the school and start shooting. If the open door hadn’t made it easy for him, be would have just shot out a window and gained access that way.
The fact a panicked teacher calls at 11:30Am and it took officers well over an hour to even attempt to stop the shooter is mind blowing. If you arent willing to put your life on the line dont be a officer.
@Jonathan just like the 50, thousand homeless veterans
They all were on break eating the donuts WE PAID for, yet can’t even have considered saving our kids who will also be paying for them in the future as well SMHH.
@Jonathan by that logic, firefighters are also just ‘tools’ then. No, danger is part of the job – if you do it well, then the life lost is minimal. If you know you can’t do the job, don’t sign up.
@Bookstar28 I do agree with why did you sign up if you are not brave. Being brave not easy but these cops showed us why they bad they job.
They need to release the recordings of those calls. Because I feel like people just don’t understand how real this really is for our children every day they go to school this could happen to them.
@Allen Aslin Homschooling is a great way to keep your child living.
@American Patriot it is political.
The timeline shows how worthless police are in a real crisis.
finally !!❤️😃✌🏻
Hahaha have you ever called the police before?
@Jasmin Gax Not worth it
FINALLY !!❤️✌🏻
Those who REALLY care are quickly jerked back into the line of conformity, or else ostracized.
Can you imagine how long these survivors will have nightmares as a result of this? All I can say is God give them strength to carry on. R.I.P. to these precious angels. Condolences to the Teachers & their families as well.
God should have made them bulletproof
@L He was there in the people who didn’t take any action. God can’t “make” us do the things that we need to do. As a result, a lot of kids died today who didn’t have to because the DPS didn’t do it’s job.
@Evolution Is The Flying Spaghetti Monster We each have free will and the shooter used his to kill people. His soul will pay for this in ways that he has no idea about.
I had a conversation with my 4th grade students about this. They told me they’re scared because they’re the same age and this could happened at any school. This is terrifying when you have a bunch of 9-10 years old who are worried about their lives at school.
FINALLY !!❤️✌🏻
Just heartbreaking
As children were being murdered, the police officers refused entry into the building. Parents decided to do something themselves and were handcuffed and pepper sprayed!
Outrageous!! 😡😡
@Eric s and you are advocating harming police with your guns????
@Tank_Destroyer yes. It is a red state with Trumpees in charge.
@Sandburg Martin When did I say that? Do you know how to read?
All those cops that stood around and listened to children being slaughtered should be prosecuted.
You do realize a cops #1 job is to make it home safe at the end of his shift, regardless of the lives that could and should be saved.
That way you need to lest the teacher carry
I was a military policeman, when I was in training, a LtCol said to me “There’s nothing wrong with being afraid, it’s what you do when you’re afraid that matters”. The inaction of those cops is unforgivable.
Within 5 minutes of the first 911 call, two police officers were wounded by the shooter as they tried to enter the classroom where the shooter was located. These TWO officers did their jobs and are heroes, even despite the staggering incompetence that followed later on from everyone else involved.
@The Wraith
Unfortunately, that initial statement
Has been retracted. Some folks have
Complained about confusing reports by
The media, but in fact, they were only relaying information that had been given to them by law enforcement. Because of the parents releasing footage from their
Phones, the truth seems to be coming
Out now. A different story than what
People were initially told.
@The Wraith the teachers were the heroes