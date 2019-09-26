Tipping Point For Impeaching Trump As WH Admits Ukraine-Biden Plot

September 26, 2019

 

President Trump exposed for demanding a Biden probe as a ‘favor’ from Ukraine in incriminating White House call notes. Top Democrats are marching closer to impeachment, with Rep. Adam Schiff comparing the call notes to a “mafia-like shakedown of a foreign leader.” Former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman refers to Trump’s as “totally unlawful,” adding Congress “shouldn’t just be looking at President Trump,” but also “AG Barr.” Despite the criticism, President Trump has referred to his call with the Ukrainian President as “very innocent.” Aired on 09/25/19.
84 Comments on "Tipping Point For Impeaching Trump As WH Admits Ukraine-Biden Plot"

  1. Ovadia Levy | September 25, 2019 at 9:24 PM | Reply

    #DonaldTrump wants transparency from Joe Biden but has lied for 5 years about releasing his tax returns and has multiple lawsuits to keep them a secret. 😳 #ImpeachTrump

    • John Hyland | September 26, 2019 at 2:43 AM | Reply

      Ovadia Levy and his wives opinions, and his grades, and whatever anyone who signs onto his clown show thinks of him🙂. It’s finally goin down! 🤜🏼🤛🏼

    • CALIFORNIAN SOUL | September 26, 2019 at 7:06 AM | Reply

      Ya well get real ppl look at what all ur other presedents have been accused of Obama (osama) bush planned 911 was in on it, Sr bush pedophile was in on the killing of JFK, Clinton’s murders and yet Trump has told us about that but nobody has arrested them and let’s no forget Hilary meeting in private with middle East leaders there is even pix, oh but lets empeach Trump cuz he’s trying to stop new world order, Obama said nwo oh that’s already happened y do u think news media only talking about impeachment didn’t cover speech Trump gave now that’s.news!!

    • Bryan | September 26, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      He’s our president, you’re a leech, who cares what he pays and what he doesn’t pay. You don’t even make money to contribute to taxes… as a business owner, what I contribute greatly outweighs what you contribute, yet I’m not the one complaining.

    • Bryan | September 26, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      @Jonathon Frum The majority of the country (and most other countries) are Trump supporters lol the only way you could argue otherwise is if you start winning elections… which you won’t. 2020 will be 10x easier than 2016. The US was very red and only getting redder 🙂

  2. Firstwave | September 25, 2019 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    Will America help a fellow democracy??? Or will they again support Russia and their dictator!??

  3. Duncan Morgan | September 25, 2019 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    If Barr was in touch with the AG in Ukraine at all, he should be impeached and indicted.

  4. Alex P | September 25, 2019 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    Says a lot about moderate GOPers who vote in people who break laws at neck break speed the minute they get into office like, Nixon, W, Reagan and Trump who then manage to be surprised about all damage their support has done to the country and the world. Far-right voters are just nihilistic racist self-immolating garbage.

  5. Melissa Archibald | September 25, 2019 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    I like the way Schiff talks so calm and smooth a perfect pitch in his voice..

    • IMA RUSSIAN | September 26, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      is this how he makes his #1 supporter Ed Buck happy?

    • Stef | September 26, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      douglas carpenter that question applies more to you than him, as you put so much effort into firmly closing your eyes to the obvious. Stay blind or open your eyes. Latter would be better, at least you’d be on the right side of history, because justice will be done, with or without you

    • Will Bear | September 26, 2019 at 11:29 AM | Reply

      Schiff is a compulsive liar. If Biden has bragged about having the prosecutor fired in Ukraine on TV. Biden, his son & John Kerry’s step son all in illegal activity. Why aren’t they being questioned. It’s all BS.

    • Melissa Archibald | September 26, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

      @Stef reported

  6. Owen Michaels-Hardy | September 25, 2019 at 10:08 PM | Reply

    One hundred thousand people surrounding the White House and chanting “lock him up” may give the corrupt and dishonest POTUS a wake up.

    • Sheila T | September 26, 2019 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      SM Kuz If you don’t know by now you are fooled.

    • Jenny Hickman | September 26, 2019 at 1:36 AM | Reply

      @SM Kuz it’s his words. His phone call. He admitted it. His lawyer admitted it. What are you doing? Is hate and fear of brown people stronger than love of our country. What about so and so is irrelevant now. This president is a traitor to my land. Now. Hillary is not in leadership. Obama is a citizen. Think about humans, their kiddos, mothers, fathers. We are all acting on our best knowledge. Reach out to learn. Don’t be scared. Don’t miss out on this beautiful country and all its colors and ideas. When laying down to sleep tonight, think.

    • Sheila T | September 26, 2019 at 1:37 AM | Reply

      SM Kuz He admitted what he did on national TV. It’s not heresay.

    • Sheila T | September 26, 2019 at 1:38 AM | Reply

      eRmaC huh? Makes no sense.

  7. Pepper Grinder | September 25, 2019 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    Rostov-on-Donnie, Moscow Mitch and Leningrad Lindsey need to go!

    • Larry Blea | September 26, 2019 at 1:36 AM | Reply

      I still cannot believe the people who are still supporting Trump. His followers are saying how much they love him and these people see no wrong in that man. Total insanity. Facist Germany comes to mind.

    • William Kimmons | September 26, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

      @Larry Blea we follow Trump because you are delusional. We don’t need any more supporters of political correctness or media bias or blissful ignorance. Your surprise betrays your lack of perception.

      Think more.

