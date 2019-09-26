President Trump exposed for demanding a Biden probe as a ‘favor’ from Ukraine in incriminating White House call notes. Top Democrats are marching closer to impeachment, with Rep. Adam Schiff comparing the call notes to a “mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader.” Former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman refers to Trump’s as “totally unlawful,” adding Congress “shouldn’t just be looking at President Trump,” but also “AG Barr.” Despite the criticism, President Trump has referred to his call with the Ukrainian President as “very innocent.” Aired on 09/25/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Tipping Point For Impeaching Trump As WH Admits Ukraine-Biden Plot
#DonaldTrump wants transparency from Joe Biden but has lied for 5 years about releasing his tax returns and has multiple lawsuits to keep them a secret. 😳 #ImpeachTrump
Ovadia Levy and his wives opinions, and his grades, and whatever anyone who signs onto his clown show thinks of him🙂. It’s finally goin down! 🤜🏼🤛🏼
Ya well get real ppl look at what all ur other presedents have been accused of Obama (osama) bush planned 911 was in on it, Sr bush pedophile was in on the killing of JFK, Clinton’s murders and yet Trump has told us about that but nobody has arrested them and let’s no forget Hilary meeting in private with middle East leaders there is even pix, oh but lets empeach Trump cuz he’s trying to stop new world order, Obama said nwo oh that’s already happened y do u think news media only talking about impeachment didn’t cover speech Trump gave now that’s.news!!
He’s our president, you’re a leech, who cares what he pays and what he doesn’t pay. You don’t even make money to contribute to taxes… as a business owner, what I contribute greatly outweighs what you contribute, yet I’m not the one complaining.
@Jonathon Frum The majority of the country (and most other countries) are Trump supporters lol the only way you could argue otherwise is if you start winning elections… which you won’t. 2020 will be 10x easier than 2016. The US was very red and only getting redder 🙂
Will America help a fellow democracy??? Or will they again support Russia and their dictator!??
You guys are trippen man. Ya don’t even know whats going on lol
Firstwave GREAT QUESTION!!!!!
@M Gutierrez
Repent, demon, and pucker up them ripe Botox serpent sucking lips and blow yourself, fukkbunny
If Barr was in touch with the AG in Ukraine at all, he should be impeached and indicted.
@North Guy this made me laugh, you know his wife is in it for the $$$
@Antony Stringfellow ok which is……
It would be good to not have to look at Barf’s face anymore as well.
like the dems and muller did last year?
Says a lot about moderate GOPers who vote in people who break laws at neck break speed the minute they get into office like, Nixon, W, Reagan and Trump who then manage to be surprised about all damage their support has done to the country and the world. Far-right voters are just nihilistic racist self-immolating garbage.
Don’t forget Bush jr as well as Senior!
@vitaliphotos there will be a backlash it constantly goes back and forth
@vitaliphotos Delusional rant from the lower33%.There was a blue wave in 2018 and 2020 will be even better.By the way,you are a poster child for gun control.
breakneck
@Randall Davis the only people who like the electoral vote are republicans because they lose the popular vote.
I like the way Schiff talks so calm and smooth a perfect pitch in his voice..
is this how he makes his #1 supporter Ed Buck happy?
douglas carpenter that question applies more to you than him, as you put so much effort into firmly closing your eyes to the obvious. Stay blind or open your eyes. Latter would be better, at least you’d be on the right side of history, because justice will be done, with or without you
Schiff is a compulsive liar. If Biden has bragged about having the prosecutor fired in Ukraine on TV. Biden, his son & John Kerry’s step son all in illegal activity. Why aren’t they being questioned. It’s all BS.
@Stef reported
One hundred thousand people surrounding the White House and chanting “lock him up” may give the corrupt and dishonest POTUS a wake up.
SM Kuz If you don’t know by now you are fooled.
@SM Kuz it’s his words. His phone call. He admitted it. His lawyer admitted it. What are you doing? Is hate and fear of brown people stronger than love of our country. What about so and so is irrelevant now. This president is a traitor to my land. Now. Hillary is not in leadership. Obama is a citizen. Think about humans, their kiddos, mothers, fathers. We are all acting on our best knowledge. Reach out to learn. Don’t be scared. Don’t miss out on this beautiful country and all its colors and ideas. When laying down to sleep tonight, think.
SM Kuz He admitted what he did on national TV. It’s not heresay.
eRmaC huh? Makes no sense.
Rostov-on-Donnie, Moscow Mitch and Leningrad Lindsey need to go!
I still cannot believe the people who are still supporting Trump. His followers are saying how much they love him and these people see no wrong in that man. Total insanity. Facist Germany comes to mind.
@Larry Blea we follow Trump because you are delusional. We don’t need any more supporters of political correctness or media bias or blissful ignorance. Your surprise betrays your lack of perception.
Think more.
USA President commits EXTORTION and ABUSE OF POWER! Up to 20 years in jail for extortion alone folks!!
Where did you find this ignoramus – we have been SOOOOO waiting for HIGH CRIMES AND MISDEMEANOURS!!!
NOW, if I had written a book like this the men in white coats would be holding me for further assessment forever…
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Can’t wait until Obama goes to jail then
Sibusiso Mngadi ….stop with the Trump cap locks.
They are just so silly and so rude!
No chance.
litledevel15 don’t disrespect that man Obama like that
He’ll be nice in his orange jumpsuit to all his new “friends”.
2 words: Pence Pardon
Yessss!!!
Bill Barr has been corrupt from the very beginning. Conspiracy requires multiple accomplices. Clearly everyone who has not submitted to Trumps corruption has self incriminated themselves knowingly. It all started with the meetings at the Trump Towers…because of SANCTIONS. Trump will not say NO to MONEY! Remember those words were his own admission of his corrupt intentions. He warned everyone. Nobody listened
I bet Barr;’s hurriedly packing his Hawaiian shirt and thongs now; and hiding a thick roll of $100 bills where the sun don;t shine…
Suggested? Hinted? Inferred? No?? OK……😆😆😆
How can the republican’ts claim there is nothing there? A child could see it.
Plain and simple.
Impeach Donald Trump now!
@John Roberts Prove it.
@Renegade Shep loves his M-6 Carnifex Hand Cannon well, first, you should learn how to read, then you should read the report that was released where it clearly shows Trump extorting the Ukraine.
Government of Pootin does what their puppet president says they’re going to do. Leningrad Lyndsey has completed his metamorphosis and Moscow Mitch has his and his wife Chao Min own corruption issues to deal with.
@AlienRenders i wonder why Trump send his personal lawyer? Also what has Barr to do with this situation? And why after more than 2 years is he now suddenly so worried about a 4 year old story? Which was in an alliance with multiple European countries. Are you claiming these countries are also corrupt just to help Biden, or it was just a nice series of events?
Why did trump even try to withhold the “transcript”.. and the whistleblowers report after both dems and Reps voted to release it? Which alone is against the law, just like asking for favors that could give you benefits in your coming election. That’s simply an American law against corruption..
You should ask yourself what would you have said if this was a president from the Democrats? Would you have said is nothing it’s all fine.. do this with any situation. To find out how biased you might be.
In many other European countries would this have been an instant resignation moment.
“There’s a lot of talk about Biden…”
Trump is like a preteen girl starting rumours and spreading lies
Totally impeachable offense!
maybe you didn’t see the video of Biden bragging about threatening to withhold $ if the prosecutor isn’t fired for investigating the known corrupt Ukrainian gas company Biden Jr worked for.
@Yes Man Yet you cant impeach him lol you could say it for another 4 years, and you will, but you’re only embarrassing yourself
America has had enough lies from the orange dictator!
@Matthew Torres he brainwashed his clan into believing everything he says
Democrats have had their girlie panties in a Bunch since the whoremaster’s wife lost the election 2016
can you open your mouth wide like stormy?
A very nice call, it was perfect. It was great. I used all my big words, my best words.
Uh oh, your green card is about to expire.
“I did the same thing that you’re doing now. For ten years. I protected Mr. Trump for ten years. The more people that follow Mr. Trump — as I did blindly — are going to suffer the same consequences that I’m suffering.”
– Michael Cohen
Yet another democrat lie. No one goes from supporting Trump to not, it’s always the other way around. Every day the US gets redder and redder. The exact opposite effect Obama had, people blindly voted for him then his approval rating became worse and worse, blacks ended up suffering and are now voting for Trump. 2020 is going to be way easier than 2016.
Barr decided that the whistleblower report wasn’t relevant and that it didn’t need to go to Congress… Probably because his name is in it. ..
Silly me. I thought elder statesmen were usually honest, learning from their years of experience. Oh well. Barr is a disgrace.
Do you even know anything about the whistlenblower?
Lmao
Yup that’s y they trying to impeach trouble he knows too much of all involved in Congress
Barr should investigate corruption allegations against Biden on his own and from his own imitative. That’s his duty. Then, the Potus would have no need to ask Zelensky for help.
Biden should fully and transparently cooperate with investigators in Ukraine and China.
This is the best what he can do.
It will be a tremendous impeachment, a beautiful impeachment. The best impeachment the world has seen.
People are saying . . ,
This post is very under rated as it’s just perfect.
@bluehorseshoe444 lol what are you smoking? Mueller HIMSELF testified and could not accuse the president of a single thing
I won’t hold my breath
ROF YOU’RE SERIOUSLY FOOKIN DELUDED!!!
Next up on Fox: “Crime: Is it *really* wrong if a Republican does it?”
@John Roberts russian dossier, bleach bit, hammers, mom and pop server, 4 dead Americans in Benghazi. Not to worry, Hillary will get hers soon.
@Mike Honcho still stuck on Hillary? No surprise there, and nice whataboutism btw
Clintons & Obama have murdered more people than anyone and you’re talking about republicans and murder LOL
@Bryan Do you have any facts to back up your claim uh.. “Brian” ?
John Cook Australia .What does it take to scrape this limpet off the bottom of your bottom ? C’mon America get rid of this piece of detrius .
John Cook -Detritus.
John Cook .. great comment
What I find amusing is that when the president incriminates himself in a crime, his supporters still scream “fake news!”
it is all a rouse
like biden who threatened (extorted) to withhold $1 billion if the ukraine didn’t pay $6 million and hire hunter for a no-show job?
SR Ghost hah? Actually, these claims have been CONDFIRMED by the transcript! Keep up