  8. Sibusiso Mngadi | September 25, 2019 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    USA President commits EXTORTION and ABUSE OF POWER! Up to 20 years in jail for extortion alone folks!!
    Where did you find this ignoramus – we have been SOOOOO waiting for HIGH CRIMES AND MISDEMEANOURS!!!
    NOW, if I had written a book like this the men in white coats would be holding me for further assessment forever…
    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  9. PaleBlueDotCitizen | September 25, 2019 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    He’ll be nice in his orange jumpsuit to all his new “friends”.

  10. Vcolema81 | September 25, 2019 at 10:20 PM | Reply

    Bill Barr has been corrupt from the very beginning. Conspiracy requires multiple accomplices. Clearly everyone who has not submitted to Trumps corruption has self incriminated themselves knowingly. It all started with the meetings at the Trump Towers…because of SANCTIONS. Trump will not say NO to MONEY! Remember those words were his own admission of his corrupt intentions. He warned everyone. Nobody listened

  11. Cindy Yeager | September 25, 2019 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    How can the republican’ts claim there is nothing there? A child could see it.
    Plain and simple.
    Impeach Donald Trump now!

    • Renegade Shep loves his M-6 Carnifex Hand Cannon | September 26, 2019 at 3:49 AM | Reply

      @John Roberts Prove it.

    • John Roberts | September 26, 2019 at 3:54 AM | Reply

      @Renegade Shep loves his M-6 Carnifex Hand Cannon well, first, you should learn how to read, then you should read the report that was released where it clearly shows Trump extorting the Ukraine.

    • Bono Budju | September 26, 2019 at 4:02 AM | Reply

      Government of Pootin does what their puppet president says they’re going to do. Leningrad Lyndsey has completed his metamorphosis and Moscow Mitch has his and his wife Chao Min own corruption issues to deal with.

    • Remco | September 26, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @AlienRenders i wonder why Trump send his personal lawyer? Also what has Barr to do with this situation? And why after more than 2 years is he now suddenly so worried about a 4 year old story? Which was in an alliance with multiple European countries. Are you claiming these countries are also corrupt just to help Biden, or it was just a nice series of events?

      Why did trump even try to withhold the “transcript”.. and the whistleblowers report after both dems and Reps voted to release it? Which alone is against the law, just like asking for favors that could give you benefits in your coming election. That’s simply an American law against corruption..

      You should ask yourself what would you have said if this was a president from the Democrats? Would you have said is nothing it’s all fine.. do this with any situation. To find out how biased you might be.

      In many other European countries would this have been an instant resignation moment.

  12. Jaqen Higar | September 25, 2019 at 10:34 PM | Reply

    “There’s a lot of talk about Biden…”
    Trump is like a preteen girl starting rumours and spreading lies

  13. John Doe | September 25, 2019 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    America has had enough lies from the orange dictator!

  14. Mario Barahona | September 25, 2019 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    A very nice call, it was perfect. It was great. I used all my big words, my best words.

  15. Antony Stringfellow | September 25, 2019 at 10:56 PM | Reply

    “I did the same thing that you’re doing now. For ten years. I protected Mr. Trump for ten years. The more people that follow Mr. Trump — as I did blindly — are going to suffer the same consequences that I’m suffering.”

    – Michael Cohen

    • Bryan | September 26, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

      Yet another democrat lie. No one goes from supporting Trump to not, it’s always the other way around. Every day the US gets redder and redder. The exact opposite effect Obama had, people blindly voted for him then his approval rating became worse and worse, blacks ended up suffering and are now voting for Trump. 2020 is going to be way easier than 2016.

  16. Sad, but true. | September 25, 2019 at 10:58 PM | Reply

    Barr decided that the whistleblower report wasn’t relevant and that it didn’t need to go to Congress… Probably because his name is in it. ..

    • Dan Lewis | September 26, 2019 at 3:58 AM | Reply

      Silly me. I thought elder statesmen were usually honest, learning from their years of experience. Oh well. Barr is a disgrace.

    • 15 Seconds of INSTA Fame | September 26, 2019 at 6:42 AM | Reply

      Do you even know anything about the whistlenblower?

    • CALIFORNIAN SOUL | September 26, 2019 at 7:06 AM | Reply

      Lmao

    • CALIFORNIAN SOUL | September 26, 2019 at 7:07 AM | Reply

      Yup that’s y they trying to impeach trouble he knows too much of all involved in Congress

    • axiom1 | September 26, 2019 at 7:22 AM | Reply

      Barr should investigate corruption allegations against Biden on his own and from his own imitative. That’s his duty. Then, the Potus would have no need to ask Zelensky for help.
      Biden should fully and transparently cooperate with investigators in Ukraine and China.
      This is the best what he can do.

  17. Blind Freddy | September 25, 2019 at 11:01 PM | Reply

    It will be a tremendous impeachment, a beautiful impeachment. The best impeachment the world has seen.

    People are saying . . ,

  18. Ichijo Festival | September 25, 2019 at 11:03 PM | Reply

    Next up on Fox: “Crime: Is it *really* wrong if a Republican does it?”

  19. John Cook | September 25, 2019 at 11:42 PM | Reply

    John Cook Australia .What does it take to scrape this limpet off the bottom of your bottom ? C’mon America get rid of this piece of detrius .

  20. chansetwo | September 26, 2019 at 12:19 AM | Reply

    What I find amusing is that when the president incriminates himself in a crime, his supporters still scream “fake news!”

